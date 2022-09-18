Read full article on original website
'The Queen Set Up a Trust Fund for Me, I Cried When She Died'
I was in my sitting room at my family house in London when I found out that Queen Elizabeth II had died. My older sister and I were both working from home whilst keeping up with the news of the queen being very unwell. Around 5 p.m., I noticed that...
William And Kate Caught Showing PDA Following The Queen's Death
Much was made of the difference in body language between the Prince and Princess of Wales and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex when they greeted mourners at Windsor Castle last weekend. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have always been known to show more affection toward one another and this somber occasion was no exception, with the couple holding hands and staying close throughout the visit. Meanwhile, Prince William and Kate Middleton walked further away from one another and only showed a hint of PDA when he placed his hand upon her back at one point.
Meghan Markle And Prince Harry May Have An Unexpected Ally In The Royal Family
The heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II has thrust royal defectors Prince Harry and Meghan Markle back into the warm(?) embrace of his family. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were in the UK when Her Majesty was placed under medical supervision, and, following her passing, they've opted to stay put and honor her memory (via E! News).
Prince William comforts sombre Kate with supportive gesture as couple pay respects to Queen
PRINCE William comforted Kate with a touching gesture as the royal couple paid their respects to the Queen. William was seen reassuring his wife when leaving Westminster Hall by placing a comforting hand on her back as Kate curtseyed towards the Queen. The Prince of Wales walked side-by-side with his...
New Princess of Wales Kate Middleton reportedly won't inherit Princess Diana's wedding tiara — but Kate's daughter Princess Charlotte will
Kate Middleton will not inherit Princess Diana's wedding tiara, but her daughter Charlotte will. Kate was given the title "Princess of Wales" after the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday. Hello! Magazine writes the tiara her mother-in-law wore at her wedding belongs to the Spencer family.
New Source Makes A Bombshell Claim About King Charles And Meghan Markle
The world may be in mourning for Queen Elizabeth II, but that doesn't stop the behind-the-scenes drama from churning on. Front and center, of course, is the speculation about the couple some folks love to hate. Will things get worse for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship with the royals now that his beloved Granny isn't there to play peacemaker? Sadly, it looks as though that might be the case. Although the new King Charles III mentioned the couple by name during his first official address (per Fox News) and sent his love, it didn't go unnoticed that he didn't refer to them as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
Why Princess Diana’s Mother Snapped at Charles After Prince Harry’s Birth
Princess Diana's mother went off on then-Prince Charles after he made a comment about Prince Harry that she didn't appreciate.
Fans Are All Saying The Same Thing About Prince William After The Queen's Death
While the royal family is mourning the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, there are still duties that need to be carried out as her son, King Charles III, ascends to the throne. On September 10, King Charles III was formally proclaimed the sovereign of the United Kingdom during the Accession Ceremony, which was broadcast live on television for the first time, per NPR.
The Two Words Prince Harry Used To Publicly Describe Meghan Markle Have Fans Speaking Out
Sadly, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, didn't get to say his goodbyes to the queen because, despite rushing to be with her, he didn't make it up to Scotland in time. Thankfully, a clearly devastated Harry got the opportunity to pay a sweet tribute to his beloved grandmother in a statement obtained by the Daily Mail. As the duke pointed out, "She was globally admired and respected. Her unwavering grace and dignity remained true throughout her life and now her everlasting legacy."
There’s 1 Employee Queen Elizabeth II Promised Could Continue to Live at Windsor After Her Death
Following Queen Elizabeth II's death there's uncertainty for many members of her staff, but that's not the case for an aide who worked alongside the monarch for decades.
Camilla praised as 'total class' for styling it out after she slipped over during royal appearance
Camilla, Queen Consort, has received the utmost praise after styling out a minor slip at a church in Cardiff. Watch the video below:. Camilla and her husband King Charles III attended a Thanksgiving service at Llandaff Cathedral in Wales as part of the Queen's remembrance service ahead of her funeral on Monday.
Royal Family's Former Butler Has Something To Say About William And Harry's Reunion
The sight of the Prince and Princess of Wales and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex greeting the public and looking at the tributes to the late Queen Elizabeth II brought joy to many. Naturally, too, Twitter monitored the Susssexes' body language as they walked beside William and Kate, putting every action under the microscope and trying to determine if there was hope for the brothers to heal. One Twitter user threw shade at the Daily Mail's negative coverage of William and Harry's feud, writing, "Daily Mail must have just imploded. William and Kate. Harry and Meghan. Out together in Windsor, looking at the floral tributes. [Two] brothers who lost their grandmother. [Two] wives supporting their husbands."
King Charles III Made a Major Prince Harry Wardrobe Change for Queen Elizabeth II’s Vigil
It’s been a long two-and-a-half years, but Prince Harry is allowed to proudly wear his military uniform for Queen Elizabeth II’s vigil at Westminster Hall in London on Saturday. This major decision was made by King Charles III, which is quite the about-face from the Duke of Sussex being required to wear a suit at the procession from Buckingham Palace to the Queen’s current resting place earlier this week.
Touching moment grieving King Charles consoled after death of Queen by same airport worker who comforted Prince Harry
King Charles spoke with her and other staff members for a few minutes while stood on the runway. He then boarded the jet to take him back to RAF Northolt where he is being taken in the Royal limousine to meet PM Liz Truss. The King also waved to the...
Queen Elizabeth II Funeral: Coffin Lowered Into Vault Ahead of Burial
The state funeral for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II concluded at Windsor Castle on Monday afternoon after beginning the day in London and completing several church services and royal parades along the way. Here's everything you need to know. LIVE UPDATES:. Queen Elizabeth's coffin was lowered into the royal vault...
King Charles III Cried as He Arrived at Buckingham Palace for the 1st Time as Monarch
In mourning. While largely remaining stoic and steadfast in the days since the Queen Elizabeth II’s death, King Charles III was photographed in a rare moment where he appeared to be visibly emotional. On Friday, September 9, the new monarch, 73 — who ascended the throne upon his mother’s...
Kate Middleton: 1st Photo Of The Princess As She Hides Behind Sunglasses After Queen’s Death
Kate Middleton, 40, was photographed in the U.K. on Friday, September 9, the day after Queen Elizabeth‘s death. Kate, who now goes by the Princess of Wales as her husband Prince William, 40, takes the title of Prince of Wales, left Windsor Castle to pick up her kids at their school. The mother of three wore a black shirt and black sunglasses from behind the wheel of her car.
Kate Middleton's Outfit For The Queen's Procession Contained Hidden Messages
Kate Middleton has long been known as a fashionista, as evidenced by her impeccable taste in clothes — but, from time to time, her sartorial choices contain subliminal messages. There have been multiple instances in the past where the Princess of Wales has chosen to communicate something to the public with her clothing, whether it's a tribute to the country she's visiting or to show her support for a certain cause.
Body Language Expert Said King Charles Showed ‘Regret’ When He Mentioned Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in First Address After Queen Elizabeth’s Death
A body language expert analyzed King Charles III's mention of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during the address he delivered after Queen Elizabeth's death.
What The Queen Will Be Buried In, And How Her Coffin Will Be Dressed
As we near Queen Elizabeth II's funeral, having already witnessed the momentous and reverent procession through Edinburgh and also through the streets of London to where she currently rests in Westminster, questions have begun to emerge around what clothes and jewellery the late Queen will be dressed in for her burial.
Vogue Magazine
