Eugene, OR

Fox News

Kamala Harris mocked for new word salad: 'Community banks are in the community'

Vice President Kamala Harris was blasted for another repetitive word salad that went viral Tuesday. Harris was at Claflin University in South Carolina with Education Secretary Miguel Cardona for what was billed as a roundtable discussion with student leaders. At one point she started talking about how the Biden administration has invested in community banks and got stuck on the word "community."
Fox News

Washington Post fact-checker slammed for calling ‘fetal heartbeat’ a ‘misnomer’ in defense of Stacey Abrams

Washington Post fact-checker Glenn Kessler called the phrase fetal heartbeat a "misnomer" Thursday in a defense of Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams’ recent controversial statements on abortion. Video of Abrams referring to the idea of the "fetal heartbeat" as a conspiracy against the pro-abortion rights movement went viral...
Fox News

Fox News

