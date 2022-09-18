Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
63-year-old Belk Employee Lay Dead for 4 Days in Company Bathroomjustpene50Columbia, SC
Spinal Cord Injury Awareness Month: Winter SportsPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
The South Carolina State Fair Hosts Sensory-Friendly Morning on October 13thPJ@SCDDSN
Antischism: Anarcho-punk Band of South CarolinaTyler Mc.Columbia, SC
Mount Ariel Chapter, DAR receives regional, national awardsK. Lea PetitGreenwood, SC
Related
wach.com
From summer to fall in about 24 hours with a late week cold front
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — After a hot day Tuesday, temperatures will climb a bit more across the Midlands Wednesday and Thursday. We'll see sunshine just about all day Wednesday as we sit under a slightly warmer air mass. That combination should allow us to hit the low to mid...
wach.com
The Toasty Hot Spot is back open for business after weeks long break
COLUMBIA, Sc. (WACH) --- For a local hot spot in downtown Columbia, the doors are open again. the Toasty Hot Spot had closed its doors for weeks. The reason - not enough workers. "We have our busy parts of the day, and I just couldn't take it. It was pretty...
wach.com
Boil Water Advisory for Broad Stone Station
If you live in Broad Stone Station you'll need to boil your water before that much needed cup of coffee. Customers are advised to to vigorously boil water for at least one minute prior to drinking or cooking. According to Columbia officials, residents near the affected area who have lost...
wach.com
Cayce hotel damaged in early morning blaze
CAYCE, SC — The Knight's Inn in Cayce sustaining damaged after an early morning fire. According to City of Cayce Fire Department, crews responded to 1987 Airport Blvd. around 2:15 a.m. Tuesday. They were greeted with smoke and flames coming from the roof and two dwelling units. The fire...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wach.com
Weather Visit to J.P. Thomas Elementary School
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — J. P. Thomas Elementary students had a special treat Tuesday when Chief Meteorologist Josh Knight stopped by to talk about all things weather!. Josh used the water cycle and different phases of water to make a cloud in a bottle and demonstrate the effect of pressure changes in the atmosphere.
wach.com
'It's not worth it:' Deadly train collisions double in multiple counties in the Midlands
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — So far this year, two dozen people have lost their lives in deadly collisions with trains across South Carolina. It’s a harrowing statistic railroad safety advocates are working with highway patrol and the state department of transportation to put a stop to. Representatives with...
wach.com
$50,000 and $10,000 Mega Millions tickets sold in SC
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — South Carolina Mega Millions players should check their tickets. With no winner in Tuesday night’s drawing, the jackpot for Friday has rolled to $301 million. But not before someone in Columbia and Bishopville came close to winning it all last night. LOCAL FIRST |...
wach.com
Collision on Sunset Blvd in Lexington cleared
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — UPDATE: Lexington Police say all lanes are back open. ORIGINAL: Lexington Police say a collision at the 5300 block of Sunset Blvd./US-378 has blocked an outbound lane. Officials say to be alert for emergency personnel on the scene.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wach.com
Rabid raccoons confirmed in York and Lexington Counties; one pet exposed
LEXINGTON COUNTY (WACH) — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) has confirmed two rapid raccoon found in York and Lexington Counties. According to DHEC, a raccoon was found in York County near Love Street and McConnells Highway E in McConnells, S.C., and has tested positive for rabies.
wach.com
Richland County deputies investigating drowning in Irmo
IRMO, S.C. (WACH) — The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a drowning that occurred Tuesday evening in Irmo. Deputies responded to 1600 Marina Road for a report of a drowning around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20. LOCAL FIRST | Woman found dead in bathroom of Columbiana Centre...
wach.com
Columbia Police, Fire Department first responder stuffed animal donation drive
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Columbia Police Department and Columbia Fire Department have teamed up with the Columbia Council of Neighborhoods for a stuffed animal donation drive. Donators can drop off stuffed animals on Thursday at 6 p.m. at Eau Claire Print Building at 3907 Ensor Ave in Columbia.
wach.com
Gamecocks Season-Opener Moved to Tuesday, Nov. 8
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina’s season-opening game vs. South Carolina State at Colonial Life Arena has been moved from Monday, Nov. 7 to Tuesday, Nov. 8. Tip times and television information will be available at a later date for the team’s full 2022-23 schedule. The game will...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wach.com
Lex-Rich 5 phone service down districtwide
CHAPIN, SC (WACH) — Lexington-Richland Five School Districts phone service is down districtwide, the district tweeted Tuesday. The district says they are working with the provider on a solution. If you need to contact your child's school, email the teacher or a staff member. The district will notify when...
wach.com
'Keep his name alive:' Billboards to be placed in honor of SC six-year-old shot & killed
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WACH) — Courtney Hunter is keeping her son's name alive. Four months after six-year-old Winston Hunter was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting inside of his home at McClain Street in the town of North in Orangeburg County, his family along with members of the community joined forces to make sure the little boy is always remembered.
wach.com
Lexington-Richland 5 announces new "supper program" partnership with DSS
IRMO, S.C. (WACH) — Lexington-Richland School District Five will soon be offering meals to students in afterschool programs at certain schools as part of a new partnership with the Department of Social Services. Beginning October 1 and ending June 1, the "supper program" will offer free meals to students...
wach.com
SC Ovarian Cancer Coalition release butterflies promoting awareness for the deadly disease
COLUMBIA, SC — The states Ovarian Cancer Coalition releasing hundreds of butterflies as part of September's National ovarian cancer awareness, promoting awareness of the disease and its silent symptoms. Each butterfly released represents a loved one with ovarian cancer or other female related cancers. They were purchased before Thursdays...
wach.com
"If you see something, say something", says Sumter County about recent drive by shootings
SUMTER COUNTY (WACH)— A Sumter drive-by shooting suspect is in custody after a traffic stop lead to the arrest of three people, including a man suspected to be involved in recent drive-by shootings. According to the Sumter County Sheriff's Office, Antoine Price is charged with possession of a stolen...
wach.com
2023 South Carolina Football Schedule Announced
COLUMBIA, S.C. (Sept. 20, 2022) – The Southeastern Conference has released the 2023 football schedules for all SEC schools, it was announced Tuesday night. South Carolina has seven home games, four road trips and one neutral site contest slated for the 2023 campaign. South Carolina will open the 2023...
wach.com
City of Columbia will require people to report lost/stolen guns
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) -- The city of Columbia unanimously passed an ordinance on Sept. 20, which will require people within city limits to report their lost/stolen firearm to the police department -- or face a $500 fine. A gun owner will have a 24-hour window to report whether it was...
wach.com
SC military procurement company creating 12 new jobs with new investment
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — M.G.S., LLC, a military procurement company, announced on Wednesday plans to expand in Richland County. The company’s $3 million investment will create 12 new jobs. M.G.S., LLC is an international procurement and distribution company that assists the government in the acquisition of police and...
Comments / 0