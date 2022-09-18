Read full article on original website
Related
WTVQ
Man arrested in Scott County for allegedly stealing cash register from store
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — A man was arrested in Scott County after allegedly stealing a cash register from a store. According to the Georgetown Police Department, 21-year-old Javion Jackson was arrested Wednesday after he stole a register filled with cash and other items from a business on Showalter Drive.
WKYT 27
Winchester neighborhood fighting against zoning change
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Hundreds of Winchester neighbors are concerned about a possible facility coming to their neighborhood. Now, they’re trying to get ahead of any zoning changes. One couple said they may have to move if another industrial plant calls their street home. “This is just some of...
wymt.com
KSP names new Post 11 commander
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police Post 11 in London has a new post commander. Knott County native Captain James Ryan Catron is a 20 year veteran with the force. He joined KSP in 2002 as a member of Cadet Class 79. He was promoted to Sergeant in 2009...
WTVQ
Lexington firefighters fight a tractor, hay fire
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington firefighters were called out to fight a tractor and hay bale fire Wednesday evening around 7. According to the fire department, a tractor and hay bale caught fire at 2810 Dairy Road, near Georgetown Road. The fire happened on University of Kentucky-owned property. According...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WKYT 27
WKYT Investigates: Daycare discrimination
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - LuvShenda Howard opened The Amazing Journey Childcare Center back in January. Six months later, her center closed. “I feel like I’m having anxiety. Just to know that I worked so hard for something that was taken away from me. I feel like I can’t breathe sometimes. Just coming back in, trying to add more stuff to it because I believe that I will be able to open back up. I have moments where I break down and I cry,” explains Howard.
clayconews.com
KENTUCKY STATE POLICE INVESTIGATE A SWATTING COMPLAINT IN ANDERSON COUNTY, KENTUCKY
LAWRENCEBURG, KY (September 20, 2022) – The Kentucky State Police (KSP)) Post 12, Frankfort, is investigating a possible shooting incident that occurred just before 5:00 p.m. in the area of Salt River Road in Anderson County. The initial investigation indicates this incident was (Swatting), and law enforcement cleared the...
WKYT 27
Car crashes into Lexington home
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A car crashed into a home in Lexington Thursday morning. It happened on Providence Lane around 9 a.m., not far from Christ the King. Investigators believe the driver hit the gas pedal instead of the brake, sending the car into a window. No one was hurt...
WKYT 27
Police investigating deadly Lexington shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A homicide investigation is underway after a shooting in Lexington. Police say they were called to the 1700 block of Jennifer Road just after noon for a reported shooting at Phoenix Apartments. They found a person with a gunshot wound. Police say the victim was taken...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WKYT 27
Woman, baby taken to hospital after crash involving Lextran bus
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A woman and a baby were taken to the hospital after a crash in Lexington Wednesday morning. Police say the crash happened around 6:30 a.m. at the intersection of Man o’ War and Palumbo Drive. Police say a car on the outer loop of Man...
clayconews.com
COMPLAINT: Female Subject crawled out of ditch off Kentucky HWY 3094 in Laurel County and allegedly assaults Two People before being located on the Ground bleeding after Another allgeded Assault
LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Dustin Saylor along with Deputy Noah Ritchie, Deputy Byron Grimes, and Deputy Skylar McFarland arrested Nikki Reed–Hoskins age 34 of East Bernstadt on Sunday evening September 18, 2022 at approximately 6:40 PM. The arrest occurred...
WKYT 27
VIDEO: Ky. student nearly hit by SUV while getting off school bus
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A driver is facing charges after a student was nearly hit by a vehicle while getting off a school bus. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says it happened on September 19 on Louisville Road as 14-year-old Travis Mason was getting off of the bus. The...
clayconews.com
Wanted Barbourville, Kentucky Woman taken into Custody off South Stewart Road south of London in Laurel County
LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Greg Poynter arrested Amanda Messer age 42 of Barbourville, KY on Saturday morning September 17, 2022 at approximately 9:42 AM. The arrest occurred off South Stewart Road, approximately 10 miles South of London after deputies received...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WKYT 27
Kentucky State Police investigating death of young child
HARRISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police is investigating the death of a 14-month-old child. KSP says emergency crews were called to a home on Horseshoe Drive in Cynthiana a little after midnight Tuesday morning for a child needing medical attention. A little after 1 a.m., the child was...
WKYT 27
Man dead after being ejected from truck in Madison Co. crash
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police says a man was killed in a crash in Madison County on Tuesday. We’re told it happened just before 2:00 p.m. on Boonesboro Road (KY-627) in Madison County. KSP said 69-year-old Glen D. Wagoner was traveling northbound when he went off the...
WTVQ
“She forever changed our lives”: Woman who killed 3 people in wrong-way crash on I-75 sentenced to 40 years
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A woman who in 2019 killed three people in a wrong-way crash on I-75 was sentenced to 40 years in prison on Thursday. Tammy Rodriguez appeared in Fayette County Court to hear her sentence. Rodriguez was charged with two counts of murder and one county of manslaughter, among others.
WTVQ
‘Heart of Danville’ says tearful goodbye, closing doors after nearly 4 decades
DANVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – An organization that’s worked for the last 40 years to revitalize Danville’s downtown area will be closing its doors for good by the end of the year. The Heart of Danville says locals and travelers alike call Danville, Kentucky’s “Mayberry”, proven in 2001...
spectrumnews1.com
After nearly 40 years of service, 'Heart of Danville' to end operations
DANVILLE, Ky. — At the end of this year, after almost 40 years, the Heart of Danville, one of the city’s leading nonprofits, will say goodbye. The Heart of Danville is sun-setting its operations after nearly 40 years of service. A few of the Heart’s leaders reflected on...
WTVQ
Georgetown police, local jeweler warn of fake gold scam
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Georgetown Police Department and Cravens & Lewis Jewelers are warning the public about a fake gold jewelry scam. In a Facebook post, Cravens & Lewis Jewelers said the store has seen multiple fake gold jewelry pieces brought in since mid-summer and were told by two people that they bought the jewelry at Love’s Travel Stop.
McKee man arrested after deadly Jackson County shooting
Kentucky State Police have arrested a man in connection to a Sunday shooting in Jackson County.
WTVQ
Kentucky’s oldest festival, October Court Day, returning Oct. 14-17
MT. STERLING, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky’s longest-running festival will be back again in about three weeks, and the music lineup is officially set. October Court Day hosts hundreds of vendors selling handmade crafts, antiques, tools, clothing, collectibles, food and more. Live music can be heard on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 16 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on two Court Day soundstages (one behind Monarch Mill on South Maysville and the other behind Main Cross on the city lot between Main Street and Locust Street).
Comments / 0