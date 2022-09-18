During her time at Basser, James gained experience in everything from vaccine trials to patient data entry. She felt especially prepared after her biology coursework at Hamilton. “I took Professor Natalie Nannas’ class Genes and Genomes right before I went to my internship,” James said. “I loved the material in her class; I loved how engaging it was. It challenged me, but I enjoyed it. At the Basser Center, it was really cool to understand the science behind what I was seeing and doing during my internship.”

