Read full article on original website
Related
Vogue
5 Things To Know About Fendi’s Y2K-Inspired SS23 Show
Kim Jones looked to the Fendi archives for inspiration this season. “I am interested in looking at things that Karl has done, and seeing how we can develop them – both visually and technically,” Jones said in his show notes. From the Y2K details to the It-accessories, read on for the standout moments from the spring/summer 2023 show.
Vogue
5 Things To Know About Alberta Ferretti’s Bold But Real SS23 Show
“I think it’s important to not do heavy, dark fashion at the moment,” Alberta Ferretti said of her colourful spring/summer 2023 collection that was dedicated to feeling good. Vogue’s Anders Christian Madsen reports from Milan.
Vogue
5 Things To Know About Diesel’s Record-Breaking SS23 Show
Glenn Martens invited nearly 5,000 people to his spring/summer 2023 show for Diesel – 3,000 of whom were members of the public. The reason behind his decision to open it up for free on a first come, first served basis? “Diesel is democratic luxury”, he said. From the record-breaking inflatable sculpture that dominated the space to Martens’s signature nostalgic denim, here are five things to know about the show.
Vogue
5 Things To Know About Richard Quinn’s SS23 Show Dedicated To The Queen
Who better to close out this most unusual of London Fashion Weeks than Richard Quinn, whose autumn/winter 2018 show the Queen so memorably attended? Quinn – the inaugural winner of the Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design – dedicated his collection to his most high-profile supporter, “who touched him among so many others with her grace and kindness”.
RELATED PEOPLE
Vogue
Chloë Sevigny’s Schoolgirl Style Is Always A+
Chloë Sevigny served sex appeal on the red-carpet at Venice Film Festival, but her daytime wardrobe deserves just as much attention. A recent sighting of the star is proof that she can pull off daytime staples with just as much panache as a spliced Gucci gown and a parure of Bulgari jewels.
Vogue
Blake Lively’s Best Red Carpet Maternity Looks
In case you missed it, Blake Lively is expecting her fourth child with husband Ryan Reynolds. How did she choose to share the happy news with the world? On the red carpet at the Forbes Power Women’s Summit, naturally. Lively was positively glowing in a sequined Valentino minidress, towering platforms and hoop earrings.
Vogue
Kendall Is Ushering In The New Season In Excellent Dresses
Summer was all about great dresses for Kendall Jenner – and she’s approaching autumn with the same mindset. The supermodel occasionally enjoys slouching about in leggings and trainers – who doesn’t? – but for the most part, she’s been living in form-fitting midi-dresses. Having...
Vogue
Bella Hadid Gives Basketball Shorts The Supermodel Treatment
When it comes to glamming-up unlikely wardrobe pieces, Bella Hadid has it on lock. From wearing knee-high sports socks with dainty Balenciaga mules, to throwing on baggy cargo trousers with a vintage Vivienne Westwood corset, the model is an expert when it comes to making surprising fashion statements. Spotted out...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Vogue
Margot Robbie Is Spellbinding In An Elegant Black Cape
Margot Robbie is currently promoting her latest film, Amsterdam, around the world. Naturally, the perennially stylish movie star is providing a masterclass in red-carpet glamor at the same time. For the London premiere of her mystery comedy, Robbie illustrated that an elegant black dress, when done right, can be anything but boring.
Vogue
Priyanka Chopra Debuts Ultra-Long Hair For Autumn
There’s nothing like the start of a new season to debut a fresh look – just see Priyanka Chopra for excellent evidence. The actor stepped out in New York City on Wednesday showing off a brand-new hairstyle. Her (suitably) wide smile said it all. Swapping her long bob...
Vogue
Priyanka Chopra Nails Transitional Dressing In Pinstripe Suiting
When it comes to transitional dressing, impeccable suiting is a surefire way to keep snug while looking sharp, especially when they come in the most delectable autumnal shades. Priyanka Chopra has the right idea with her latest head-turning look. Spotted out running errands in New York City, the 40-year-old actor...
Vogue
Franca Sozzani’s Iconic Wardrobe Is On Display (And For Sale) In Milan
Franca Sozzani, legendary editor-in-chief of Vogue Italia from 1988 until her untimely death in 2016, had inimitable taste. Sozzani made fashion but did not follow it, or at least she was not possessed by it. Her mantra was style. Personal and based on combinations of vintage and contemporary pieces, it differentiated her as much from the other editors-in-chief as from the fashionistas. The difference was her charisma, which distinguished her every choice.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Vogue
Every Tribute To The Queen At London Fashion Week
This season, London Fashion Week got underway as Britain was still absorbing the news of the Queen’s death aged 96 on 8 September. The usual merry-go-around of parties was cancelled in light of the period of mourning, but – for the most part – shows went ahead, with several designers choosing to honour the monarch in their presentations.
Vogue
Kim Kardashian Switches Up Balenciaga’s Helmet Trend
Kim Kardashian has shown no signs of stopping her moto-themed Balenciaga streak. Seen in New York City on 20 September, the social media star stepped out in a black Balenciaga turtleneck dress – a modest choice for the Skims founder. She topped the all-black look off with a pair of oversized shades and a peculiar bag: a motorcycle helmet carryall also created by the French house. Fans of the brand will note that this is not a recent piece by Balenciaga, but instead comes from the spring/summer 2018 collection.
Vogue
Zoë Kravitz & Channing Tatum Do Casual Couple’s Style
The most revered examples of couple’s style are often from the past: Brad and Gwyneth, Carolyn and John Kennedy Jr, Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet… But in 2022, a new generation of celebrity lovebirds is vying for the title of most stylish pair. Zoë Kravitz (the predictably chic...
Vogue
Katie Holmes Does Jeans And A Tee Best
When it comes to nailing a stylish off-duty uniform, Katie Holmes is an expert. Whether in a great pair of tailored trousers with white trainers, or a boho-chic sundress adorned with an uplifting floral print, the Dawson’s Creek actor has her aesthetic on lock. And her latest look proves that even on her most pared-back days, she’s always exceptionally chic.
Vogue
London Designers Bet Big On Fantasy Bridalwear
Here comes the… Brides were big news at London Fashion Week as young designers adopted the couture tradition of closing out shows with fantastical wedding dresses. “I think I’m old-school in my approach,” says Molly Goddard, whose final bridal look was an undulating frothy tulle confection that bobbed down the polished floor in Seymour Leisure Centre – much to the delight of content creators lining the court.
Comments / 0