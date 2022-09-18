Read full article on original website
SmyD
4d ago
Where the same people that say “don’t treat the unvaccinated” how bout don’t treat the uncooperative criminal investigation fools like this. Same right.
Reply(5)
9
Guest
4d ago
Why is it those that choose the street life can get care easily and not cooperate or change their ways until incarceration vs a female who gets pregnant by one of them or a clergy or family member yet she can’t choose to abort. Make it make sense.
Reply
3
Related
Troopers Arrest Two Subjects Following Vehicle Pursuit
Delaware State Police have arrested 27-year-old Sarah Campbell of Dover, Delaware and 29-year-old Davonta Brown of Woodside, Delaware for drug and weapon offenses following a vehicle pursuit that occurred early […] The post Troopers Arrest Two Subjects Following Vehicle Pursuit appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
firststateupdate.com
County Police Investigating A Strange Series Of Events
The New Castle County Division of Police are searching for information relating to a late reported shots fired that occurred in the community of Overview Gardens, according to Sergeant Tracey Duffy. Duffy said on Wednesday, September 21, at approximately 12:40 p.m., New Castle County Police were called to the 100...
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing Frederica Man
Delaware State Police Troop 3 is issuing a Gold Alert for 40-year-old Titus Young of Frederica, Delaware. Young was last contacted on April 3, 2022, in the Frederica area. Attempts to contact or locate Young have been unsuccessful, and there is a concern for his safety and well-being. Young is...
$100,000 reward offered for information leading to arrest in Mt. Airy homicide
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police want your help finding a homicide suspect, and there is a $100,000 reward. They released surveillance video of a suspect wanted in connection with a homicide that happened last year, on Nov. 26. Footage shows the suspect walking in the area of Ardleigh Street and East Mount Pleasant Avenue in Mt. Airy. Police say the suspect allegedly approached a man near a corner and fired several shots, killing him.If you have any information, contact police.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Police-involved shooting in North Philadelphia, 3 in custody
Three suspects are in custody following a police-involved shooting in North Philadelphia.
WDEL 1150AM
Update: Fatal wreck in Wilton under investigation
UPDATE: A 28-year-old Newark man is dead after an early-morning collision with an illegally-parked tractor trailer on Route 40 in Wilton. According to Delaware State Police, the eastbound driver drifted to the right shoulder of the roadway early Wednesday morning and struck the back corner of the parked truck. The car overturned and landed at the tree line. The driver, who police said was not buckled up, died at the scene. The truck was not occupied at the time.
nccpdnews.com
Police Investigate Crash Involving Pick-up Truck into A Home
The New Castle County Division of Police are currently investigating a motor vehicle crash involving a pick-up truck into a home. (Wilmington, Del.-19808) On Thursday (9/22), at approximately 9:40 a.m., Police were called to the 600 block of Cranhill Drive for the report of a vehicle into a home. Officers...
firststateupdate.com
Update: Newark Man Killed In Wednesday Morning Crash In New Castle
Delaware State Police are currently investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the New Castle area early this morning, according to Senior Corporal Leonard DeMalto. DeMalto said on September 21, 2022, at approximately 1:28 a.m., a blue 2008 Saturn Aura was traveling eastbound on Pulaski Highway approaching the...
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision
Delaware State Police are currently investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the New Castle area early this morning. On September 21, 2022, at approximately 1:28 a.m., a blue 2008 Saturn Aura was traveling eastbound on Pulaski Highway approaching the intersection at Wilton Boulevard. At this time, an unoccupied 2001 Kentworth tractor trailer was illegally parked on the right shoulder of eastbound Pulaski Highway. For unknown reasons, the Saturn drifted to its right and into the shoulder of Pulaski Highway. The front of the Aura then struck the rear corner of the parked trailer, causing the sedan to overturn and come to rest in a tree line.
nccpdnews.com
Police Seek Public’s Assistance in Identifying Package Theft Suspect
Officers from the New Castle County Division of Police are currently searching for a suspect observed in surveillance footage removing a package from the community of Preserve at Robinson Farms. (Townsend, Del.-19734) On Wednesday (9/21), New Castle County Police were called to the 600 block of Fieldsboro Road (Preserve at...
firststateupdate.com
K9 Officer Dies Inside Department Of Correction Vehicle In Smyrna
The Delaware Department of Correction (DOC) is investigating the death of one of its K-9 officers. Officials with the DOC have confirmed that K9 Lux, assigned to the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna died on Sunday. Officials, saddened to announce the on-duty passing of K9 Lux, said that K(LUX, a three-year-old Belgian Malinois, was found deceased by his handler inside of a marked DOC K9 vehicle on September 18, 2022.
WBOC
Fatal Shooting In Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE, Md. - A Fatal Shooting in Cambridge has left those, in the community, in tears. 20-year-old Kevin Dwayne Raeford, of Salisbury, was shot and killed. Cambridge Police say Raeford's body was found in a wooded area on the 600 block of Edgewood Ave. Cambridge Police arrived to the scene, around 3 p.m., after shots were fired. Maryland State Police have taken the lead in this case.
NBC Philadelphia
Worker Injured by Stray Bullet in Deadly Double Shooting Outside Philly Bar
A bar employee was struck by stray gunfire when someone shot and killed a man outside of the Lawncrest business Wednesday night, Philadelphia police said. The shooting happened on the 5800 block of Rising Sun Avenue around 9:30 p.m., Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said. A man in his...
firststateupdate.com
Happening Now: Troopers Investigating Fatal Crash Route 40 In New Castle
Just before 4:00 Wednesday morning Delaware State Police along with rescue crews from the Christiana Fire Company, New Castle County Paramedics, and Trooper 4 responded to Pulaski Highway at Wilton Blvd. for reports of a vehicle accident with ejection. Upon arrival, crews reported that a vehicle had crashed into the...
Recent Temple grad shot, killed in West Philadelphia, cutting short a ‘bright future’
A recent Temple University graduate was shot and killed Thursday morning near the campus of Drexel University in West Philadelphia. In a statement released later in the day, Temple officials identified the victim as 23-year-old Everett Beauregard.
WBAL Radio
Man killed Tuesday morning in Cherry Hill
Baltimore City police are searching for the gunman that shot and killed a man in South Baltimore early Tuesday. Officers say they found the man dead on Bookert Drive in Cherry Hill around 9 a.m. Homicide detectives are now investigating. There's no word on a possible suspect in the case.
WBOC
Groundbreaking Ceremony for New Kent County Family Courthouse
KENT COUNTY, Del.- A groundbreaking ceremony was held Thursday, Sept. 22 in Dover on the site of what will be the new Kent County Family Courthouse. The new courthouse will be located on the corner of S. Governors Ave and Water Street. Delaware Family Court Chief Judge Michael K. Newell...
WBOC
Fire Ruins Talbot County Home
WYE MILLS, Md. - Authorities are investigating an early Wednesday morning fire that caused hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage to a home in Talbot County. The fire broke out shortly after 4 a.m. at a one-story home located at 28796 Dolvin Circle in Wye Mills. The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said it took the Cordova Volunteer Fire Company and assisting companies nearly three hours to get the blaze under control.
PA Dad Learns His Fate For Killing Infant Daughter With Anti-Psychotic Drug
A Pennsylvania dad was sentenced to 17 to 50 years in prison for killing his infant daughter with an anti-psychotic drug, authorities said. Jamal Bailey, 45, pleaded guilty in August 2021 to third-degree murder, aggravated assault, and endangering the welfare of a child, according to the Chester County District Attorney's Office.
Comments / 20