Clark County, KY

WKYT 27

Winchester neighborhood fighting against zoning change

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Hundreds of Winchester neighbors are concerned about a possible facility coming to their neighborhood. Now, they’re trying to get ahead of any zoning changes. One couple said they may have to move if another industrial plant calls their street home. “This is just some of...
WINCHESTER, KY
wymt.com

KSP names new Post 11 commander

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police Post 11 in London has a new post commander. Knott County native Captain James Ryan Catron is a 20 year veteran with the force. He joined KSP in 2002 as a member of Cadet Class 79. He was promoted to Sergeant in 2009...
LONDON, KY
WTVQ

Lexington firefighters fight a tractor, hay fire

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington firefighters were called out to fight a tractor and hay bale fire Wednesday evening around 7. According to the fire department, a tractor and hay bale caught fire at 2810 Dairy Road, near Georgetown Road. The fire happened on University of Kentucky-owned property. According...
LEXINGTON, KY
Clark County, KY
WKYT 27

WKYT Investigates: Daycare discrimination

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - LuvShenda Howard opened The Amazing Journey Childcare Center back in January. Six months later, her center closed. “I feel like I’m having anxiety. Just to know that I worked so hard for something that was taken away from me. I feel like I can’t breathe sometimes. Just coming back in, trying to add more stuff to it because I believe that I will be able to open back up. I have moments where I break down and I cry,” explains Howard.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Car crashes into Lexington home

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A car crashed into a home in Lexington Thursday morning. It happened on Providence Lane around 9 a.m., not far from Christ the King. Investigators believe the driver hit the gas pedal instead of the brake, sending the car into a window. No one was hurt...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Police investigating deadly Lexington shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A homicide investigation is underway after a shooting in Lexington. Police say they were called to the 1700 block of Jennifer Road just after noon for a reported shooting at Phoenix Apartments. They found a person with a gunshot wound. Police say the victim was taken...
LEXINGTON, KY
clayconews.com

COMPLAINT: Female Subject crawled out of ditch off Kentucky HWY 3094 in Laurel County and allegedly assaults Two People before being located on the Ground bleeding after Another allgeded Assault

LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Dustin Saylor along with Deputy Noah Ritchie, Deputy Byron Grimes, and Deputy Skylar McFarland arrested Nikki Reed–Hoskins age 34 of East Bernstadt on Sunday evening September 18, 2022 at approximately 6:40 PM. The arrest occurred...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Kentucky State Police investigating death of young child

HARRISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police is investigating the death of a 14-month-old child. KSP says emergency crews were called to a home on Horseshoe Drive in Cynthiana a little after midnight Tuesday morning for a child needing medical attention. A little after 1 a.m., the child was...
CYNTHIANA, KY
WKYT 27

Man dead after being ejected from truck in Madison Co. crash

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police says a man was killed in a crash in Madison County on Tuesday. We’re told it happened just before 2:00 p.m. on Boonesboro Road (KY-627) in Madison County. KSP said 69-year-old Glen D. Wagoner was traveling northbound when he went off the...
RICHMOND, KY
WTVQ

Georgetown police, local jeweler warn of fake gold scam

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Georgetown Police Department and Cravens & Lewis Jewelers are warning the public about a fake gold jewelry scam. In a Facebook post, Cravens & Lewis Jewelers said the store has seen multiple fake gold jewelry pieces brought in since mid-summer and were told by two people that they bought the jewelry at Love’s Travel Stop.
GEORGETOWN, KY
WTVQ

Kentucky’s oldest festival, October Court Day, returning Oct. 14-17

MT. STERLING, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky’s longest-running festival will be back again in about three weeks, and the music lineup is officially set. October Court Day hosts hundreds of vendors selling handmade crafts, antiques, tools, clothing, collectibles, food and more. Live music can be heard on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 16 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on two Court Day soundstages (one behind Monarch Mill on South Maysville and the other behind Main Cross on the city lot between Main Street and Locust Street).
KENTUCKY STATE

