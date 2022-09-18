ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Smoothie King to Become Freddy’s Neighbor

By Amanda Peukert
What Now Denver
What Now Denver
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W46IZ_0i0keawm00

The incoming Smoothie King will be located at 6210 Leetsdale Dr. Denver, CO 80224 , according to a construction permit filed with the city. The store will join Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers. Additional suites remain for lease. Project plans for the establishment read as follows:

“[Change of occupancy]…This will be a tenant build-out of an existing space. Work will include HVAC, electrical, plumbing, mechanical, and interior finishes. It will not include exterior finishes — a signage permit will be submitted separately.”

The New Orleans-bred Smoothie King offers a wide range of blended beverages promising only whole fruits and organic veggies without the use of syrups, artificial flavors, colors, or preservatives.

More information about the new location is forthcoming.



Keep up with What Now Denver’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
coloradomusic.org

Aurora Boy With Autism Surprises Parents With Hidden Musical Mastery

Photo: Kodi Lee album cover | By Danny New, Denver Channel 7 ABC | It’s not every day that you come downstairs and discover that your son is a savant. Jude Nyame Yie Kofie, 11, surprised his father one morning when he heard his son playing the keyboards as if he had taken lessons for years.
AURORA, CO
94.3 The X

Another Historic Colorado Restaurant Has Closed For Good After 40 Years

Another Colorado restaurant bites the dust... After opening its doors in 1981, this long-time Colorado restaurant staple has sadly closed its door for good. A lot has changed around Colorado since the COVID19 pandemic began in the spring of 2020. I remember sitting on an airplane in February 2020, coming home from a quick trip to Florida and reading memes about Corona Virus... Nobody, including myself, clearly knew what was about to go down. Craziest time in my thus far, for sure.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Lifestyle
Local
Colorado Food & Drinks
Denver, CO
Restaurants
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Food & Drinks
Local
Colorado Restaurants
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
K99

Pentatonix Set To Bring Christmas Spectacular To Colorado

Sure it's only September, you say, but think about this: In just 12 short weeks, we will be celebrating Christmas. That's not a very long time at all and every year it never fails, once the first day of fall hits, time just seems to double in speed to Halloween. Blink your eyes, and it's Thanksgiving. And then before you know it, you're right in the heart of the Christmas season and the end of the year.
DENVER, CO
Westword

There's a New Taco King in Five Points

From conception to welcoming customers, it took Julio Mis and his three partners less than ten days to open El Rey de la Mesa in June at 2200 California Street, the space that was formerly home to Habit Doughnut Dispensary's Five Points location. The process was a piece of (tres leches) cake, Mis says. But coming to America wasn’t so sweet.
DENVER, CO
Westword

Cluck It: A New Chicken Trend Now Rules the Roost in Denver

For decades, America's fried chicken scene was dominated by the Southern style of the food popularized by chains like Kentucky Fried Chicken (now officially known simply as KFC), Popeyes and Church's. Then, in the mid-2010s, a new chicken trend began creeping onto the scene that celebrated another Southern-born flavor profile: Nashville hot chicken.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Smoothie King#Signage#Food Drink#Hvac
Westword

The Five Best and Five Worst Places to Walk in Denver

Jonathon Stalls, the man behind the popular Pedestrian Dignity TikTok account, self-identifies as a "walking artist." He walks...a lot...and can create quite a picture of what it's like to live in this city without a car, as a true pedestrian. So we asked him to share five of his favorite spots, as well as some that need improvement.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Rosh Hashana menu at Zaidy's Deli steeped in tradition

The Jewish New Year festival, Rosh Hashana, is quickly approaching. It starts this Sunday, Sept. 25, at sundown and continues through the evening of Tuesday, Sept. 27. Denver's Jewish community is eager to be gearing up for the celebration, which, of course, includes traditional treats. Cooks and bakers at Zaidy's Deli on South Holly Street have had their ovens on high and sleeves rolled up, preparing for weeks ahead of the holiday. When customers step inside, it's evident by the flood of delicious smells and the joyful smile of owner Beth Ginsberg right as you enter the doors. "Everything is made from scratch,"...
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
TripAdvisor Blog

15 fun and unique things you can only do in Denver

From hot tubs full of beer to a museum that lets you borrow the art. Denver is full of surprises. You can soak in a cedar tub filled with beer. Hike meadows bursting with wildflowers. Sleep in a hidden hotel inside a historic train station. Get lost in music and find out why everyone says a show at the Red Rocks will change your life, or take a day to connect with nature in nearby Rocky Mountain National Park. With so many things to do, crafting a diverse itinerary for your visit to the Mile High City can feel overwhelming. To help you whittle down your vacation plans, we pulled together 15 of the best activities, hikes, museums, hotels, and food to experience on your next trip to Denver.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Structure fire in downtown Denver under control

A structure fire was reported in downtown Denver Thursday evening, according to a tweet from the Denver Fire Department. The fire broke on the second floor of a multifamily structure around 3 p.m. at 16th Avenue and Broadway Avenue, the department said. Around 4:30 p.m., Denver fire officials reported the...
DENVER, CO
Westword

Why Thousands Moved Out of Denver This Summer

A new study finds that thousands of Denver residents moved elsewhere in July and August, landing it in the top ten on a list of U.S. metro areas with the largest population outflow. It's all part of what researchers see as a national trend in which a growing number of people are abandoning expensive areas for less spendy places to live.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

9 hikes where you can see fall colors in Colorado

COLORADO, USA — If you like to cover your body with sweaters, sip pumpkin spice lattes and talk about how “Hocus Pocus” is basically the “Citizen Kane” of the 1990s, then fall is the season for you. And since we’ve already introduced you to some...
COLORADO STATE
What Now Denver

What Now Denver

Denver, CO
497
Followers
207
Post
49K+
Views
ABOUT

Denver's only dedicated news source for restaurant, retail, and real estate openings and closings.

 https://whatnowdenver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy