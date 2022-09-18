Biden in London: Queen Elizabeth II was ‘decent, honorable and all about service’

Read full article on original website
Related
Russia-Ukraine war latest: what we know on day 212 of the invasion
Zelensky urges Russians to resist mobilisation; traffic at Russian border crossings surges amid exodus; Putin reportedly directing generals in the field
Russia holds breakaway polls in Ukraine
Moscow-held regions of Ukraine were voting Friday on whether to become part of Russia, in referendums that Kyiv and its allies have condemned as an unlawful land grab. The referendums in the eastern Donetsk and Lugansk regions, as well as in the southern Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions have been dismissed as a sham by Kyiv's Western allies.
Republican House candidate accused of misogyny for remarks against women’s suffrage: ‘Oh hell no’
John Gibbs, a Republican running for a House seat in Michigan in November, has been condemned online after he was revealed to have complained about women having the right to vote while a student at Stanford.On Wednesday, the 43-year-old was accused of saying that Americans had “suffered” since women achieved the right to vote in 1920. He apparently made the remark during part of a “think tank” he established while a student at Stanford University in the early 2000s, CNN first reported. Writing for a group called the “Society for the Critique of Feminism”, Mr Gibbs argued that...
Occupied Regions of Ukraine Hold Votes to Join Russia
Four Ukrainian territories occupied by Putin’s forces opened voting on referendums to officially become part of Russia despite widespread condemnation from Ukrainian lawmakers and Western officials. The referendums—which are being held in Luhansk, Kherson, and the partially occupied regions of Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk—are seen as a step on the way for the areas being annexed by Russia. If the regions do formally align with Moscow, critics fear that Putin may then use Ukrainian attempts to retake the territories as a way of claiming that Russia itself is being attacked, which in turn could lead to a dramatic escalation in the conflict. In his nightly address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky referred to the votes as “sham referenda” and spoke directly to Russian citizens to say they are being “thrown to their deaths” following the Kremlin’s mass military call-up this week, which has plunged Russia into chaos. Read it at Associated Press
RELATED PEOPLE
Finland sees more Russians at border wanting 'to be safe'
VAALIMAA, Finland (Reuters) -Traffic into Finland across its southeastern border with Russia was heavy on Friday, border guards told Reuters, adding that the number of Russians who entered the previous day was more than double the amount who arrived the week before.
Voting begins in Russia's annexation plan for swathes of Ukraine
LONDON, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Voting began on Friday in four Ukrainian regions mostly held by Russian forces, the start of a plan by President Vladimir Putin annex a big chunk of Ukraine in what the West says is violation of international law that significantly escalates the war.
Russia starts annexation vote in occupied areas of Ukraine, West condemns 'sham'
KYIV, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Russia launched referendums on Friday aimed at annexing four occupied regions of Ukraine, raising the stakes in the seven-month-old war with what Kyiv called an illegal sham that saw residents threatened with punishment if they did not vote.
Russian draft prompts exodus by some men as air fares jump
TBILISI/VAALIMAA, Finland, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Some Russian men headed swiftly to the borders on Thursday after President Vladimir Putin ordered a partial mobilisation, with traffic at frontier crossings with Finland and Georgia surging and prices for air tickets from Moscow rocketing.
Comments / 0