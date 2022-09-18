ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

92.9 THE LAKE

Pat’s of Henderson In Lake Charles Announces New Hours

A few weeks ago, we announced that legendary Lake Charles restaurant Pat's Of Henderson has reopened its doors over two years after hurricane Laura damaged the iconic restaurant. The restaurant opened at the beginning of August with limited hours. That was because they renovated the entire restaurant and had to...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

City of Lake Charles considering bringing hotel to lakefront

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Lakefront development has been a hotly debated topic for years, and with the construction of Port Wonder, Crying Eagle and more underway, another idea has resurfaced - a lakefront hotel. “I think the civic center will never reach its full potential until we have a...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Create and embellish pumpkins with Masterpiece Bayou

DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - Masterpiece Bayou is hosting a class on how to create and embellish pumpkins for a fall collection. Instructors will give steps to create a unique pumpkin. Masterpiece Bayou said they are providing supplies for the painting class, which will be held at the RealArt Gallery in...
DERIDDER, LA
City
Lake Charles, LA
Local
Louisiana Society
Lake Charles, LA
Society
KPLC TV

Washington-Marion cancels homecoming tailgate, citing safety concerns

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Washington-Marion Magnet High School has canceled Friday’s homecoming tailgating event due to safety concerns. The cancellation comes a day after a fight broke out at the school, leading to three school lockdowns and two arrests. The Calcasieu Parish School Board says the decision to...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Lake Charles church builds multipurpose facility to help homeless

KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. Lockdowns lifted at Washington-Marion, LaGrange, Molo. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. Donut King owner explains why she...
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 21, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 21, 2022. Alfred Caroline Davis, 57, Vinton: First offense DWI; improper turning at an intersection; driver must be licensed; careless operation; possession of alcoholic beverages in a motor vehicle. Raymond Patrick Villery, 57, Lake Charles: Threatening a public...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Westlake police issue warning about homecoming pranks

Westlake, LA (KPLC) - Homecoming is meant to be a time of celebrations and gathering to reconnect. But some traditions, intended to be lighthearted and fun, could result in criminal charges if taken too far. “I mean this is every year, we all have kids, I did the same thing,...
WESTLAKE, LA
kalb.com

LSP: False reports of shooters at Leesville, DeRidder high schools

CENTRAL LOUISIANA, La. (KALB) - According to Louisiana State Police, there were false calls reporting a possible shooter at both Leesville High School and DeRidder High School Thursday morning. KALB confirmed with LSP and the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office that the reports are a hoax. State troopers cleared both schools...
LEESVILLE, LA
Magic 1470AM

Authorities Issue Report On Lockdown Of 3 Lake Charles Schools

Kayla Vincent, with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office, released a statement regarding an incident that led to three schools in Lake Charles being locked down on Tuesday afternoon. Vicent reports a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old were involved in a fight at 1:15 pm at Washington-Marion High School. Witnesses reported they heard someone say something about a gun. Vicent said two students that were fighting had been suspended earlier that day because of a previous fight. Witnesses said there was another juvenile on the scene that did not attend Washington. This person was not involved in the fight and reportedly was a former student of LaGrange High School student. That juvenile according to the authorities was reportedly in possession of brass knuckles.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
KPLC TV

New Providence Baptist Church holding community food giveaway

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The New Providence Baptist Church will be holding a community food giveaway on Thursday, September 22, 2022. The giveaway will begin at 10 a.m. and last until the food is gone. It will be at the church at 307 Deshotel Lane in Lake Charles. There...
KPLC TV

Motorcyclist dies following crash on Maplewood Dr.

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - A motorcyclist has died following a vehicle crash in Sulphur, according to the Sulphur Police Department. The crash happened on Maplewood Drive near PT’s Coffee yesterday morning, Sept. 21, 2022. Authorities say a motorcycle being driven by Hunter Mayon was traveling season on Maplewood Dr....
SULPHUR, LA
KPLC TV

Boil advisory lifted for DeRidder residents

DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - A boil advisory for the City of DeRidder has been lifted, according to city officials. The city had been under a boil advisory since Sept. 16, 2022, after a contractor hit a main water line on Hwy 190.
DERIDDER, LA
KPLC TV

Juveniles arrested in connection with fight that led to lockdowns

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A 15-year-old and a 16-year-old were arrested in connection with a fight that led to lockdowns at three schools Tuesday afternoon. Washington-Marion High School, LaGrange High School and Molo Middle School were placed on lockdown following an incident at Washington-Marion around 1:15 p.m. Tuesday. After...
LAKE CHARLES, LA

