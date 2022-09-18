Read full article on original website
Idaho Transportation Board approves unprecedented FY2023-2029 transportation plan
The Idaho Transportation Board approved the recommended FY2023-2029 Idaho Transportation Investment Program (ITIP) Thursday during its monthly meeting in Boise. The post <strong>Idaho Transportation Board approves unprecedented FY2023-2029 transportation plan</strong> appeared first on Local News 8.
Hispanic/Latinx in Idaho face 'wealth gap'
BOISE, Idaho — Building generational wealth is the dream for many Americans, including the Hispanic and Latinx communities in Idaho. “Invest in some way, the retirement plan. Have some life insurance in place and buy a house," said Cristian Sanchez, retirement specialist and wealth manager with Sanchez Financial Group.
Land Trust of the Treasure Valley seeks $100K to acquire 320 acres of land in foothills
BOISE, Idaho — The Land Trust of the Treasure Valley (LTTV) is campaigning to raise $100,000 in donations to buy 320 acres of open space in the Boise foothills, east of Avimor. The property is called South Fork Willow Creek. To purchase it, the LTTV will need to raise...
The Largest Land Owner in Idaho May Surprise You
"With an area of 83,570 square miles (216,400 km2), Idaho is the 11th largest state by land area" -Wikipedia. "With an area of 83,570 square miles (216,400 km2), Idaho is the 11th largest state by land area" -Wikipedia. 10 Celebrities You're Most Likely to Encounter in Idaho. This $3.9 Million...
CBD animal food products to be removed from shelves by Idaho State Department of Agriculture
BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho State Department of Agriculture (ISDA) is asking all retail stores to remove hemp-derived animal food products - including CBD - from the shelf by Nov. 1. "We rely a lot on our partners at the FDA who have not recognized hemp as an approved...
Empowering Parents vendor applications open Thursday
BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho State Board of Education announced people and businesses interested in donating their goods or services to students in need will get an opportunity to do so beginning Thursday, Sept. 22. Vender applications for the Empowering Parents grant open at 10 a.m. MT Thursday. The...
Post Register
Idaho State Superintendent gives out more than $600,000 in staff bonuses, an apparent record
BOISE — State superintendent Sherri Ybarra gave her employees more than $600,000 in bonuses this spring. It appears to be the largest set of bonuses Ybarra has awarded in her eight years in office. The payments began in April, weeks before the May Republican primary. Ybarra finished third in the three-person primary, and will leave office in January.
Idaho a step closer to having largest research dairy in US
BOISE, Idaho — The University of Idaho’s plan to build the nation’s largest research dairy and experimental farm cleared a big hurdle on Tuesday. Idaho Gov. Brad Little and two other statewide-elected officials on the Idaho Land Board approved the university’s plan to use $23 million to buy roughly 640 acres of farmland in south-central Idaho, the heart of the state’s dairy industry.
Idaho’s Dog Hotel is a Global Hit
I am a massive dog lover, but clearly not the biggest dog lover in the state of Idaho. Nope that award goes to Frances and Dennis who have constructed this home that perfectly resembles a Beagle dog. You can stay in this one of a kind pup palace. It is...
kmvt
Behind the Business: A Casino Event Idaho
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Living within a 45 minute to an hour’s drive from Nevada, it’s not uncommon to have family employed by a casino in Jackpot. And this was true for Bridgette Hopper. “I grew up in the basement of Cactus Pete’s all four of...
Idaho’s Best Restaurant With a View is Totally Bucket List Worthy
With the beautiful Boise foothills as the backdrop, there’s no shortage of restaurants with breathtaking views in the Treasure Valley. But if you want THE BEST view? You’ll have to do some traveling!. As we sat down to write this article, we asked a few friends “Which restaurant...
How much could student loan forgiveness cost Idaho taxpayers?
BOISE, Idaho — Idaho Governor Brad Little signed on with more than 20 governors to send a letter to President Joe Biden in regard to the Biden Administration’s student loan debt forgiveness plan. In short, the Biden Administration wants to forgive up to $10,000 in federal student loan...
'100 Deadliest Days' on Idaho Roads Ends With 80 Fatalities, According to Preliminary Data
BOISE - Preliminary data from the Idaho Office of Highway Safety shows that 80 people were killed in traffic crashes on Idaho roads during the 2022 '100 Deadliest Days' of summer. The busy summer days between Memorial Day and Labor Day weekends are known as the '100 Deadliest Days' on Idaho roads.
One of The Most Expensive Hotels In The World Is South of Idaho
Could you imagine booking a hotel room at a rate of $4,913 per night? Travel Magazine compiled a list of the most expensive hotels in the world and Amangiri was named fifth and is located in Utah. Amangiri, just located north of the Arizona offers breathtaking views of towering mesas,...
KTVB
Idaho Today: Idaho To-Do - Hops & Crops Festival
Sponsored by Destination Caldwell. Hops & Crops Festival is coming to Indian Creek Plaza in Caldwell on Saturday, September 24th from 1PM-6PM.
boisestatepublicradio.org
Boise River could be the largest US surface water irrigation system to be electronically monitored
The Pioneer Irrigation District headworks on the Boise River in west Ada County on September 16, 2022. Every drop of water that comes down the Boise River is accounted for; used to irrigate crops and residential lawns and gardens across the Treasure Valley. Water managers are planning to modernize the way they monitor and manage flows to increase efficiency and conservation.
KTVB
Idaho Today: Life in Balance - Atrial Fibrillation
Sponsored by Saint Alphonsus. Cardiologist Jeffrey Heslop explains what atrial fibrillation is and how Saint Alphonsus provides a new procedure for a-fib patients.
Idahoans Tax Payers Irate About Student Loan Forgiveness Bill
When President Biden announced his student loan forgiveness plan, it seemed like a good idea. Up to $10,000 in federal student loan debt forgiven for those making less than $125,000 per year (or $250,000 per year per household) would really help out a lot of Americans who are in a tight spot.
cowboystatedaily.com
New Gold Mine West Of Cheyenne Could Employ 2,600 People; Generate $75 Million In Tax Revenue
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A proposed gold and copper mine west of Cheyenne could potentially breathe new life into the area near a southern Wyoming ghost town. Having submitted its mine permit application with the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality, U.S. Gold Corp. officials say...
28 Children Have Died in hot Cars in the U.S. This Year, Including one in Idaho
LEWISTON - Every year, children die from heat stroke after being left unattended in a vehicle. On average, 38 children died each year from 1998 through 2021. In 2022 so far, 28 have died after being left in a hot car, including one from Idaho, according to data from noheatstroke.org.
Idaho's Newschannel 7
