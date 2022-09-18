ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russell County, AL

Comments / 0

Related
WTVM

16-year-old charged with murder in east Columbus apartment car fire

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A suspect in an Aug. homicide has been arrested, says the Columbus Police Department. On Sept. 21, 16-year-old Daquavius Anthony was arrested and charged with murder. According to CPD, on Saturday, Aug. 13, its patrol unit responded to Village Square Apartments on Boxwood Blvd. regarding an...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Victim ID’d in crash involving 18-wheeler on Alabama Hwy 165

ALABAMA (WTVM) - One person is dead following a two-vehicle wreck involving an 18-wheeler on an Alabama highway, says the Lee County coroner. On Sept. 20, at approximately 5:10 p.m., 65-year-old Ricky Cook was killed when the 2007 Chrysler Town and Country van he was driving struck a 2002 Kenworth commercial vehicle.
LEE COUNTY, AL
WTVM

18-year-old added to credit card fraud arrests in Eufaula

EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - Eufaula police have made another arrest in the investigation into the credit card fraud at Lakeside High School. 18-year-old Nelson Swain III was arrested on a probable cause warrant on Sept. 22. Officers charged the suspect with one count of conspiracy to fraudulently use a credit card.
EUFAULA, AL
WTVM

Suspect arrested over 2 years after Columbus man’s murder

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The suspect in the 2020 murder of a Columbus man has been arrested. On July 11, at approximately 4:26 p.m., officers responded to the 900 block of Decatur Court in reference to a person being shot. Upon arrival, officers found 24-year-old Centravius Wiggins suffering from gunshot wounds. Wiggins was pronounced dead at 5:06 p.m.
COLUMBUS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Columbus, GA
Accidents
Local
Alabama Accidents
City
Hurtsboro, AL
City
Columbus, GA
City
Smiths Station, AL
County
Russell County, AL
Local
Georgia Accidents
State
Alabama State
Columbus, GA
Crime & Safety
Russell County, AL
Crime & Safety
WTVM

Crews battle structure fire in Hurtsboro

HURTSBORO, Ala. (WTVM) - Crews battled flames engulfing a home in Hurtsboro Wednesday night, September 21. Sources at the scene sent us this video from Frog Pond Lane. They also say no one was hurt and firefighters are still at the scene working to put out flames. Stay with us...
HURTSBORO, AL
WTVM

Opelika police arrest man on multiple drug charges

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A man is behind bars following Opelika detectives conducting a search warrant on Lake Street. According to Opelika authorities, 34-year-old Reginald Swint was arrested for unlawful possession of a controlled substance and first-degree possession of marijuana. The warrant was executed regarding illegal drug activity. Police say...
OPELIKA, AL
WTVM

Columbus police searching for missing man last seen Sept. 7

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man. 49-year-old Colia Lyons was reported missing from the 3200 block of Urban Avenue on September 7 at approximately 3 p.m. Police say it is unknown what he was last seen...
COLUMBUS, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Ford Super Duty
WTVM

No injuries after unknown suspect set camper on fire in LaGrange

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - LaGrange police are investigating an arson on Colonial Street. According to the LaGrange Police Department (LPD), officers were called to the scene due to reports of a camper on fire. Through their investigation, it was found that an unknown suspect started the fire in an abandoned...
LAGRANGE, GA
WTVM

Author of ‘The Columbus Stocking Strangler’ visiting Sunday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - In the late 70s, people in Columbus and Phenix City were scared to death when several women, most of them older - were raped and killed -strangled to death with their own stockings. Carlton Gary was eventually arrested and convicted in the 1980′s of being the...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Illges Road closure postponed due to lack of crews available

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The closure of Illges Road between Buena Vista Road and Ace Way Road has been postponed. The reason for the postponement is due to lack of available railroad crews to oversee the Jack and Bore procedure of a storm water line that is part of the overall Spiderweb project, according to project engineer Philip Adams.
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Phenix City officer fired after alleged inappropriate texts with juvenile

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - A Phenix City police officer has been fired following a complaint about an alleged inappropriate communication with a juvenile. According to the Phenix City Police Department, on Sept. 13, a complaint was received alleging an officer engaged in an unsuitable text exchange conversation with a person who identified themselves as a 15-year-old female.
PHENIX CITY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
WTVM

Opelika police investigate after ‘potential threat’ to middle school

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department has been made aware of a potential threat at Opelika Middle School. According to officials, the threat was sent through social media and shared with law enforcement at 7:15 a.m. CST. Officers responded to the middle school along with detectives to investigate...
OPELIKA, AL
WTVM

Smiths Station woman celebrates her 108th birthday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Smiths Station woman is celebration her 108th birthday today!. Francis Ella Cook was born on Sept. 22, 1914. She lives in a small town called Motts, just outside of Smiths Station. Cook is a mom to 10 children, she has more than 20 grandchildren and...
SMITHS STATION, AL
WTVM

Man convicted to life after pleading guilty to multiple charges in Opelika

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A man is sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to several charges, including first-degree arson and attempted murder. The Lee County District Attorney’s Office says, on Sept. 20, a Lee County jury was prepared to hear evidence on a case against Frederick Ashmore. However, before testimonies began, Ashmore pleaded guilty to the following charges,
OPELIKA, AL
WTVM

Chambers Co. selected to participate in Ala. Multi-tier System of Support

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Chambers County School District has been selected to participate in the Alabama Multi-tier System of Support. It’s a framework to ensure that every student receives a high-quality education experience before graduating high school. It will be a five-to-eight-year commitment where a designated coach...
CHAMBERS COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy