ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Post Malone is 'sorry’ for on-stage accident in St. Louis

By The Associated Press
WDBO
WDBO
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zt9R6_0i0keIFo00

Post Malone apologized to his St. Louis fans Sunday for an on-stage accident that sent him to the hospital and shortened his set the night before at the Enterprise Center.

In the middle of a song Saturday, Malone fell into a hole on stage that moments before was opened to lower an instrument into.

In a video message posted on Twitter on Sunday, he said the fall, “Got me pretty good.” He said he’d just gotten back from the hospital, where he was prescribed pain medication.

“I just want to apologize to everyone in St. Louis,” Malone said. “Next time I’m around this way we’re going to do a two-hour show for you, so we can make up for the couple missed songs.”

There should be no implications for the rest of the tour, which continues Sunday night in Columbus, Ohio.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDBO

Donovan's grand slam carries Cardinals over Padres 5-4

SAN DIEGO — (AP) — Lars Nootbaar provided St. Louis' first run in four games with a solo homer, and then rookie Brendan Donovan gave the NL Central leaders an even bigger lift. Donovan hit his first career grand slam slam in the seventh inning to lead Albert...
SAN DIEGO, CA
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
26K+
Followers
86K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy