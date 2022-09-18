Read full article on original website
Related
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Price Still On The Decline, Can Buyers Defend This Price Level?
Ethereum price tried to rise on its daily chart at the time of writing. Over the last 24 hours, ETH rose by 2%, price action continues to be mundane. In the last week, the Ethereum price fell by 21%. Technical indicators pointed towards continued bearishness. Buying strength declined substantially, which...
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Protects $1,200 with Blood, Will This Region Hold?
ETH price holds above $1,200 as bulls don’t want to let go of a price below key support. Price continues to trade below 50 and 200 Exponential Moving Average (EMA) on the daily timeframe. ETH price bounced on the four-hourly chart after a bullish divergence appeared. The price of...
NEWSBTC
Ethereum: Can The Top Altcoin End Bitcoin’s Dominance Post Merge?
Ethereum (ETH), dubbed as the ‘leader of all altcoins’ has long carried the burden and pressure of supplanting Bitcoin (BTC) as the king of all cryptocurrencies. To this date, it hasn’t succeeded or has come close into completing that mission. Not even The Merge could catapult Ethereum to the top and frankly, it hasn’t been able to even just leave a dent on the wall that was built by Bitcoin to keep its position.
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Dumps After Revisiting June Lows, Where Does The Bottom Lie?
Bitcoin reversed below $20,000 once more after the sell-offs that followed the completion of the Ethereum Merge. With the decline, the digital asset had revisited lows not seen in three months, giving credence to the bears during this time. However, one problem remains, and that is the fact that the cryptocurrency has been unable to find suitable support, causing the downtrend to continue.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NEWSBTC
Why Bitcoin Price Could Bounce After Today’s FOMC Meeting
The Bitcoin price has been moving sideways over the past few days bound solely to macroeconomic factors. The benchmark cryptocurrency was rejected north of $20,000 after “The Merge” and seems poised to face volatility over today’s trading session. At the time of writing, Bitcoin (BTC) trades at...
NEWSBTC
What Ethereum Can Bring On The Table For ETH Investors In Q4
As expected, Ethereum has been doing poorly since the much-touted Merge event. This was a groundbreaking moment for the crypto industry. Although the Merge was anticipated to boost investor confidence, it occurred at the worst possible time. The Merge took place at an interesting point in crypto history. The update...
NEWSBTC
Can Bitcoin Withstand Continued Dollar Strength? | BTCUSD September 22, 2022
In this episode of NewsBTC’s daily technical analysis videos, we examine yesterday’s perfected TD9 buy setup in Bitcoin and other potentially bullish signals. We also compare BTC against the dollar using the DXY Dollar Currency Index. Take a look at the video below:. VIDEO: Bitcoin Price Analysis (BTCUSD):...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Price Struggles At $19,000, Bears To Continue Dominating?
Bitcoin price plummeted consistently after it breached the $20,000 mark. Over the last 24 hours, the Bitcoin has registered very little movement. In the past week, BTC lost close to 16% of its value. BTC quickly attempted to recover from the $19,000 price mark on its chart. However, the bulls...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NEWSBTC
TA: Bitcoin Price Remains Range bound, Why There’s Hope of a Fresh Rally
Bitcoin started an upside correction from the $18,150 zone against the US Dollar. BTC is back above $19,200 and a break above $19,500 could spark a fresh rally. Bitcoin is showing a few positive signs above the $19,000 level. The price is trading above $19,000 and the 100 hourly simple...
NEWSBTC
TA: Bitcoin Price Stuck Below Resistance, Why Bears Could Aim More Losses
Bitcoin started an upside correction above $19,000 against the US Dollar. BTC is now facing a strong resistance near the $19,350 and $19,500 levels. Bitcoin is attempting an upside correction above the $19,000 level. The price is still trading below $19,500 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There is...
NEWSBTC
Report Shows Ethereum Might Take Another Hit, Is It Possible?
Though volatility is a core attribute of cryptocurrency, the swing is quite excessive for Ethereum. The price movement for Ether was progressive from the beginning of the second of the year. ETH gradually surged over the $1,800 level before the Merge. To some reasonable extent, the positive sentiment surrounding Ethereum’s...
NEWSBTC
XRP Outperforms Many By Adding Over 6% Daily In Bloodbath
The crypto market has recorded many devastating events in recent times. Since the market crash in May, crypto asset prices have behaved differently every week. Sometimes price outlook is positive, but other times, it is worse. From September 15 to date, the volatility in the market has skyrocketed. Asset prices...
NEWSBTC
TA: Ethereum Saw Crucial Rejection, Can Bulls Save This Support?
Ethereum saw a major rejection near the $1,420 zone against the US Dollar. ETH is down over 6% and remains at a risk of a drop below the $1,220 support. Ethereum started a fresh decline from the $1,420 resistance zone. The price is now trading below $1,300 and the 100...
NEWSBTC
When Will Crypto Winter Thaw Out? Total Crypto Market Cap (TOTAL) September 20, 2022
In this episode of NewsBTC’s daily technical analysis videos, we examine the total cryptocurrency market cap (TOTAL) following Ethereum Merge-related disappointments and sideways Bitcoin price action, and attempt to understand how long crypto winter might last. 5 BTC + 300 Free Spins for new players & 15 BTC +...
NEWSBTC
3 Experts Take On The Bitcoin Price, Will $19,000 Hold Or Break?
The Bitcoin price has been moving sideways on low timeframes after experiencing a rejection north of $20,000. The number one cryptocurrency by market cap was benefiting from Ethereum’s “Merge” bullish momentum, but with that factor gone, bears seem to be back in control. At the time of...
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Proof Of Work (ETHW) Gains 30%, Is More Upside Coming?
The Ethereum Proof of Work (ETHW) token had piggybacked off the popularity of the Ethereum Merge. In a bid to maintain the network in its original mechanism, developers had forked the Ethereum network,. creating their own token in the process. The ETHW had been launched after the Merge was completed...
NEWSBTC
ETH Backpedals After Hitting $1,800 Ahead Of Merge Last Week
As the integration has progressed, Ethereum’s price has slid precipitously. Since the general financial markets are facing a period of extreme pessimism, ETH could continue to fall over the next few days. On the morning of September 15th, the Merge went into effect. The price of ETH dropped 11.91...
NEWSBTC
Algorand Price Moves Against The Tide, ALGO Rises 22% In One Week
While large cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin and Ethereum, trade in the red, the Algorand price continues to see profits. Over the last day, this cryptocurrency has been one of the best-performing assets in the sector. At the time of writing, Algorand price trades at $0.36 with a 14% profit and...
NEWSBTC
ETH Price Gets Punishment As Miners Sold Over 17,000 Ethereum
Ethereum’s recent upgrade has pushed miners out of its network. Now Ethereum 2.0 support validators who staked 32ETH and above in the network. The community expected the merge to push the price of ETH and other cryptos up. But the reverse became the case afterward. A few minutes after...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Long-Term Holder Dumping May Have Been Behind Revisit Below $19k
On-chain data shows selling from Bitcoin long-term holders may have been behind the recent dip in the crypto’s price below $19k. Bitcoin Exchange Inflow CDD Has Recently Observed A Sharp Increase. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, there has been some possible selling pressure coming...
Comments / 0