hamilton.edu
Two field hockey players nominated for awards watch list
Hamilton College's Kiera Wax '23 and Maura Holden '23 have been nominated for the 2022 National Field Hockey Coaches Association (NFHCA) Collegiate Watch List. The list is intended to represent those collegiate student-athletes with the strongest potential for consideration to the 2022 NFHCA all-region and all-America teams. A total of 254 athletes from all three NCAA divisions were nominated for the list.
hamilton.edu
Penn Internship Validates James' ’24 Interest in Genetic Counseling
During her time at Basser, James gained experience in everything from vaccine trials to patient data entry. She felt especially prepared after her biology coursework at Hamilton. “I took Professor Natalie Nannas’ class Genes and Genomes right before I went to my internship,” James said. “I loved the material in her class; I loved how engaging it was. It challenged me, but I enjoyed it. At the Basser Center, it was really cool to understand the science behind what I was seeing and doing during my internship.”
