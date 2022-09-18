Read full article on original website
Related
classiccountry1070.com
Kansas State Fair announces attendance numbers
The Kansas State Fair said 315,273 people went through the gates during this year’s Fair in Hutchinson. The number is an increase from the 2021 attendance of 281,981. Fair officials said the Nex-Tech Grandstand concerts were well-attended and the initial projections show carnival attendance higher than last year. Food and commercial vendors also reported good sales projections.
3 Kansas restaurants assets seized for failing to pay over $63k in sales tax reopen, deal reached
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Three Mexican-style restaurants in Clay Center, Wamego and Manhattan were temporarily closed by the Kansas Department of Revenue for nonpayment of retail sales tax on Tuesday. According to the KDOR, the three restaurants that had tax warrants executed against them were Viva La Fiesta of Wamego Mexican Cantina Inc., La Fiesta of […]
Salina Regional announces extended access for visitors
Salina Regional Health Center announced today that it has extended public availability of the hospital's main entrance. The hospital’s main entrance on Santa Fe Avenue will now be open to the public from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays, and from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekends and holidays. Previously, the main entrance had been closing at 5:30 p.m. due to COVID-19.
Saline County Booking Activity, Sept. 22
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Divilbiss-Goracke, Lakin Marcel; 31; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Domestic Battery: rude physical contact.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kansas State Fair attendance tops 300,000
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Kansas State Fair announced that 315,273 people went through the gates at their 2022 event held September 9-18 in Hutchinson, versus 281,981 in 2021. The Nex-Tech Grandstand concerts were well attended, and initial projections show carnival attendance trending over last year. Food and commercial vendors were also enthusiastic with their early sales projections.
2 from Junction City among 3 dead in semi, pickup crash
DICKINSON COUNTY —Three died in an accident just before 3:30p.m. Tuesday in Dickinson County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2003 Kenworth semi driven by Dwight E. Morey, 63, Fairmont, Oklahoma, was southbound on Kansas 15 at 1500 Avenue. The semi struck a 2006 Dodge Dakota driven by Joel...
NE Kansas man arrested on requested trespass, theft charges
A northeast Kansas man was arrested in north Salina Wednesday on requested criminal trespass and theft charges. Earlier this month, the Salina Police Department had received complaints from the City of Salina that someone was driving on the flood control dike on the north side of the city. Motorized vehicles driven by private citizens are not allowed on the dike.
McPherson man hospitalized in Salina after semi's tire failed
SALINE COUNTY—A Kansas man was injured in an accident just before 3 a.m. Wednesday in Saline County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2010 Kenworth semi driven by William G. Ingels, 52, McPherson, was northbound on Interstate 135 exiting to eastbound Interstate 70. The driver lost control of the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fire burns in 2 Kansas counties on Sunday
ELLSWORTH COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A wildfire burned in two Kansas counties on Sunday. The Kansas Forest Service reported that fire staff was on the scene of a fire that started off Interstate 70 in Ellsworth County around 12:30 p.m. The fire burned into Lincoln County. There were up to 100 firefighters from Ellsworth, Russell, […]
Salina man with warrant also arrested on requested drug charges
A local man with an active warrant now also faces multiple requested drug charges after he was arrested Wednesday in western Salina. An officer saw Odell Wilson, 55, of Salina, at the Americas Best Value Inn, 636 Westport Boulevard, and knew that he had an active warrant for probation violation, Salina Police Captain Gary Hanus said this morning.
Sheriff: SUV strikes, kills 2 horses on Kansas highway
SALINE COUNTY- Two horses were killed in a single vehicle accident just north of Gypsum Wednesday morning. Edward Conway, 60, of Gypsum, had just left Gypsum and was headed west on Kansas Highway 4 when his 2020 Kia Sportage struck two horses in the roadway at approximately 5:50 a.m. Wednesday, according to Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan.
KWU adds scholarship for SRHC employees, dependents
Kansas Wesleyan has deepened its relationship with one of its closest longtime supporters, as the university announced Thursday that it has created a scholarship for employees of Salina Regional Health Center (SRHC) and their dependents. Anyone eligible for the scholarship is guaranteed at least $20,000 of scholarship aid per year.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Riley County Arrest Report September 20
The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. DONNITHAN MAURICE JONES, 29, Junction City, Failure to appear x2, Bond $10,600. MARIO DESHAWN WILLIAMS, 33, Manhattan, Forgery, Making or altering a written...
KWCH.com
3 killed in Dickinson County crash
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Three people died from their injuries in a Tuesday afternoon crash south of Abilene. The Kansas Highway Patrol said a 2006 Dodge Dakota and a semi hauling a trailer were traveling south on K-15 at 1500 Avenue when the pickup’s driver made U-Turn at 1500 Avenue. The highway patrol said the semi hit the pickup which then entered the east ditch and flipped onto its roof. The semi also entered the east ditch and stopped in a field.
Hutch Fire works mobile home fire
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Fire Department responded to 1200 East 11th Ave for a report of a structure fire in the mobile home park on Wednesday afternoon. At 4:41 p.m. Wednesday, first arriving crews found a single wide mobile home with fire showing from the front door and partially through the roof and heavy smoke throughout the mobile home. Upon arrival, crews found all occupants of the dwelling had safely self-evacuated with no injuries. Fire crews performed an aggressive interior attack and a primary search of the mobile home. One cat was rescued from the fire. All the other pets were out and safe.
Salina business victim of fraud after employee gives login info to caller
A trusting employee learned the hard way to never give out login information to someone over the phone. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that on Friday morning, an employee of Great Plains Trucking received a call from someone claiming to be with a company that Great Plains Trucking works with.
Fire destroys Hutchinson home, firefighter taken to hospital
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — A Hutchinson firefighter had to be treated at a hospital after helping at a house fire Wednesday afternoon. The fire department responded to a home on fire in the 1200 block of East 11th Avenue around 4:40 p.m. The first crews on the scene saw flames through the front door and […]
Kansas man, 69, dead after being struck by school bus at crosswalk Tuesday morning
The Clay Center school district says no students were on board of the bus at the time of the collision.
Boy arrested after alleged bomb threat at Salina South Wednesday
A Salina boy was arrested Wednesday after a bomb threat allegedly was made at a local high school. A staff member reported to the school resource officer that a 16-year-old boy had made a verbal threat concerning a bomb in the school to a group of people at Salina South High School, 730 E. Magnolia Road, on Wednesday, Salina Police Captain Gary Hanus said this morning.
WIBW
Three killed in two-vehicle crash near Abilene
DICKINSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Three people were killed Tuesday afternoon when a semi crashed into a pickup truck in Dickinson County, just south of Abilene. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, just after 3:30 p.m., a 2006 Dodge Dakota and a semi-truck were travelling southbound on K15 at 1500 Ave. The pickup truck attempted to make a U-turn at 1500 Ave when it was hit by the semi-truck. The pickup truck entered the east ditch and flipped onto its roof. The semi-truck came to rest in a field.
Salina Post
Salina, KS
16K+
Followers
24K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://salinapost.com/
Comments / 0