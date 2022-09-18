Football: Cambridge blows out Dodgeland for first victory

JUNEAU — The Cambridge football team earned its first win of the season by topping Dodgeland 43-6 in an Eastern Suburban Conference game on Friday.

“We’re happy for the kids to finally experience what a win feels like with all of the preparation, time and effort that goes into,” said Cambridge head coach Mike Klingbeil. “They’re starting to understand that us old coaches that have seen a few things, know what’s kind of going on.”

Cambridge was led by sophomore quarterback Matt Buckman, who threw four touchdowns in the win. Sophomore wide receiver Kiefer Parish caught two touchdowns, while junior wide receiver Marco Damini and sophomore running back Drew Holzhueter each caught the other two touchdowns.

Junior running back Joe Downing scored on an 8-yard rush and freshman running back Owain Nelles scored a 36-yard rushing touchdown.

Buckman was 11 of 13 for 217 yards and four touchdowns. Parish recorded four catches for 89 yards, while Damini caught four passes for 51 yards.

On defense, sophomore defensive lineman Aiden Sperle led the Blue Jays with 15 tackles.

“Aiden is a physical kid,” said Klingbeil. “He has his nose around the football frequently.”

Damini and freshman defensive back Mason Sonnenberg each recorded an interception. Downing had a sack, while Holzhueter added 10 tackles for the Blue Jays (1-4, 1-2 ESC).

Cambridge faces Horicon/Hustisford on the road this Friday at Discher Park in Horicon.

CAMBRIDGE 43, DODGELAND 6

Cambridge 15 21 0 6 — 43

Dodgeland 0 0 0 0 6 — 6