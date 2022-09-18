ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paradise, NV

Andale 5K raising money to support aspiring attorneys

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — You can raise money for Latino students on a mission to be lawyers this Hispanic Heritage Month. Melissa Corral with the Nevada Latino Bar Association and Flor Gonzalez-Pacheco, a scholarship recipient, joined us to talk about the Andale 5K happening this Saturday.
NEVADA STATE
Gov. Sisolak proclaims Sept. 20 'Las Vegas Aces Day'

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The champs are ready to be celebrated!. Following their WNBA Championship title win, Governor Steve Sisolak has proclaimed Tuesday as Las Vegas Aces Day. He tweeted the proclamation out along with congratulations. The city will celebrate the team with a parade on the Las Vegas...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Two found dead after fire guts home in northwest Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Two bodies were found after a fire gutted a home in the northwest Las Vegas valley Thursday morning, according to the city. Crews could be seen responding to a two-story building near the corner of Farm Road and Buffalo Drive. Firefighters were spraying water into...
LAS VEGAS, NV
9-year-old boy seriously injured during bear attack in Alaska

SEATTLE (KOMO) — Two people, including a child, were injured during an Alaskan bear attack earlier this week, according to authorities. The child, a 9-year-old boy, and a man were hunting in the hay flats area when they came across the brown bear. The bear attacked the boy before...
ALASKA STATE

