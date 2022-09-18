Read full article on original website
Weekly Lineman: What went wrong in La’el Collins’ return to Dallas
There was something cathartic about the Cincinnati Bengals signing La’el Collins in free agency. Player acquisitions nowadays can become spectacles in ways not thought possible just a short while ago. The NFL as a whole experienced a multitude of groundbreaking trades and premier player signings to the point where the league as a whole practically got a facelift.
David Carr's Warning to the Bengals
David Carr, another number one draft pick who was beaten to a pulp behind a weak offensive line, has a warning to Joe B and the Bengals. He wonders at the lack of play action & a movable pocket, plus why Cincy doesn't keep in more blockers. Here's his take at Outkick.
NFL Week 3 TV schedule
We’re now two full weeks through the 2022 NFL season, and the Cincinnati Bengals will look to get their first victory this Sunday against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. This week’s primetime action features Browns - Steelers on Thursday Night Football, Broncos - Niners on Sunday Night...
Talking Football with Bengal Jim and Friends: WLWT’s George Vogel joins the show!
It isn’t the ideal start for the Cincinnati Bengals, but there is plenty of time to turn things around! Jimmie, James, Jamie and Tom were joined by an iconic figure in Cincinnati sports this week in WLWT’s George Vogel!. They talked about the issues plaguing the Bengals, what...
Joe Burrow tells us all to relax
R-E-L-A-X. Joe Burrow didn’t spell it out like Aaron Rodgers did all those years ago to the media, but he did say the word. When asked about his frustration level regarding the team’s 0-2 start, the Cincinnati Bengals’ quarterback preached patience for the long season left on the schedule.
How to watch Bengals vs. Jets in Week 3
The Cincinnati Bengals season has not started how they would have liked. Facing the dreaded statistics that follow 0-2 teams historically, they’re now headed to New Jersey to take on the New York Jets. This game has to mean something to this young team who has not found its...
The Orange and Black Insider Bengals podcast: All Hands on Deck
The Cincinnati Bengals are off to a shocking 0-2 start and questions surround the defending AFC Champions. Questions abound about the team and what may be around the corner for the rest of the season. On this week’s show, we go over the struggles, recap the loss to the Cowboys...
Bengals vs. Jets injury report: La’el Collins, Germaine Pratt DNP; C.J. Uzomah limited
The Bengals held their first Week 3 practice today while preparing for the New York Jets, and there were several key absences for Cincinnati. The big name on offense was starting tight tackle La’el Collins, who’s had a rough start to the season, and he got a DNP today due to a back injury. Collins missed a big chunk of training camp due to a back injury, though it’s unclear if the latest issue is related.
Bengals News (9/22): Bengals look to join select group
It was last year when he led the Bengals to within 39 seconds of a Super Bowl championship and it is now at 0-2 and Sunday's game in New York (1 p.m.-Cincinnati's Local 12) against a Jets team trying to replicate Cincinnati's turnaround. "We're not panicking, two games in, we've...
Drew Sample having knee surgery and is out indefinitely
The Cincinnati Bengals have lost tight end Drew Sample to a knee injury that will sideline him indefinitely. During his Wednesday press conference, head coach Zac Taylor announced that Sample will undergo knee surgery and be sidelined for several months. Sample left Sunday’s loss to Dallas with a knee injury...
Bengals vs. Jets injury report: La’el Collins DNP again, Hayden Hurst goes full
One practice remains for the Cincinnati Bengals as they prepare to face the New York Jets on Sunday, and it’s a big one for right tackle La’el Collins. Collins (back) missed practice for the second-straight day Thursday, but all hope may not be lost. Head coach Zac Taylor told reporters that Collins will practice tomorrow and he feels good about the offensive lineman playing this weekend.
Ja’Marr Chase speaks on Bengals offensive struggles
Things are not going well for the Cincinnati Bengals offense. You know it, I know it and obviously, Ja’Marr Chase knows it. After a slow start in Week 1, many looked for a bounce-back performance in Week 2 against the Dallas Cowboys, but we saw an arguably worse performance.
Bengals rookie report: Dax Hill still awaiting his turn
When you really boil it down, the Cincinnati Bengals’ 0-2 start is not the most shocking development in the NFL. This team is almost entirely the same as last year’s squad that started sluggish aside from the offensive line, and that unit has not played up to par. Just think back to the first two weeks of last year. Had Dalvin Cook’s fumble not been overturned, the Bengals start 2021 as an 0-2 team. A lot of the issues from early last year are popping up again in droves.
