Los Angeles, CA

Mr. Dee
3d ago

Mike Tyson is nearly 60 years old and his health is on the decline so why would this even be a story? 30 years ago when he was still young enough a fight between him and this clown Jake Paul wouldn't have even be considered. Why would a young guy want to fight a man that old anyway?

mmanews.com

McGregor Responds To “What Are You Using” Inquiry Amid Bulk-Up

Conor McGregor is looking big these days, and he is crediting a very specific recipe for his growth. Conor McGregor seems to be enjoying life without fighting. The Irish superstar has been out of competition for over a year now and has been making some gains. McGregor suffered a leg break in his last fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. Since then, he has been working on his recovery and healing up. McGregor has been sharing his journey to recovery with fans on social media.
UFC
Boxing Scene

Canelo: Canelo: I See Benavidez's Dad Talking A Lot Of Sh!t; Look What He’s Accomplished – Nothing

LAS VEGAS – Canelo Alvarez belittled David Benavidez’s resume early Sunday morning following another victory over a dangerous world champion. The Mexican legend seemingly took offense during his post-fight press conference to questions about boxing Benavidez next if Gilberto Ramirez upsets Dmitry Bivol on November 5. Alvarez has repeatedly stated that he wants his countryman to beat Bivol, which would cost the four-division champion his own opportunity to avenge his 12-round, unanimous-decision defeat to Bivol on May 7 at T-Mobile Arena.
COMBAT SPORTS
Sports
Local
California Sports
MMAmania.com

Anderson Silva reveals his one problem with Dana White: ‘He has never fought MMA in his life’

Anderson Silva is free from Ultimate Fighting Championship’s (UFC) shackles and isn’t afraid to express it. For 14 years, Silva was one of the most notable names on UFC’s roster, working under the promotion’s president, Dana White. The two had always gotten along and respect is still there at present ... but “The Spider” does have one specific issue with his former employer.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Floyd Mayweather reveals payday for his exhibition match in RIZIN: “It’s always a few million a minute”

Floyd Mayweather will be getting paid when he faces MMA fighter Mikuru Asakura in a boxing exhibition match at RIZIN 38 at the Saitama Super Arena in Japan on September 25. The fight will only be nine minutes, and even though it is short and an exhibition, Mayweather still got a hefty purse for it. He has said he wants to work smarter and not harder for his money and he’s doing just that as he revealed he is making a few million every minute.
COMBAT SPORTS
MMA Fighting

Mike Perry calls out Nate Diaz for bare-knuckle fight: ‘It’s real fighting — and it’s real money’

If Nate Diaz is looking for a challenge as a free agent, Mike Perry is ready to welcome him to the sport of bare-knuckle fighting. After completing his UFC contract with a win over Tony Ferguson at UFC 279, Diaz became one of the hottest commodities in combat sports, a proven superstar who can sell fights and back up his words inside the cage or ring.
UFC
MMAmania.com

Hasbulla swings on UFC champ, smashes his face with messy burger (Video)

Alexander Volkanovski hosts his own cooking show titled “Cooking with Volks” and typically invites fellow fighters and local celebrities to join him for a meal. This week’s offering features pint-sized social media sensation Hasbulla, who recently joined the Aussie on the UFC roster. I’m not sure why...
UFC
Person
Paul Will
Person
Mike Tyson
Person
Roy Jones Jr.
Person
Jake Paul
Person
Anderson Silva
MMA Fighting

Joe Rogan says he’s done with UFC work once Dana White is gone: ‘That’s in my contract’

Joe Rogan says him and Dana White are a package deal. The popular comedian and podcaster has been a fixture of the UFC’s broadcast desk for more than two decades. At age 55, Rogan works far fewer events these days than he did in the past, but he still serves as the lead color commentator for the majority of UFC’s domestic pay-per-views and his voice remains a familiar part of many of the most memorable moments in the sport.
UFC
NBC Sports

Mayweather plans for rematch with McGregor in 2023

It looks like Mayweather vs. McGregor II will come to fruition. Floyd Mayweather told the Daily Mail that he plans to fight MMA star Conor McGregor in a boxing rematch sometime next year. The boxing legend said it's still being discussed whether the match will be a real fight, though Mayweather would prefer it be an exhibition.
COMBAT SPORTS
#Boxing Gym#Combat#Wild Card Gym#Ufc#Lrb H
MMA Fighting

Morning Report: Nate Diaz: Jake Paul is ‘for sure one of the options’ going forward

Nate Diaz could be off to the boxing world in life post-UFC. The 37-year-old MMA star finished out his contract with the promotion two weeks ago at UFC 279 in Las Vegas, defeating Tony Ferguson via fourth-round guillotine submission. Diaz didn’t express his exact plans in the aftermath of his victory, but made it clear he was going to show people how things were done in the combat sports world.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Anderson Silva reveals his future plans after boxing match with Jake Paul

Anderson Silva has revealed what he plans on doing next following his upcoming boxing match against Jake Paul. On October 29 in Arizona, Anderson Silva will attempt to put an end to the rise of Jake Paul in professional boxing. ‘The Spider’ has made a strong transition over to the squared circle from mixed martial arts and even at the age of 47, he’s still proving that there’s a way to find success after leaving the UFC.
COMBAT SPORTS
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
Golf Digest

Things were apparently so bad at Arizona State that staffers were leaking intel to opponents to get Herm Edwards fired

Earlier this week, we poured some out for ol’ Herm Edwards—supposedly one of football’s few true nice guys—after he was unceremoniously sunsetted at Arizona State. After posting five years of above-.500 football at ASU, Edwards appeared to be fired right on the field following the team’s loss to Eastern Michigan on Saturday. 48 hours later, he was spotted flying commercial out of not just the state, but the hearts and minds of Sun Devils fans everywhere. Regardless of how you felt about the hiring and firing, you had to pray for the man that it wasn’t economy.
TEMPE, AZ
MMAmania.com

Jake and Logan Paul open as top betting favorites to be Nate Diaz’s next opponent

Nate Diaz has a world of options to play with in combat sports free agency. After 15 years fighting in Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), Diaz is moving on following a successful final appearance at UFC 279 two weeks ago (Sept. 10, 2022). Diaz fulfilled his contractual obligations, defeating Tony Ferguson via fourth round guillotine submission (watch highlights). Now, he gets to explore boxing, pro wrestling, perhaps stay in mixed martial arts (MMA), whatever his heart desires.
UFC
hotnewhiphop.com

Floyd Mayweather Cops Massive $1 Million Chain From Johnny Dang

Floyd Mayweather will be fighting in Japan this month as he looks to take on none other than Mikuru Asakuru who is a mixed martial arts fighter in the country. This is another one of Mayweather's exhibition matches that have been hyped up over the last few years. Mayweather still has the goods, and these exhibition fights are a solid way for him to keep his skills fresh.
COMBAT SPORTS

