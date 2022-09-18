Smoothie King to Become Freddy’s Neighbor

The incoming Smoothie King will be located at 6210 Leetsdale Dr. Denver, CO 80224 , according to a construction permit filed with the city. The store will join Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers. Additional suites remain for lease. Project plans for the establishment read as follows:

“[Change of occupancy]…This will be a tenant build-out of an existing space. Work will include HVAC, electrical, plumbing, mechanical, and interior finishes. It will not include exterior finishes — a signage permit will be submitted separately.”

The New Orleans-bred Smoothie King offers a wide range of blended beverages promising only whole fruits and organic veggies without the use of syrups, artificial flavors, colors, or preservatives.

More information about the new location is forthcoming.

