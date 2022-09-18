Read full article on original website
Blonde to Harriet: the seven best films to watch on TV this week
Ana de Armas is uncanny as the Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe, and Cynthia Erivo is remarkable as the American abolitionist. Plus: Beverly Hills Cop
Cherry Valentine Dies: ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race UK’ Contestant & Mental Health Nurse Was 28
Cherry Valentine, one of the stars of the second season of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, has died aged 28, his family have confirmed. He died on 18 September. In a statement to the press, the family of the drag star, whose name was George Ward, said “it is with the most heart-wrenching and deepest sadness to inform you that our George – Cherry Valentine – has tragically passed away.” “This will come as a profound shock to most people and we understand there is no easy way for this to be announced,” added the statement. “As his family, we are still processing his...
Voices: Strictly speaking – isn’t it time we pulled the plug on naff weekend TV?
For the better part of two decades, Strictly Come Dancing has sashayed onto our screens every autumn, bringing with it more sequins, innuendos and marriage breakdowns than you can shake a stick at. This week, 11 names were confirmed for the new series, including former Arsenal and England player Tony Adams, gold medal-winning Paralympic swimmer Ellie Simmonds, actor and presenter Kym Marsh, and comedians Ellie Taylor and Jayde Adams. But despite the weeks and weeks’ worth of promised glitz and glam, to me it is nothing but a dirge; an outdated relic that embodies an era of television...
Jon Hamm gave up 60 per cent of Fletch salary to make latest sequel happen
Jon Hamm gave up 60 per cent of his salary to finance three extra days of filming on Confess, Fletch.The new sequel follows on from crime comedies Fletch (1985) and Fletch Lives (1989). It is based on Gregory Mcdonald’s 1976 novel of the same name and is the first movie in the series not to star Chevy Chase in the lead role – which has now been taken over by Mad Men star Hamm.In a new interview with Uproxx, director Greg Mottola said that the money that Miramax was able provide for the film only covered 27 days of...
Cerys Hafana: Edyf review | Jude Rogers's folk album of the month
Hafana uses her instrument as a percussive, jagged-toothed tool with which she excavates songs from the Welsh National Library’s archives
