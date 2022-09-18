Read full article on original website
Sunrise Interviews: Allen Parish Correctional Center job fair
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - If you’re searching for a good-paying job with great benefits the Louisiana Department of Corrections may just have what you’re looking for. We spoke with Assistant Warden Krystle Simon and Director of Nursing Camille Tramel about the upcoming Allen Correctional Center job fair.
Sheriff, police chief, superintendent address safety concerns at Lake Charles schools
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Parish officials addressed safety concerns at area schools Thursday night, particularly at this week’s Washington-Marion homecoming events. A judge has signed an injunction keeping the Calcasieu School Board from closing the parking lot to the area of the Washington-Marion tailgate Friday night. Washington-Marion...
Hackberry High School students celebrate teacher becoming U.S. citizen
Cameron Parish, La. (KPLC) - Sometimes what is taught in a classroom doesn’t come from a book. That lesson was evident as Hackberry High School students lined the hallways to honor their teacher’s accomplishment of becoming a U.S. citizen. Spanish teacher Lino Campos’ journey from Yucatan, Mexico to...
Lake Charles church builds multipurpose facility to help homeless
KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. Lockdowns lifted at Washington-Marion, LaGrange, Molo. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. Donut King owner explains why she...
LaGrange football game cancelled due to ‘mix-up with officials’
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - LaGrange was set to host the St. Edmund Blue Jays Thursday night, but the game was cancelled due to an issue with game officials. LaGrange Head Coach Marrico Wilson said a “mix-up with officials” was responsible for the cancellation. According to the St....
Lockdowns lifted at Washington-Marion, LaGrange, Molo
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Precautionary lockdowns put in place at Washington-Marion High School, LaGrange High School, and Molo Middle School have been lifted, according to authorities. The lockdowns were put into place after the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office received a call stating during an altercation among several students at...
City of Lake Charles considering bringing hotel to lakefront
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Lakefront development has been a hotly debated topic for years, and with the construction of Port Wonder, Crying Eagle and more underway, another idea has resurfaced - a lakefront hotel. “I think the civic center will never reach its full potential until we have a...
Proposal to develop 20 North Lake Charles adjudicated properties into homes fails passage at council meeting
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Charles City Council voted Wednesday on a proposal by the African American Chamber of Commerce to take 20 adjudicated properties and develop them into homes. The proposal was “An ordinance authorizing the City of Lake Charles to enter into a Cooperative Endeavor Agreement...
Oberlin worker injured while repairing water main
Oberlin, LA (KPLC) - The Town of Oberlin was added to the list of areas under water advisories this week, after a broken water line nearly took the life of the worker trying to fix it. “We could’ve lost a very valuable person,” Councilman and Mayor Pro Tempore Bobby Thomas...
Tax consolidation proposal to be discussed tonight at town hall in Hackberry
Cameron Parish, LA (KPLC) - A tax consolidation proposal in Cameron Parish on the Nov. 8 ballot will be discussed at a town hall meeting in Hackberry tonight. Parish Administrator Katie Armentor says residents can see the proposed redistricting maps. The town hall meeting begins at 6 p.m. at the...
Juveniles arrested in connection with fight that led to lockdowns
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A 15-year-old and a 16-year-old were arrested in connection with a fight that led to lockdowns at three schools Tuesday afternoon. Washington-Marion High School, LaGrange High School and Molo Middle School were placed on lockdown following an incident at Washington-Marion around 1:15 p.m. Tuesday. After...
TDL Week 4 | Oakdale Warriors at Grand Lake Hornets
Grand Lake, LA (KPLC) -Tonight, the Grand Lake Hornets hosted the Oakdale Warriors...both teams coming into the matchup undefeated... Grand Lake got on the board first with a big run by #7 Ian Vigo for 6. The extra point was no good, making the score 6-0 Grand Lake. Oakdale’s offense...
Health Headlines: Brain-powered prosthetics
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - In most cases, artificial limbs are in a fixed position. That means the wearer’s movements aren’t natural and may even be uncomfortable. But now, scientists are testing brain-powered prosthetic ankles that may be game-changing for amputees. 55-year-old Greg Phillips was on his way...
Boil advisory lifted for DeRidder residents
DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - A boil advisory for the City of DeRidder has been lifted, according to city officials. The city had been under a boil advisory since Sept. 16, 2022, after a contractor hit a main water line on Hwy 190.
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot days continue this week, but some relief is finally in sight
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Today is the start of Autumn, but only by the calendar, as some of the hottest weather of the week settles in with afternoon highs in the upper 90s. This comes thanks to a strong ridge of high pressure over the region also keeps rain out of the forecast.
DeRidder mayor says conversations with fiber company ‘productive’
DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - After several water main breaks by contractors laying fiber cable in DeRidder, officials with the city and Fastwyre Broadband met Tuesday. Mayor Misty Clanton, who pulled permits for the project on Monday, said the discussions “were productive and will be beneficial for everyone.”. A broken...
Create and embellish pumpkins with Masterpiece Bayou
DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - Masterpiece Bayou is hosting a class on how to create and embellish pumpkins for a fall collection. Instructors will give steps to create a unique pumpkin. Masterpiece Bayou said they are providing supplies for the painting class, which will be held at the RealArt Gallery in...
Basile Game of the Week Preview
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Coming off of a close week three loss 13-7 against Sacred Heart, Basile Head Coach Kevin Bertrand thinks that defeat will help his team learn. This week his team hosts a Elton team that hadn’t won a game in two and a half years. This year is different though as the Indians are (3-0) on the season so far this year. For Basile and Coach Bertrand, that means this game will present some new problems as he stated, “they’re an improved team, coach does a great job over there of getting his guys ready, we’ve seen them for a long time now, it’s a real close school to ours, we’re only a few minutes down the road from each other...we’re going to have to make sure we’re in the right place and not give them a chance to get going, only because once they get going they do a good job, so we have to make sure defensively we’re in the right spots and doing the right things and when we get a chance we have to tackle.”
SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 21, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 21, 2022. Alfred Caroline Davis, 57, Vinton: First offense DWI; improper turning at an intersection; driver must be licensed; careless operation; possession of alcoholic beverages in a motor vehicle. Raymond Patrick Villery, 57, Lake Charles: Threatening a public...
Health Headlines: Minimally invasive procedure to correct bunions
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A new procedure is providing relief to people who suffer from bunions, without the complications of a major surgery. The average American takes approximately 4,000 to 6,000 steps a day. In fact, most Americans travel 75,000 miles on their feet by the time they reach 50, so it’s not surprising that 75 percent of people will suffer from foot pain at least once in their lives.
