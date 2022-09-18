ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
International Talk Like a Pirate Day: 5 pirate terms to use with your ‘mateys’

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Ahoy! It’s International Talk Like a Pirate Day, but “arrr” ye landlubbers ready?

In honor of the Sept. 19 “holiday,” which started in 1995 but gained popularity with a 2002 Dave Barry column, here are five terms you can use with your “mateys.” (Hopefully, they won’t ask you to walk the plank by the end of the day.)

1. Booty

No, not that kind of booty. According to Merriam-Webster, the term refers to “plunder taken on land as distinguished from prizes taken at sea” or “a rich gain or prize.”

2. Shiver me timbers!

The Talk Like a Pirate Day website says the phrase “is an expression of surprise,” apparently referencing the “full and catastrophic shiverin’ (splinterin’) of the mainmast (and other masts)” of a ship.

3. Avast ye!

This one’s pretty easy: It just means, “Stop you!” or “Pay attention,” according to YourDictionary.com.

4. Hornswoggle

This means “to trick or deceive,” according to Merriam-Webster.

5. No quarter!

Grammarist reports that the phrase is another way to say, “We won’t show any mercy!”

Still scratching your head? Get a little help with your pirate lingo here.

©2022 Cox Media Group

