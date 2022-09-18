Here is Another Breakthrough in Text-to-Image Synthesis, Called StoryDALL-E, Which Adapts Pretrained Text-to-Image Transformers for Story Continuation

Read full article on original website
Business Insider
7 ways to make your iPhone speakers louder
To make your iPhone louder, adjust Apple Music EQ settings or increase Spotify's volume level. You can also disable Reduce Loud Sounds in Settings or use a Bluetooth speaker. Placing your iPhone in a bowl — or upside down — will help make it louder. Most iPhone models...
Cutting-edge 3D printing can now make the strongest titanium alloy ever produced
Monash University team makes a leap forward in aerospace, defense, energy, and space manufacturing
Scientists Created 'Living' Synthetic Cells by Harvesting Bacteria For Parts
Researchers at the University of Bristol in the UK have taken a major step forward in synthetic biology by designing a system that performs several key functions of a living cell, including generating energy and expressing genes. Their artificially constructed cell even transformed from a sphere shape to a more natural amoeba-like shape over the first 48 hours of 'life', indicating that the proto-cytoskeletal filaments were working (or, as the researchers put it, were "structurally dynamic over extended time scales"). Building something that comes close to what we might think of as alive is no walk in the park, not least thanks...
Israeli researchers managed to produce 3D printer ink to make wooden objects
No more harmful plastics. It is pretty eco-friendly.
Engadget
Moog once again revives the Model 10, its first compact modular synth (updated)
Moog has brought back its pioneering Model 10 synth for a second time, and you might have a better chance of owning this one. The "compact" modular device has reentered production and is available worldwide through dealers. It's a slight improvement on the limited-run 2019 version, too, with an updated onboard power supply (friendlier to musicians outside the US), a revised rear panel and more reliable calibration.
Amazon Product Tester Jobs Could Be a Great Side Hustle if You Can Snag an Invitation
Side hustles are a great way to make some extra cash, especially when you can do them from the comfort of your own home. One job we've seen on various social media channels is being an Amazon product tester, so we're digging in a bit to find out what kind of Amazon product tester jobs from home are available, and what do they pay? Let’s take a closer look at this opportunity.
Researchers Say It'll Be Impossible to Control a Super-Intelligent AI
The idea of artificial intelligence overthrowing humankind has been talked about for decades, and in 2021, scientists delivered their verdict on whether we'd be able to control a high-level computer super-intelligence. The answer? Almost definitely not. The catch is that controlling a super-intelligence far beyond human comprehension would require a...
Nature.com
Resolving molecular diffusion and aggregation of antibody proteins with megahertz X-ray free-electron laser pulses
X-ray free-electron lasers (XFELs) with megahertz repetition rate can provide novel insights into structural dynamics of biological macromolecule solutions. However, very high dose rates can lead to beam-induced dynamics and structural changes due to radiation damage. Here, we probe the dynamics of dense antibody protein (Ig-PEG) solutions using megahertz X-ray photon correlation spectroscopy (MHz-XPCS) at the European XFEL. By varying the total dose and dose rate, we identify a regime for measuring the motion of proteins in their first coordination shell, quantify XFEL-induced effects such as driven motion, and map out the extent of agglomeration dynamics. The results indicate that for average dose rates below 1.06Â kGy"‰Î¼sâˆ’1 in a time window up to 10"‰Î¼s, it is possible to capture the protein dynamics before the onset of beam induced aggregation. We refer to this approach as correlation before aggregation and demonstrate that MHz-XPCS bridges an important spatio-temporal gap in measurement techniques for biological samples.
Deepfake audio has a tell – researchers use fluid dynamics to spot artificial imposter voices
Imagine the following scenario. A phone rings. An office worker answers it and hears his boss, in a panic, tell him that she forgot to transfer money to the new contractor before she left for the day and needs him to do it. She gives him the wire transfer information, and with the money transferred, the crisis has been averted. The worker sits back in his chair, takes a deep breath, and watches as his boss walks in the door. The voice on the other end of the call was not his boss. In fact, it wasn’t even a human....
Nature.com
Development of artificial intelligence for automated measurement of cervical lordosis on lateral radiographs
Cervical sagittal alignment is an essential parameter for the evaluation of spine disorders. Manual measurement is time-consuming and burdensome to measurers. Artificial intelligence (AI) in the form of convolutional neural networks has begun to be used to measure x-rays. This study aimed to develop AI for automated measurement of lordosis on lateral cervical x-rays. We included 4546 cervical x-rays from 1674 patients. For all x-rays, the caudal endplates of C2 and C7 were labeled based on consensus among well-experienced spine surgeons, the data for which were used as ground truth. This ground truth was split into training data and test data, and the AI model learned the training data. The absolute error of the AI measurements relative to the ground truth for 4546 x-rays was determined by fivefold cross-validation. Additionally, the absolute error of AI measurements was compared with the error of other 2 surgeons' measurements on 415 radiographs of 168 randomly selected patients. In fivefold cross-validation, the absolute error of the AI model was 3.3Â° in the average and 2.2Â° in the median. For comparison of other surgeons, the mean absolute error for measurement of 168 patients was 3.1Â°"‰Â±"‰3.4Â° for the AI model, 3.9Â°"‰Â±"‰3.4Â° for Surgeon 1, and 3.8Â°"‰Â±"‰4.7Â° for Surgeon 2. The AI model had a significantly smaller error than Surgeon 1 and Surgeon 2 (P"‰="‰0.002 and 0.036). This algorithm is available at (https://ykszk.github.io/c2c7demo/). The AI model measured cervical spine alignment with better accuracy than surgeons. AI can assist in routine medical care and can be helpful in research that measures large numbers of images. However, because of the large errors in rare cases such as highly deformed ones, AI may, in principle, be limited to assisting humans.
Official Apple warning for all users as iOS 16 bug asks to ‘allow paste’ of private photos onto iMessage
A STRANGE bug in iOS 16 has stuck users with an annoying pop-up whenever they attempt to paste something into an app. The programming was meant to prevent apps from accessing the clipboard without the user knowing. The quirk is a bit of a backfire. Apple introduced more layers of...
A miraculous soft robot has the power to split into smaller units and reassemble back to its original size
The future of drug delivery is bizarre and magnetic.
Decoding the Three Dots (…) Or Spread Operator in Javascript
The spread operator is a type of syntax in Javascript that is used by functions calls and in arrays/objects. It has a multitude of different uses, so let's take a look at how we use the spread syntax in real Javascript code. In function calls, we can use the 3 dots in Javascript function calls to convert an array into a set of arguments for a function. Merging objects and merging arrays is a useful way to use spread syntax to run functions with arrays easily, and are good for merging objects and arrays.
CNET
There's Actually a Better Place to Put Your Router to Improve Home Wi-Fi Speeds
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Whether you're spending each day working from home, creating a network of smart home gadgets or just trying to unwind with some Netflix at the end of a long day, a reliable internet connection at home is pivotal -- but Wi-Fi can be frustratingly finicky. Despite paying monthly fees to an internet service provider and even if you've had a router professionally installed, you may still find yourself spending too much time watching your phone, laptop or streaming device grind away as it tries to stay connected.
Phone Arena
First iPhone 14 Pro Max drop test foretells expensive repairs
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. The cheaper 2022 iPhones scored excellent repairability rating for the first time since Apple invented the notch-y models because it redesigned the inside of the iPhone 14 and made the glass backplate easily removable, netting a replacement price of $169 instead of the $449 that an iPhone 13 rear damage requires at the moment.
Nature.com
Interaction with a reactive partner improves learning in contrast to passive guidance
Many tasks such as physical rehabilitation, vehicle co-piloting or surgical training, rely on physical assistance from a partner. While this assistance may be provided by a robotic interface, how to implement the necessary haptic support to help improve performance without impeding learning is unclear. In this paper, we study the influence of haptic interaction on the performance and learning of a shared tracking task. We compare in a tracking task the interaction with a human partner, the trajectory guidance traditionally used in training robots, and a robot partner yielding human-like interaction. While trajectory guidance resulted in the best performance during training, it dramatically reduced error variability and hindered learning. In contrast, the reactive human and robot partners did not impede the adaptation and allowed the subjects to learn without modifying their movement patterns. Moreover, interaction with a human partner was the only condition that demonstrated an improvement in retention and transfer learning compared to a subject training alone. These results reveal distinctly different learning behaviour in training with a human compared to trajectory guidance, and similar learning between the robotic partner and human partner. Therefore, for movement assistance and learning, algorithms that react to the user's motion and change their behaviour accordingly are better suited.
Nature.com
Chemigenetic indicators based on synthetic chelators and green fluorescent protein
Molecular fluorescent indicators are versatile tools for dynamic imaging of biological systems. We now report a class of indicators that are based on the chemigenetic combination of a synthetic ion-recognition motif and a protein-based fluorophore. Specifically, we have developed a calcium ion (Ca2+) indicator that is based on genetic insertion of circularly permuted green fluorescent protein into HaloTag protein self-labeled with a ligand containing the Ca2+ chelator 1,2-bis(2-aminophenoxy)ethane-N,N,N"²,N"²-tetraacetic acid. We have demonstrated the versatility of this design by also developing a sodium ion (Na+) indicator using a crown-ether-containing ligand. This approach affords bright and sensitive ion indicators that can be applicable to cell imaging. This design can enable the development of chemigenetic indicators with ion or molecular specificities that have not been realized with fully protein-based indicators.
Nature.com
Massive annotation of bacterial -asparaginases reveals their puzzling distribution and frequent gene transfer events
L-Asparaginases, which convert l-asparagine to l-aspartate and ammonia, come in five types, AI-AV. Some bacterial type AII enzymes are a key element in the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia in children, but new l-asparaginases with better therapeutic properties are urgently needed. Here, we search publicly available bacterial genomes to annotate l-asparaginase proteins belonging to the five known types. We characterize taxonomic, phylogenetic, and genomic patterns of l-asparaginase occurrences pointing to frequent horizontal gene transfer (HGT) events, also occurring multiple times in the same recipient species. We show that the reference AV gene, encoding a protein originally found and structurally studied in Rhizobium etli, was acquired via HGT from Burkholderia. We also describe the sequence variability of the five l-asparaginase types and map the conservation levels on the experimental or predicted structures of the reference enzymes, finding the most conserved residues in the protein core near the active site, and the most variable ones on the protein surface. Additionally, we highlight the most common sequence features of bacterial AII proteins that may aid in selecting therapeutic l-asparaginases. Finally, we point to taxonomic units of bacteria that do not contain recognizable sequences of any of the known l-asparaginase types, implying that those microorganisms most likely contain new, as yet unknown types of l-asparaginases. Such novel enzymes, when properly identified and characterized, could hold promise as antileukemic drugs.
Phys.org
Deformation fingerprints will help researchers identify, design better metallic materials
Engineers can now capture and predict the strength of metallic materials subjected to cycling loading, or fatigue strength, in a matter of hours—not the months or years it takes using current methods. In a new study, researchers from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign report that automated high-resolution electron imaging...
Nature.com
Automatic composition of Guzheng (Chinese Zither) music using long short-term memory network (LSTM) and reinforcement learning (RL)
In recent years, with the advance of Artificial Intelligence, automatic music composition has been demonstrated. However, there are many music genres and music instruments. For a same piece of music, different music instruments would produce different effects. Invented some 2500Â years ago, Guzheng is one of the oldest music instruments in China and the world. It has distinct timbres and patterns that cannot be duplicated by other music instruments. Therefore, it is interesting to see whether AI can compose Guzheng music or alike. In this paper we present a method that can automatically compose and play Guzheng music. First, we collect a number of existing Guzheng music pieces and convert them into Music Instrument Digital Interface format. Second, we use these data to train a Long Short-Term Memory (LSTM) network and use the trained network to generate new Guzheng music pieces. Next, we use the Reinforcement Learning to optimize the LSTM network by adding special Guzheng playing techniques. Comparing to the existing AI methods, such as LSTM and Generative Adversary Network, our new method is more effective in capturing the characteristics of Guzheng music. According to the evaluations from skilled Guzheng players and general audiences, our Guzheng music is very close to the real Guzheng music. The presented method can also be used to automatically compose the music of other Chinese music instruments.
