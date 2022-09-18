Read full article on original website
Related
Twitter defends Stacey Abrams' fetal heartbeat claim on trending list
Twitter appeared to confirm Stacey Abrams’ controversial claims that fetal heartbeats don’t exist in their promotion of the trending news story on Thursday. The social media giant summarized the story by quoting Abrams’ comments while also adding that news organizations have confirmed "doctors agree" with her assertions.
Katie Porter received royalties from books she required students to purchase during tenure as a law professor
California Democratic Rep. Katie Porter — a former law professor who was paid more than $285,000 one year during her time at the University of California, Irvine — earned thousands of dollars in royalty fees from law school textbooks that she required her own students to purchase for the courses she taught.
Kamala Harris mocked for new word salad: 'Community banks are in the community'
Vice President Kamala Harris was blasted for another repetitive word salad that went viral Tuesday. Harris was at Claflin University in South Carolina with Education Secretary Miguel Cardona for what was billed as a roundtable discussion with student leaders. At one point she started talking about how the Biden administration has invested in community banks and got stuck on the word "community."
Gavin Newsom says people left California because of Trump’s visa policies
California Gov. Gavin Newsom recently blamed a mass exodus of people leaving the Golden State on former President Trump’s visa policies. The comments came during a talk Newsom gave earlier this month at the Code 2022 conference, videos of which were posted on YouTube Friday. The Democratic governor touted...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington Post, NPR, New York Times and more tear into Biden for declaring the ‘pandemic is over’
Liberal media outlets slammed President Biden after he claimed during a Sunday night television interview that the COVID-19 pandemic is "over," just weeks before the midterm elections. "Is the pandemic over?" correspondent Scott Pelley asked Biden during an appearance on CBS’ "60 Minutes," which was the president’s first interview with...
Washington Post fact-checker slammed for calling ‘fetal heartbeat’ a ‘misnomer’ in defense of Stacey Abrams
Washington Post fact-checker Glenn Kessler called the phrase fetal heartbeat a "misnomer" Thursday in a defense of Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams’ recent controversial statements on abortion. Video of Abrams referring to the idea of the "fetal heartbeat" as a conspiracy against the pro-abortion rights movement went viral...
Fox News
823K+
Followers
183K+
Post
659M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0