Salina, KS

classiccountry1070.com

Kansas State Fair announces attendance numbers

The Kansas State Fair said 315,273 people went through the gates during this year's Fair in Hutchinson. The number is an increase from the 2021 attendance of 281,981. Fair officials said the Nex-Tech Grandstand concerts were well-attended and the initial projections show carnival attendance higher than last year. Food and commercial vendors also reported good sales projections.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Salina Post

Salina Regional announces extended access for visitors

Salina Regional Health Center announced today that it has extended public availability of the hospital's main entrance. The hospital’s main entrance on Santa Fe Avenue will now be open to the public from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays, and from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekends and holidays. Previously, the main entrance had been closing at 5:30 p.m. due to COVID-19.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Saline County Booking Activity, Sept. 22

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Divilbiss-Goracke, Lakin Marcel; 31; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Domestic Battery: rude physical contact.
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Kansas State Fair attendance tops 300,000

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Kansas State Fair announced that 315,273 people went through the gates at their 2022 event held September 9-18 in Hutchinson, versus 281,981 in 2021. The Nex-Tech Grandstand concerts were well attended, and initial projections show carnival attendance trending over last year. Food and commercial vendors were also enthusiastic with their early sales projections.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Salina Post

NE Kansas man arrested on requested trespass, theft charges

A northeast Kansas man was arrested in north Salina Wednesday on requested criminal trespass and theft charges. Earlier this month, the Salina Police Department had received complaints from the City of Salina that someone was driving on the flood control dike on the north side of the city. Motorized vehicles driven by private citizens are not allowed on the dike.
SALINA, KS
KSN News

Fire burns in 2 Kansas counties on Sunday

ELLSWORTH COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A wildfire burned in two Kansas counties on Sunday. The Kansas Forest Service reported that fire staff was on the scene of a fire that started off Interstate 70 in Ellsworth County around 12:30 p.m. The fire burned into Lincoln County. There were up to 100 firefighters from Ellsworth, Russell, […]
ELLSWORTH COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Salina man with warrant also arrested on requested drug charges

A local man with an active warrant now also faces multiple requested drug charges after he was arrested Wednesday in western Salina. An officer saw Odell Wilson, 55, of Salina, at the Americas Best Value Inn, 636 Westport Boulevard, and knew that he had an active warrant for probation violation, Salina Police Captain Gary Hanus said this morning.
SALINA, KS
Little Apple Post

Sheriff: SUV strikes, kills 2 horses on Kansas highway

SALINE COUNTY- Two horses were killed in a single vehicle accident just north of Gypsum Wednesday morning. Edward Conway, 60, of Gypsum, had just left Gypsum and was headed west on Kansas Highway 4 when his 2020 Kia Sportage struck two horses in the roadway at approximately 5:50 a.m. Wednesday, according to Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan.
GYPSUM, KS
Salina Post

KWU adds scholarship for SRHC employees, dependents

Kansas Wesleyan has deepened its relationship with one of its closest longtime supporters, as the university announced Thursday that it has created a scholarship for employees of Salina Regional Health Center (SRHC) and their dependents. Anyone eligible for the scholarship is guaranteed at least $20,000 of scholarship aid per year.
SALINA, KS
Little Apple Post

Riley County Arrest Report September 20

The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. DONNITHAN MAURICE JONES, 29, Junction City, Failure to appear x2, Bond $10,600. MARIO DESHAWN WILLIAMS, 33, Manhattan, Forgery, Making or altering a written...
RILEY COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

3 killed in Dickinson County crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Three people died from their injuries in a Tuesday afternoon crash south of Abilene. The Kansas Highway Patrol said a 2006 Dodge Dakota and a semi hauling a trailer were traveling south on K-15 at 1500 Avenue when the pickup’s driver made U-Turn at 1500 Avenue. The highway patrol said the semi hit the pickup which then entered the east ditch and flipped onto its roof. The semi also entered the east ditch and stopped in a field.
DICKINSON COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Hutch Fire works mobile home fire

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Fire Department responded to 1200 East 11th Ave for a report of a structure fire in the mobile home park on Wednesday afternoon. At 4:41 p.m. Wednesday, first arriving crews found a single wide mobile home with fire showing from the front door and partially through the roof and heavy smoke throughout the mobile home. Upon arrival, crews found all occupants of the dwelling had safely self-evacuated with no injuries. Fire crews performed an aggressive interior attack and a primary search of the mobile home. One cat was rescued from the fire. All the other pets were out and safe.
KSN News

Fire destroys Hutchinson home, firefighter taken to hospital

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — A Hutchinson firefighter had to be treated at a hospital after helping at a house fire Wednesday afternoon. The fire department responded to a home on fire in the 1200 block of East 11th Avenue around 4:40 p.m. The first crews on the scene saw flames through the front door and […]
HUTCHINSON, KS
Salina Post

Boy arrested after alleged bomb threat at Salina South Wednesday

A Salina boy was arrested Wednesday after a bomb threat allegedly was made at a local high school. A staff member reported to the school resource officer that a 16-year-old boy had made a verbal threat concerning a bomb in the school to a group of people at Salina South High School, 730 E. Magnolia Road, on Wednesday, Salina Police Captain Gary Hanus said this morning.
SALINA, KS
WIBW

Three killed in two-vehicle crash near Abilene

DICKINSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Three people were killed Tuesday afternoon when a semi crashed into a pickup truck in Dickinson County, just south of Abilene. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, just after 3:30 p.m., a 2006 Dodge Dakota and a semi-truck were travelling southbound on K15 at 1500 Ave. The pickup truck attempted to make a U-turn at 1500 Ave when it was hit by the semi-truck. The pickup truck entered the east ditch and flipped onto its roof. The semi-truck came to rest in a field.
ABILENE, KS
