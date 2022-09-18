Read full article on original website
Pat’s of Henderson In Lake Charles Announces New Hours
A few weeks ago, we announced that legendary Lake Charles restaurant Pat's Of Henderson has reopened its doors over two years after hurricane Laura damaged the iconic restaurant. The restaurant opened at the beginning of August with limited hours. That was because they renovated the entire restaurant and had to...
City of Lake Charles considering bringing hotel to lakefront
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Lakefront development has been a hotly debated topic for years, and with the construction of Port Wonder, Crying Eagle and more underway, another idea has resurfaced - a lakefront hotel. “I think the civic center will never reach its full potential until we have a...
Downtown Lake Charles Halloween Candy Crawl Announced!
Get your ghouls and goblins ready for a spooktacular evening of candy, food, entertainment, and more for the Downtown Candy Crawl. It's back and seems as though it will be bigger than ever. The date is set for Saturday, October 29 beginning as early as 3:00 pm and will run...
Create and embellish pumpkins with Masterpiece Bayou
DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - Masterpiece Bayou is hosting a class on how to create and embellish pumpkins for a fall collection. Instructors will give steps to create a unique pumpkin. Masterpiece Bayou said they are providing supplies for the painting class, which will be held at the RealArt Gallery in...
Washington-Marion cancels homecoming tailgate, citing safety concerns
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Washington-Marion Magnet High School has canceled Friday’s homecoming tailgating event due to safety concerns. The cancellation comes a day after a fight broke out at the school, leading to three school lockdowns and two arrests. The Calcasieu Parish School Board says the decision to...
Lake Charles church builds multipurpose facility to help homeless
KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. Lockdowns lifted at Washington-Marion, LaGrange, Molo. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. Donut King owner explains why she...
SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 21, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 21, 2022. Alfred Caroline Davis, 57, Vinton: First offense DWI; improper turning at an intersection; driver must be licensed; careless operation; possession of alcoholic beverages in a motor vehicle. Raymond Patrick Villery, 57, Lake Charles: Threatening a public...
Two Juveniles Arrested in Calcasieu Parish After Fight at Washington-Marion High School
Two Juveniles Arrested in Calcasieu Parish After Fight at Washington-Marion High School. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on September 21, 2022, that on September 20, 2022, at around 1:15 p.m., CPSO deputies were notified of an incident at Washington-Marion High School. In the...
Westlake police issue warning about homecoming pranks
Westlake, LA (KPLC) - Homecoming is meant to be a time of celebrations and gathering to reconnect. But some traditions, intended to be lighthearted and fun, could result in criminal charges if taken too far. “I mean this is every year, we all have kids, I did the same thing,...
City Of Lake Charles, Louisiana Looking For Full-Time Workers
Are you or is someone you know looking for a full-time career with awesome benefits? Then look no further, because the city of Lake Charles is hiring full-time positions. The positions offer benefits including health insurance, retirement, paid holidays, paid annual leave, and paid sick leave. The city is looking...
LSP: False reports of shooters at Leesville, DeRidder high schools
CENTRAL LOUISIANA, La. (KALB) - According to Louisiana State Police, there were false calls reporting a possible shooter at both Leesville High School and DeRidder High School Thursday morning. KALB confirmed with LSP and the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office that the reports are a hoax. State troopers cleared both schools...
Authorities Issue Report On Lockdown Of 3 Lake Charles Schools
Kayla Vincent, with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office, released a statement regarding an incident that led to three schools in Lake Charles being locked down on Tuesday afternoon. Vicent reports a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old were involved in a fight at 1:15 pm at Washington-Marion High School. Witnesses reported they heard someone say something about a gun. Vicent said two students that were fighting had been suspended earlier that day because of a previous fight. Witnesses said there was another juvenile on the scene that did not attend Washington. This person was not involved in the fight and reportedly was a former student of LaGrange High School student. That juvenile according to the authorities was reportedly in possession of brass knuckles.
New Providence Baptist Church holding community food giveaway
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The New Providence Baptist Church will be holding a community food giveaway on Thursday, September 22, 2022. The giveaway will begin at 10 a.m. and last until the food is gone. It will be at the church at 307 Deshotel Lane in Lake Charles. There...
Three schools in Louisiana put on lockdown after fight and reports of a gun
A high school in Lake Charles was on lockdown and two other local schools were put on precautionary lockdown after a fight on Tuesday.
The Latest Info On Invest 98-L For Lake Charles, Louisiana
The National Hurricane Center is giving Invest 98-L an 80% chance of forming into a named storm and becoming Hurricane Hermine when it enters the Gulf. Meteorologists are saying that the storm could enter the Gulf of Mexico by this coming Sunday or Monday. Gulf Coast Storm Center shows the...
Motorcyclist dies following crash on Maplewood Dr.
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - A motorcyclist has died following a vehicle crash in Sulphur, according to the Sulphur Police Department. The crash happened on Maplewood Drive near PT’s Coffee yesterday morning, Sept. 21, 2022. Authorities say a motorcycle being driven by Hunter Mayon was traveling season on Maplewood Dr....
Proposal to develop 20 North Lake Charles adjudicated properties into homes fails passage at council meeting
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Charles City Council voted Wednesday on a proposal by the African American Chamber of Commerce to take 20 adjudicated properties and develop them into homes. The proposal was “An ordinance authorizing the City of Lake Charles to enter into a Cooperative Endeavor Agreement...
Boil advisory lifted for DeRidder residents
DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - A boil advisory for the City of DeRidder has been lifted, according to city officials. The city had been under a boil advisory since Sept. 16, 2022, after a contractor hit a main water line on Hwy 190.
Juveniles arrested in connection with fight that led to lockdowns
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A 15-year-old and a 16-year-old were arrested in connection with a fight that led to lockdowns at three schools Tuesday afternoon. Washington-Marion High School, LaGrange High School and Molo Middle School were placed on lockdown following an incident at Washington-Marion around 1:15 p.m. Tuesday. After...
Learning their identities, unbeatens Grand Lake, Oakdale will find out where they stand
The 2022 high school season has gone well for Grand Lake and Oakdale, as both are undefeated. With district play nearing, each wants to keep the momentum rolling and find out what they are made of. “I still can’t put my finger on this team,” Oakdale head coach Destin Dieterich...
