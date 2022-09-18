Read full article on original website
16-year-old charged with murder in east Columbus apartment car fire
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A suspect in an Aug. homicide has been arrested, says the Columbus Police Department. On Sept. 21, 16-year-old Daquavius Anthony was arrested and charged with murder. According to CPD, on Saturday, Aug. 13, its patrol unit responded to Village Square Apartments on Boxwood Blvd. regarding an...
Victim ID’d in crash involving 18-wheeler on Alabama Hwy 165
ALABAMA (WTVM) - One person is dead following a two-vehicle wreck involving an 18-wheeler on an Alabama highway, says the Lee County coroner. On Sept. 20, at approximately 5:10 p.m., 65-year-old Ricky Cook was killed when the 2007 Chrysler Town and Country van he was driving struck a 2002 Kenworth commercial vehicle.
18-year-old added to credit card fraud arrests in Eufaula
EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - Eufaula police have made another arrest in the investigation into the credit card fraud at Lakeside High School. 18-year-old Nelson Swain III was arrested on a probable cause warrant on Sept. 22. Officers charged the suspect with one count of conspiracy to fraudulently use a credit card.
Suspect arrested over 2 years after Columbus man’s murder
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The suspect in the 2020 murder of a Columbus man has been arrested. On July 11, at approximately 4:26 p.m., officers responded to the 900 block of Decatur Court in reference to a person being shot. Upon arrival, officers found 24-year-old Centravius Wiggins suffering from gunshot wounds. Wiggins was pronounced dead at 5:06 p.m.
Crews battle structure fire in Hurtsboro
HURTSBORO, Ala. (WTVM) - Crews battled flames engulfing a home in Hurtsboro Wednesday night, September 21. Sources at the scene sent us this video from Frog Pond Lane. They also say no one was hurt and firefighters are still at the scene working to put out flames. Stay with us...
Opelika police arrest man on multiple drug charges
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A man is behind bars following Opelika detectives conducting a search warrant on Lake Street. According to Opelika authorities, 34-year-old Reginald Swint was arrested for unlawful possession of a controlled substance and first-degree possession of marijuana. The warrant was executed regarding illegal drug activity. Police say...
2 arrested after $2,500 worth of drugs found in home with children
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man and a woman on multiple charges after over $2,500 worth of drugs was found in a home with three children. During a sex offender check, the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office conducted an investigation, which resulted in the...
Columbus police searching for missing man last seen Sept. 7
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man. 49-year-old Colia Lyons was reported missing from the 3200 block of Urban Avenue on September 7 at approximately 3 p.m. Police say it is unknown what he was last seen...
No injuries after unknown suspect set camper on fire in LaGrange
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - LaGrange police are investigating an arson on Colonial Street. According to the LaGrange Police Department (LPD), officers were called to the scene due to reports of a camper on fire. Through their investigation, it was found that an unknown suspect started the fire in an abandoned...
Author of ‘The Columbus Stocking Strangler’ visiting Sunday
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - In the late 70s, people in Columbus and Phenix City were scared to death when several women, most of them older - were raped and killed -strangled to death with their own stockings. Carlton Gary was eventually arrested and convicted in the 1980′s of being the...
Illges Road closure postponed due to lack of crews available
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The closure of Illges Road between Buena Vista Road and Ace Way Road has been postponed. The reason for the postponement is due to lack of available railroad crews to oversee the Jack and Bore procedure of a storm water line that is part of the overall Spiderweb project, according to project engineer Philip Adams.
Phenix City officer fired after alleged inappropriate texts with juvenile
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - A Phenix City police officer has been fired following a complaint about an alleged inappropriate communication with a juvenile. According to the Phenix City Police Department, on Sept. 13, a complaint was received alleging an officer engaged in an unsuitable text exchange conversation with a person who identified themselves as a 15-year-old female.
Opelika police investigate after ‘potential threat’ to middle school
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department has been made aware of a potential threat at Opelika Middle School. According to officials, the threat was sent through social media and shared with law enforcement at 7:15 a.m. CST. Officers responded to the middle school along with detectives to investigate...
ALL CLEAR: Police find no immediate threat, students safe at Phenix City Intermediate School
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Phenix City Intermediate School was temporarily on lockdown out of an abundance of caution Tuesday, Sept. 20. The middle school was under lockdown for 25 minutes after students were sharing an unknown rumor. Law enforcement determined there was no threat and students were released to their sixth-period class.
UPDATE: Officer fired sending inappropriate text messages; the man behind the text
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - This man didn’t want to share his name, nor does he work with any law enforcement agency. But he did start his own online production company, Pred TV, just two weeks ago. The mission? To pose as teens and children online and help expose potential wrongdoing.
12-year-old arrested after making ‘terroristic threats’ to Opelika Middle School
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department arrested a 12-year-old after two threats were made to Opelika Middle School in two days. The first threat occurred on Tuesday, September 20. According to officials, the threat was sent through social media and shared with law enforcement at 7:15 a.m. CST.
Smiths Station woman celebrates her 108th birthday
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Smiths Station woman is celebration her 108th birthday today!. Francis Ella Cook was born on Sept. 22, 1914. She lives in a small town called Motts, just outside of Smiths Station. Cook is a mom to 10 children, she has more than 20 grandchildren and...
Man convicted to life after pleading guilty to multiple charges in Opelika
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A man is sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to several charges, including first-degree arson and attempted murder. The Lee County District Attorney’s Office says, on Sept. 20, a Lee County jury was prepared to hear evidence on a case against Frederick Ashmore. However, before testimonies began, Ashmore pleaded guilty to the following charges,
Jordan High School not on lockdown after badge mistakenly activated
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Muscogee County School District says Jordan Vocational High School is not on lockdown. Someone mistakenly activated a badge, says Kimberly Wright with the Muscogee County School District. Wright says there is no danger.
Chambers Co. selected to participate in Ala. Multi-tier System of Support
CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Chambers County School District has been selected to participate in the Alabama Multi-tier System of Support. It’s a framework to ensure that every student receives a high-quality education experience before graduating high school. It will be a five-to-eight-year commitment where a designated coach...
