Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Prodigy Goes Pink! at Lazy Springs Recreation ParkJessie RogersNorth Fort Myers, FL
3 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Avelo Airlines Announces New Base in Fort Myers – Signs of Florida’s Tourism and Business Economy GrowingToby HazlewoodFort Myers, FL
Opinion: Kill World Baseball Classic — Or Move It To NovemberIBWAAFort Myers, FL
Related
WINKNEWS.com
Southwest Florida residents prepare for the potential storm
Southwest Florida is right at the peak of hurricane season and it’s been quiet so far. But some Floridians are saying they fear God more than a potential storm. Christina, an SWFL resident said she isn’t afraid of any storm. “Oh, then we got nothing to worry about....
WINKNEWS.com
Family walks hours through flooding water in DeSoto County to get home
The Peace River in DeSoto County is flooded turning a five-minute drive into an hour-long boat ride. The water is so deep people who live there can’t even get to their homes. In a water-logged neighborhood, a boat is better than a car but boats can’t just go anywhere....
WINKNEWS.com
How to prepare the trees around your home for a tropical storm
With a tropical system expected in the gulf next week now is the time to check on the trees outside your home. A recent study from the University of Florida found most trees can withstand category one hurricanes. But you don’t have to be a tree expert to spot most...
WINKNEWS.com
Residents on Wildcat Drive in Lehigh Acres need solutions from heavy rain flooding
Lehigh Acres residents are fed up after not having a choice but to stay in their homes because of the heavy rainfall and flooding. It’s happening near Wildcat Drive off of State Road 82 and people said delivery drivers don’t want to drop off packages. The rain falls...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WINKNEWS.com
Flooding along Peace River in DeSoto County
Families in DeSoto County are dealing with underwater streets and swollen canals as the Peace River floods from heavy rainfall. Usually, about once a year, the road to James Allen Ledford’s house in DeSoto County becomes engulfed by flooded waters. “I call this light… because I’ve been here when...
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral asks drivers to point out Pine Island Rd problem areas Thursday
The City of Cape Coral will host a virtual event on Thursday night where drivers will have the opportunity to shape the future development of Pine Island Road from Nicholas Parkway to Del Prado Boulevard. That particular stretch of Pine Island Road is already marked by development and new construction....
WINKNEWS.com
Family communication plan for hurricane prep
A family communication plan while preparing for a storm isn’t remembered as often as other supplies are but it’s very crucial. The goal of a communication plan is to identify who those emergency contacts will be and who you will be communicating with. Then, figure out where you guys will meet and how you will communicate in case of an emergency.
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral asking for residents input on improving busy corridor
Nobody likes sitting in traffic, but since new homes and condos are going up across Southwest Florida, experts believe it’s time to start doing something about it. So many developments are going up on a stretch of Pine Island Road from Nicholas Parkway to Del Prado Boulevard in Cape Coral.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WINKNEWS.com
RV engulfed in flames near North Port
North Port Fire Rescue went to extinguish an RV that became engulfed in flames near North Port on River Road close to the I-75 offramp. According to North Port Fire Rescue, an RV Toy Hauler caught on fire Wednesday afternoon when multiple units responded. The fire has been extinguished without...
WINKNEWS.com
Protected mangroves in the Cocohatchee River possibly hurt by nearby construction
The Collier County Waterkeeper is worried about trees off of the Cocohatchee River in North Naples, while an investigation is underway into new construction possibly hurting protected mangroves. There won’t be any construction on the Cocohachee River on Tuesday, or until inspectors understand exactly what harm could have been done...
WINKNEWS.com
Hundreds of River Hall residents upset that mail is no longer delivered to their homes
Hundreds of neighbors in the River Hall community in Lee County say they are not getting mail delivered to their homes. Instead, they say they have to drive miles to pick it up. When people moved into the neighborhood, they got mail delivered to the mailboxes in front of their...
FWC shuts off local snook harvest until the Spring
FWC shuts off local snook harvest until the Spring, due to recovery from recent red tide events. Season now set to reopen March 1.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WINKNEWS.com
Ten Mile Canal floods in Lee County despite countermeasures
Ten Mile Canal in Lee County overflowed over the weekend, flooding communities west of US-41 where neighbors believed this was a thing of the past. Heavy rainfall over the weekend of Sept. 17 sent water from Ten Mile Canal flooding into Terraverde Country Club. People even had kayaks out on the water.
WINKNEWS.com
3 golf carts stolen from RV resort community off Luckett Road
Authorities are searching for a suspect in a theft of golf carts. The theft happened at the Cypress Woods RV Resort just east of I-75 and north of Luckett Road in Lee County. Authorities are searching for an unknown make and model white sedan that pulled a trailer. Three golf carts were stolen from the community.
Collier County traffic stop results in vehicle theft arrest
A traffic stop resulted in a vehicle theft arrest for a 29-year-old Nebraska man accused of selling the stolen vehicle to a man in Miami.
WINKNEWS.com
Pedestrian airlifted to hospital following crash in Englewood
A pedestrian was seriously injured in an Englewood crash on Wednesday afternoon. The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash in the 1500 block of Placida Road. The crash happened before noon. The pedestrian was airlifted to a trauma center. Their status is unknown. Details of the crash are also...
WINKNEWS.com
Man arrested during a Collier County traffic stop, reveals stolen vehicle
A man was arrested during a traffic stop that ended in the recovery of a stolen vehicle. Deyren Almaguer-Sanchez, 29, was arrested on charges of grand theft auto, according to Collier County Sheriff’s Office. On September 21, Almaguer-Sanchez was driving a black GMC Yukon SUV on State Road 29...
Food truck owner weighs in on potential food truck park in Cape Coral
On Wednesday, food truck owners say a food truck park in Cape Coral could be good and bad for some businesses
Pedestrian airlifted to trauma unit after crash in Englewood
A pedestrian was airlifted to a trauma unit for treatment following a crash in Englewood this morning.
WINKNEWS.com
Arcadia man’s arrest near DeSoto Middle School led to temporary lockdown
An Arcadia man’s arrest led to the temporary lockdown of nearby DeSoto Middle School on Thursday morning. According to the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office, Miguel Juven Perez, 32, was arrested on four active warrants related to felony domestic violence. Perez was arrested at his home on East Gibson Street, just across the road from DeSoto Middle. The increased law enforcement presence led to DeSoto Middle going on lockdown as a matter of precaution, though there was no threat to the school, students or staff.
Comments / 4