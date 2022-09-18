ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

kgns.tv

A Fall-like Airmass is Passing by to the North

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A much cooler airmass is missing our part of Texas as it moves east across the central and northern Great Plains and Mississippi Valley to the east coast of the U.S. We remain under a somewhat drier hot airmass. Dry air aloft mixes in with the stirring of the lower atmosphere with daytime heating. This has lowered afternoon humidity. Somewhat more moist air from the gulf will begin to edge into south Texas during the weekend with a slight chance of widely scattered showers with the afternoon arrival of the sea breeze. Most places will stay dry, and we will continue to see plenty of sunshine.
KXAN

Fall is here: When to expect the first freeze

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Central Texas may be in the midst of summer heat, but the changing of the seasons will, inevitably, bring cooler temperatures. As we head into October, cooler temperatures typically arrive in a hurry. Average high temperatures drop from the upper 80s at the beginning of the month to the upper 70s by the end of the month. Average low temperatures drop from the mid-60s to the mid-50s by the time we reach Halloween.
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Texas

If you happen to live in Texas and you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Texas than you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
LoneStar 92

Here Are The 9 Most Dangerous Cities In Texas Two West Texas Cities Made The Top Five

Don't Get Caught In These Texas Cities After Dark! They always say nothing good happens after dark. According to Only In Your State these are the most dangerous places to be in Texas after dark. My Grandpa used to always say the only thing out after midnight was the law and the outlaw. If you are planning on visiting one of these cities please be careful. I know many won't be surprised that one local city made the list and a few others aren't far from here.
CW33

Report says this Texas restaurant has the best burger in America

DALLAS (KDAF) — Burgers, burgers, burgers, that’s what we’re talking about today, one because it’s National Cheeseburger Day and second because a report from Gayot says this restaurant in Texas serves up the best burger in America!. The report says, “The once-humble hamburger has enjoyed a...
kgns.tv

DPS: Rental homes being used as stash houses

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Stash houses along border towns have been an issue for years now, but as law enforcement conducts different investigations on these homes, they have found a recent trend. This trend has affected those renting their homes. Day after day, it seems like stash houses are discovered...
KXAN

Texas health department responds to viral tamale photo

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Ector County Health Department is responding to social media backlash after it confiscated tamales from an unlicensed couple selling them out of their vehicle. ECHD posted the photo of the seized goods- 25 dozen homemade tamales- on Facebook last week and the post was met with a fair amount of […]
kgns.tv

Martin High School encourages students to register to vote

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Early voting starts October 24 but before you can head out to the polls, you must register to vote. Tuesday, September 20 is National Voter Registration Day and many around the country took their first step. One by one, students made their way to the front...
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Forget The Wedding! You Are Legally Married In Texas If You Do This…And Other Strange Texas Laws

When is the last time you opened up a 'Texas law book?' I don't know if that is actually a thing, I just made it up to say that there are some silly, weird, strange things that the state of Texas deems illegal. Like, did you know it is illegal to eat your neighbor's garbage? Yep! If you do so, you could get slapped with a jail sentence for trespassing and property theft. I guess I'll stop digging through my neighbor's trash for leftovers then. Smh.

