Read full article on original website
Related
The 9 Best Supplements of 2022, According to Dietitians
The best supplements help you fill in nutritional gaps in your diet. Check out expert-approved picks from brands like Nature Made, Thorne and Garden of Life.
Medical News Today
Dairy products may protect against type 2 diabetes, but red and processed meat raise risk
About 90–95% of all diagnosed diabetes cases are type 2 diabetes, according to the CDC. A new meta-analysis links low fat dairy products with a reduced risk of developing T2D. The study correlated red and processed meats with a greater T2D risk while finding suitable protein alternatives in fish...
MedicineNet.com
Can You Eat Sweet Potato Skins, and Should You?
Sweet potato skins are both edible and highly nutritious. They are rich in fiber, vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and phytochemicals that have health-promoting properties. Here are 6 nutrients in sweet potato skins that you may be missing out on by discarding them. 6 nutrients in sweet potato skins. 1. Fiber. Most...
msn.com
Spinach: Experts weigh in on health benefits, nutrition facts, and more
Spinach has high levels of chlorophyll and carotenoids such as beta-carotene, lutein and zeaxanthin. These phytonutrients are important for maintaining healthy eye sight, which helps prevent cataracts and macular degeneration. Spinach as a plant has been known to improve quality of the blood, increase and restore energy levels. Spinach is...
Comments / 0