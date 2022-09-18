Read full article on original website
A Fall-like Airmass is Passing by to the North
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A much cooler airmass is missing our part of Texas as it moves east across the central and northern Great Plains and Mississippi Valley to the east coast of the U.S. We remain under a somewhat drier hot airmass. Dry air aloft mixes in with the stirring of the lower atmosphere with daytime heating. This has lowered afternoon humidity. Somewhat more moist air from the gulf will begin to edge into south Texas during the weekend with a slight chance of widely scattered showers with the afternoon arrival of the sea breeze. Most places will stay dry, and we will continue to see plenty of sunshine.
Fall is here: When to expect the first freeze
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Central Texas may be in the midst of summer heat, but the changing of the seasons will, inevitably, bring cooler temperatures. As we head into October, cooler temperatures typically arrive in a hurry. Average high temperatures drop from the upper 80s at the beginning of the month to the upper 70s by the end of the month. Average low temperatures drop from the mid-60s to the mid-50s by the time we reach Halloween.
Thursday is the First Day of Fall, But When Will it Look or Feel Like Fall in Texas?
Sept. 22, at 8:04 p.m. CT, marks the beginning of astronomical fall. In North Texas, it will not feel or look like fall for a while. Highs Thursday will be near 100 degrees and if you see leaves that have changed color on the ground it is because they died in the hot and dry weather we felt most of the summer.
