Popular restaurant chain opening new location in AlabamaKristen WaltersPrattville, AL
"She’s Crying So Hard,” Mother Said Of Phone Call From Missing 19-Year-Old DaughterThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMontgomery, AL
"I Need People To Help Me," Alabama Mother Pleads In Search For Missing 20-Year-Old DaughterThe Vivid Faces of the Vanished
What Happened To All Of These People Missing From Alabama?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedAlabama State
Family Searching For Alabama Woman Who Vanished Six Days After Her Co-Worker DisappearedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMontgomery, AL
WSFA
Shoppes at EastChase, Firebird’s holding ‘Yappy Hour’ Thursday
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - You’ll find something to howl about in Eastchase Thursday! Bring the whole family out, two and four-legged members, to Yappy Hour at Firebird’s Wood Fired Grill. Yappy Hour will take place from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. and will benefit the Montgomery Humane Society....
WSFA
Don’t miss the view or the fun at the zoo this weekend
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Let me guess, you haven’t quite figured out what you want to do this weekend? If not, let me give you a few ideas. How about spending the weekend on the water? You can enjoy the Alabama River while on the Harriott II. You have three opportunities this weekend to board. Friday, you can enjoy a dinner cruise. Saturday, take in the views with a getaway cruise. Dance your troubles away on Sunday, for the blues cruise.
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Alabama
If you're a fan of fried chicken sandwiches, then you'll be happy to know that a popular restaurant chain is opening up another new location in Alabama this week. On September 22, 2022, Chick-fil-A will open its newest Alabama location at 2021 Fairview Avenue in Prattville.
WSFA
Tuskegee, Allen set to faceoff Saturday
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Tuskegee Golden Tigers will play their Hall of Fame game against the Allen University Yellow Jackets Saturday afternoon. The Golden Tigers are 1-2 for the season while the Yellow Jackets are 0-2. DATE: Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. TIME: 1 P.M. Central. LOCATION: Cramton Bowl, Montgomery.
WSFA
Vaughn Road at Wallahatchie reopens after crash
PIKE ROAD, Ala. (WSFA) - Vaughn Road at Wallahatchie Road has reopened after a crash, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies and troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency responded to the scene Wednesday afternoon. No other details regarding injuries or the cause of the crash have...
WSFA
Auburn to play Missouri for homecoming Saturday
AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - The Auburn Tigers will play Missouri for their homecoming game Saturday. Both Auburn an Mizzou are 2-1 for the season. Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!
WSFA
River Region United Way sets goal to raise $4M by year’s end
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - River Region United Way needs the community’s help to raise $4 million by the end of this year. Autauga, Elmore, Lowndes, Macon and Montgomery county are the five areas served by the nonprofit organization. For 99 years, the nonprofit works with 42 community agency partners.
WSFA
Huntingdon set for Saturday matchup with Belhaven
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Huntingdon Hawks will take on the Belhaven Blazers this Saturday. The Hawks are 2-1 for the season while the Blazers are 2-0. Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!
WSFA
Montgomery County EMA discusses storm preparations
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A possible storm system is said to be developing in the Caribbean Sea that could impact the United States. Montgomery County Emergency Management Agency Director Christina Thornton said plans are in place for Montgomery to welcome evacuees from the Gulf in the event a storm were to hit the United States.
WSFA
Alabama State to challenge Prairie View A&M Saturday
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama State University Hornets will challenge Prairie View A&M Saturday. The Hornets are 2-1 for the season while PVAMU is 1-2. Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!
WSFA
Mock manhunt exercise taking place in Macon County Thursday
MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Several law enforcement agencies are holding a mock manhunt exercise Thursday in Macon County. The Alabama Department of Corrections along with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, and the Macon County Sheriff’s Office are holding the exercise until to 4 p.m. at the Macon County Road and Bridge located at 3636 Alabama Highway 199 in Tuskegee. ADOC organized the event.
livability.com
Why Military Families Choose to Live in Prattville
Active duty and retired personnel enjoy the quality of life and so much more. Located just 10 miles from Prattville, Maxwell Air Force Base is home to thousands of military and civilian personnel. Prattville is a popular location for those personnel and their families, and many of them choose to remain in Prattville and Autauga County when they retire.
WSFA
Retired DA Randall Houston reflects on years of service
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After decades of service to the 19th Judicial Circuit, Randall Houston has retired from his role as district attorney. Houston dedicated 32 years of service to Autauga, Chilton, and Elmore counties and made a huge impact on the River Region. “I hope that I’m remembered as...
QSR Web
Checkers to open 2nd unit in Montgomery, Alabama
Checkers will open its second restaurant in Montgomery, Alabama, on Sept. 20, according to a press release. Checkers' newest location is owned by local entrepreneur and franchisee Donnell Thompson. The restaurant will be the 23rd location in Alabama and is scheduled to be open seven days a week. Checkers operates...
livability.com
Growth Fuels New Developments in Prattville, AL
Projects help meet the needs of the region, which has become a prime destination. If you want a downtown apartment in a repurposed historic cotton gin, Prattville-Autauga County has that. If your tastes run more toward a suburban house and yard in an amenity-rich master-planned neighborhood, you can have that, too.
WSFA
Montgomery intersection closed for improvement project
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - On Monday, the Alabama Department of Transportation began making improvements to the intersection of Northern Boulevard and Jackson Ferry Road in Montgomery. This project will include concrete pavement, traffic signs and traffic striping. The intersection will be closed throughout the project. Detour signage will direct motorists...
WSFA
Eufaula man killed in early morning crash
BULLOCK COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Eufaula man has died following an early Monday morning crash in Bullock County, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says. Demestrius A. Conway, 38, was killed around 2:40 a.m. when the 2004 GMC Yukon he was driving left the roadway, struck a fence and then a tree.
alabamanews.net
Child Struck by Car in Montgomery
Montgomery police say a child was struck by a car Tuesday morning. Police say the child was hit at about 7:15AM in the area of Crawford Street and Price Street. That is near Carter Hill Road and not far from Dannelly Elementary School and Jefferson Davis High School. Police say...
WSFA
National website ranks Martin’s fried chicken No. 1
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Who makes the best-fried chicken in Alabama? It’s probably a question we could debate until the end of time. The website mashed.com ranked the best-fried chicken in every state. In Alabama, Martin’s in Montgomery came out on top. “It’s awesome,” said Mary Anne Merritt,...
WSFA
SEC releases 2023 football schedule
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The SEC has released football schedule for 2023. Click here to see the schedule. Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!
