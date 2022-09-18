MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An Amber Alert has been canceled for a Madison teen after she was located Thursday afternoon, an updated alert indicates. The Amber Alert was initially sent out just before noon on Thursday for a missing 17-year-old girl, who had been reported missing by her mother. The teen was believed to be with a 36-year-old man, who has a warrant out for his arrest.

MADISON, WI ・ 15 HOURS AGO