When you really boil it down, the Cincinnati Bengals’ 0-2 start is not the most shocking development in the NFL. This team is almost entirely the same as last year’s squad that started sluggish aside from the offensive line, and that unit has not played up to par. Just think back to the first two weeks of last year. Had Dalvin Cook’s fumble not been overturned, the Bengals start 2021 as an 0-2 team. A lot of the issues from early last year are popping up again in droves.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO