ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Syndication: Arizona Republic

By Alex Gould / USA TODAY NETWORK
The Avery Journal-Times
The Avery Journal-Times
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Wz2pS_0i0keOYA00

Sep 17, 2022; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Herm Edwards walks the sidelines as his team plays the Eastern Michigan Eagles at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe. Mandatory Credit: Alex Gould/The Republic Football Asu Fb

Comments / 0

Related
The Avery Journal-Times

The Avery Journal-Times

Newland, NC
552
Followers
1K+
Post
38K+
Views
ABOUT

The Avery Journal-Times has proudly served as Avery County’s newspaper of record since 1959, covering community news for the whole of Avery County, southern Watauga County, northern Mitchell County and Roan Mountain, Tenn.

 https://www.averyjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy