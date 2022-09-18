ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lehigh Acres, FL

Southwest Florida residents prepare for the potential storm

Southwest Florida is right at the peak of hurricane season and it’s been quiet so far. But some Floridians are saying they fear God more than a potential storm. Christina, an SWFL resident said she isn’t afraid of any storm. “Oh, then we got nothing to worry about....
How to prepare the trees around your home for a tropical storm

With a tropical system expected in the gulf next week now is the time to check on the trees outside your home. A recent study from the University of Florida found most trees can withstand category one hurricanes. But you don’t have to be a tree expert to spot most...
LEE COUNTY, FL
Lehigh Acres, FL
Lehigh Acres, FL
Flooding along Peace River in DeSoto County

Families in DeSoto County are dealing with underwater streets and swollen canals as the Peace River floods from heavy rainfall. Usually, about once a year, the road to James Allen Ledford’s house in DeSoto County becomes engulfed by flooded waters. “I call this light… because I’ve been here when...
DESOTO COUNTY, FL
Family communication plan for hurricane prep

A family communication plan while preparing for a storm isn’t remembered as often as other supplies are but it’s very crucial. The goal of a communication plan is to identify who those emergency contacts will be and who you will be communicating with. Then, figure out where you guys will meet and how you will communicate in case of an emergency.
CAPE CORAL, FL
Cape Coral asking for residents input on improving busy corridor

Nobody likes sitting in traffic, but since new homes and condos are going up across Southwest Florida, experts believe it’s time to start doing something about it. So many developments are going up on a stretch of Pine Island Road from Nicholas Parkway to Del Prado Boulevard in Cape Coral.
CAPE CORAL, FL
RV engulfed in flames near North Port

North Port Fire Rescue went to extinguish an RV that became engulfed in flames near North Port on River Road close to the I-75 offramp. According to North Port Fire Rescue, an RV Toy Hauler caught on fire Wednesday afternoon when multiple units responded. The fire has been extinguished without...
NORTH PORT, FL
Ten Mile Canal floods in Lee County despite countermeasures

Ten Mile Canal in Lee County overflowed over the weekend, flooding communities west of US-41 where neighbors believed this was a thing of the past. Heavy rainfall over the weekend of Sept. 17 sent water from Ten Mile Canal flooding into Terraverde Country Club. People even had kayaks out on the water.
LEE COUNTY, FL
3 golf carts stolen from RV resort community off Luckett Road

Authorities are searching for a suspect in a theft of golf carts. The theft happened at the Cypress Woods RV Resort just east of I-75 and north of Luckett Road in Lee County. Authorities are searching for an unknown make and model white sedan that pulled a trailer. Three golf carts were stolen from the community.
LEE COUNTY, FL
Pedestrian airlifted to hospital following crash in Englewood

A pedestrian was seriously injured in an Englewood crash on Wednesday afternoon. The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash in the 1500 block of Placida Road. The crash happened before noon. The pedestrian was airlifted to a trauma center. Their status is unknown. Details of the crash are also...
ENGLEWOOD, FL
Arcadia man’s arrest near DeSoto Middle School led to temporary lockdown

An Arcadia man’s arrest led to the temporary lockdown of nearby DeSoto Middle School on Thursday morning. According to the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office, Miguel Juven Perez, 32, was arrested on four active warrants related to felony domestic violence. Perez was arrested at his home on East Gibson Street, just across the road from DeSoto Middle. The increased law enforcement presence led to DeSoto Middle going on lockdown as a matter of precaution, though there was no threat to the school, students or staff.
ARCADIA, FL

