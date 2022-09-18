LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - LuvShenda Howard opened The Amazing Journey Childcare Center back in January. Six months later, her center closed. “I feel like I’m having anxiety. Just to know that I worked so hard for something that was taken away from me. I feel like I can’t breathe sometimes. Just coming back in, trying to add more stuff to it because I believe that I will be able to open back up. I have moments where I break down and I cry,” explains Howard.

