WPFO
Public to weigh in on new low-level flight paths for LifeFlight helicopters
SANFORD (WGME) – Tuesday night is the public's chance to weigh in on proposed new low-level helicopter flight paths for LifeFlight of Maine helicopters. The air medical and critical care transport company says once the new routes are complete, they will allow LifeFlight to fly safely and reliably in poor weather to move more critically injured and ill patients than before.
