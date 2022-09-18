ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

From summer to fall in about 24 hours with a late week cold front

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — After a hot day Tuesday, temperatures will climb a bit more across the Midlands Wednesday and Thursday. We'll see sunshine just about all day Wednesday as we sit under a slightly warmer air mass. That combination should allow us to hit the low to mid...
COLUMBIA, SC
Boil Water Advisory for Broad Stone Station

If you live in Broad Stone Station you'll need to boil your water before that much needed cup of coffee. Customers are advised to to vigorously boil water for at least one minute prior to drinking or cooking. According to Columbia officials, residents near the affected area who have lost...
COLUMBIA, SC
Cayce hotel damaged in early morning blaze

CAYCE, SC — The Knight's Inn in Cayce sustaining damaged after an early morning fire. According to City of Cayce Fire Department, crews responded to 1987 Airport Blvd. around 2:15 a.m. Tuesday. They were greeted with smoke and flames coming from the roof and two dwelling units. The fire...
CAYCE, SC
Columbia, SC
Weather Visit to J.P. Thomas Elementary School

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — J. P. Thomas Elementary students had a special treat Tuesday when Chief Meteorologist Josh Knight stopped by to talk about all things weather!. Josh used the water cycle and different phases of water to make a cloud in a bottle and demonstrate the effect of pressure changes in the atmosphere.
COLUMBIA, SC
$50,000 and $10,000 Mega Millions tickets sold in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — South Carolina Mega Millions players should check their tickets. With no winner in Tuesday night’s drawing, the jackpot for Friday has rolled to $301 million. But not before someone in Columbia and Bishopville came close to winning it all last night. LOCAL FIRST |...
COLUMBIA, SC
Collision on Sunset Blvd in Lexington cleared

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — UPDATE: Lexington Police say all lanes are back open. ORIGINAL: Lexington Police say a collision at the 5300 block of Sunset Blvd./US-378 has blocked an outbound lane. Officials say to be alert for emergency personnel on the scene.
LEXINGTON, SC
Richland County deputies investigating drowning in Irmo

IRMO, S.C. (WACH) — The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a drowning that occurred Tuesday evening in Irmo. Deputies responded to 1600 Marina Road for a report of a drowning around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20. LOCAL FIRST | Woman found dead in bathroom of Columbiana Centre...
IRMO, SC
Gamecocks Season-Opener Moved to Tuesday, Nov. 8

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina’s season-opening game vs. South Carolina State at Colonial Life Arena has been moved from Monday, Nov. 7 to Tuesday, Nov. 8. Tip times and television information will be available at a later date for the team’s full 2022-23 schedule. The game will...
COLUMBIA, SC
Lex-Rich 5 phone service down districtwide

CHAPIN, SC (WACH) — Lexington-Richland Five School Districts phone service is down districtwide, the district tweeted Tuesday. The district says they are working with the provider on a solution. If you need to contact your child's school, email the teacher or a staff member. The district will notify when...
LEXINGTON, SC
'Keep his name alive:' Billboards to be placed in honor of SC six-year-old shot & killed

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WACH) — Courtney Hunter is keeping her son's name alive. Four months after six-year-old Winston Hunter was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting inside of his home at McClain Street in the town of North in Orangeburg County, his family along with members of the community joined forces to make sure the little boy is always remembered.
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
Lexington-Richland 5 announces new "supper program" partnership with DSS

IRMO, S.C. (WACH) — Lexington-Richland School District Five will soon be offering meals to students in afterschool programs at certain schools as part of a new partnership with the Department of Social Services. Beginning October 1 and ending June 1, the "supper program" will offer free meals to students...
LEXINGTON, SC
2023 South Carolina Football Schedule Announced

COLUMBIA, S.C. (Sept. 20, 2022) – The Southeastern Conference has released the 2023 football schedules for all SEC schools, it was announced Tuesday night. South Carolina has seven home games, four road trips and one neutral site contest slated for the 2023 campaign. South Carolina will open the 2023...
COLUMBIA, SC
City of Columbia will require people to report lost/stolen guns

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) -- The city of Columbia unanimously passed an ordinance on Sept. 20, which will require people within city limits to report their lost/stolen firearm to the police department -- or face a $500 fine. A gun owner will have a 24-hour window to report whether it was...
