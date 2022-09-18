ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbc15.com

Request a song to help families facing hunger

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Get your favorite song played on the radio and help families facing hunger. Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin and 105.5 Triple M are hosting a Request-A-Thon to raise money. For every $25 donation, Jonathan and Kitty will play a song you request. Each donation can provide up to over 60 meals. Larger donations will automatically be bumped to the top of the request list.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Fall at Eplegaarden in Fitchburg

The Madison Arts Commission hosted a panel called "Black Artists Speak," which allowed Black artists to share their experiences. The city of Madison’s Common Council passed the second substitute on an ordinance governing the use of tear gas and other chemicals used for crow control. Low housing affordability continues...
FITCHBURG, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dane County, WI
Society
Local
Wisconsin Health
Madison, WI
Society
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Society
County
Dane County, WI
Madison, WI
Health
City
Madison, WI
nbc15.com

Agrace Thrift Home Store to expand in October

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Agrace Thrift Home Store announced plans to expand their Stoughton Road location on Thursday. Store officials say the expansion will be revealed to customers on Oct. 1, which will feature a larger floorspace and inventory. Agrace says the store will have 30% more floor space for furniture, art, lamps, rugs and home décor for shoppers who love a bargain.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Knowing the symptoms of an aneurysm could save your life

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Knowing the signs of an aneurysm could save your life, said UW Health neurologist Dr. Luke Bradbury. Symptoms of an aneurysm, which is a bulging blood vessel in the brain, include blurred or double vision, a droopy eyelid, a dilated pupil, pain above or behind one eye, and weakness or numbness.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Flu shots in high demand to begin the season

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The summer is turning to fall, and as the season change, the demand for flu shots is on the rise in the Madison area and around Southern Wisconsin. According to SSM Health, early season flu shot numbers have jumped. From September 1st to the 21st, the health organization reports administering roughly 2,000 flu shots, up from around 1,200 over the same span in 2019.
MADISON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity#Linus Alzheimer#Senior Health#Dane Co#Adaw
nbc15.com

3,000-year-old dugout canoe recovered from Lake Mendota

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A canoe dating back to 1000 B.C. was recovered Thursday from Lake Mendota, according to the Wisconsin Historical Society. Wisconsin Historical Society maritime archeologists and partners from Wisconsin’s Native Nations pulled the canoe from the lake this morning. Radioactive tests estimate the canoe to be about 3,000 years old and experts say it is the oldest canoe found in the Great Lakes region by 1,000 years.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

16-year-old attacked by four other teens at Madison East High School

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 16-year-old boy was attacked Thursday afternoon by four other teenagers at Madison East High School, prompting an investigation into the incident, the Madison Police Department said. MPD was dispatched to the high school shortly before 2 p.m. after receiving a report of battery. Officials found...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Pregame rituals at Gus’s Diner

One of the state agents involved in the shooting of Quadren Wilson during his arrest earlier this year has been charged, Dane County court records confirm. A canoe dating back to 1000 B.C. was recovered Thursday from Lake Mendota, according to the Wisconsin Historical Society. Quadren Wilson’s family reacts to...
DANE COUNTY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
nbc15.com

Groundbreaking begins for Oregon Culver’s

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - What started out little and small will soon become big and tall. Oregon’s little Culver’s is going from a toy display to a fully operational Culver’s location. Oregon residents are ready to welcome themselves to deliciousness. “It’s more than just a Culver’s coming...
OREGON, WI
nbc15.com

One state agent charged in shooting of Quadren Wilson

Two Badgers bond over breakfast food and football. One of the state agents involved in the shooting of Quadren Wilson during his arrest earlier this year has been charged, Dane County court records confirm. 3,000-year-old dugout canoe recovered from Lake Mendota. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. A canoe dating back...
DANE COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Wisconsin growers expect huge apple and pumpkin crop this fall

FITCHBURG, Wis. (WMTV) -While the calendar may not yet officially read fall, it’s never too early to start planning weekends trips to your local apple orchard or pumpkin patch. Fall agriculture tourism is in full swing in the Badger State. While Wisconsin may be known as America’s Dairyland there...
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Madison teen located, Amber Alert canceled

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An Amber Alert has been canceled for a Madison teen after she was located Thursday afternoon, an updated alert indicates. The Amber Alert was initially sent out just before noon on Thursday for a missing 17-year-old girl, who had been reported missing by her mother. The teen was believed to be with a 36-year-old man, who has a warrant out for his arrest.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Common Council passes ordinance on tear gas use for MPD

The Madison Arts Commission hosted a panel called "Black Artists Speak," which allowed Black artists to share their experiences. Low housing affordability continues to drive buyers out of the market. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. The summer housing market is winding down and so is housing affordability. Middle school garden...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

UW System sees record levels of new student enrollment

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - New student enrollment at the main University of Wisconsin System campuses is at its highest since at least 2018, according to the UW System. UW System President Jay Rothman believes strategies to increase access and the disappearing effects of the pandemic are reasons for higher enrollment rates.
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Child dies after being hit by car in Columbia Co.

TOWNSHIP OF MARCELLON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 4-year-old has died after the child jumped down from a farm wagon and was struck by a vehicle driving in Columbia County, authorities report Thursday. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office stated that it received a call just after 5:10 p.m. Wednesday. Officials say...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy