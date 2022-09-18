ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fire Damages Several Palm Trees Near Hollywood Bowl

By City News Service
 4 days ago
HOLLYWOOD (CNS) - Firefighters quickly knocked down a "stubborn" brush fire across the street from the Hollywood Bowl and no injuries or structure damage was reported, authorities said.

The fire was reported at around 11 p.m. Saturday on Highland Avenue near the Hollywood (101) Freeway as concertgoers were leaving a "Sound of Music" singalong" at the Bowl.

Several people posted video on social media showing how a small fire quickly exploded with flames shooting in the air dramatically before being extinguished.

"Stunning scene here as crowd streams out of the Hollywood Bowl - firefighters seemed to be on scene immediately and fire now appears under control," Alex Silverman, a news and programming director at KNX Newsradio noted on Twitter.

"Leaving the Hollywood Bowl after Sing Along Sound of Music and a small cluster of palm trees was on fire," SpectrumNews1 reporter and editor Tara Lynn Wagner tweeted. "It burned quickly and was barely embers by the time people reached their cars in stacked parking. While this was happening, the exiting crowd sang Do Re Mi in the tunnel."

Another observer noted the fire "came out of nowhere" and "literally just combusted."

At one point the Los Angeles Fire Department asked the California Highway Patrol to Patrol shut down one lane of freeway traffic while they battled the flames. .

The department later tweeted "That somewhat stubborn fire near the @HollywoodBowl, our 1,423rd emergency of the day, thankfully involves only vegetation, and has not risen to the level of issuing an @LAFD ALERT."

The cause is under investigation.

