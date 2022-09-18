ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Final South Carolina football injury report: Charlotte 49ers

The South Carolina football team may get a little bit of help this weekend with injured players returning to the lineup. The Gamecocks (1-2) are already down two players for the year with losing linebacker Mohamed Kaba and edge defender Jordan Strachan to torn knee ligaments. But either entering the game against Georgia or coming out of it, a half dozen other players are questionable going into this weekend.
Five Keys to Victory - Charlotte

South Carolina (1-2) will play host to Charlotte (1-3) tomorrow. Kickoff is set for just after 7:30 PM and will be televised by ESPNU. This article looks at five things the Gamecocks must do well to get back in the win column. 1. Hit the reset button on offense -...
UNC Insider Rundown: Formidable Challenge

For Inside Carolina, I’m Taylor Vippolis and this is the Insider Rundown, where I’ll cover what I’m hearing when it comes to UNC Football. Coming off an open week, the North Carolina offense should receive a big boost from the return of its top two receivers in Josh Downs and Antoine Green. They were full participants this week at practice and the expectation is that they will be available on Saturday against the Irish. In their absence, the young receivers on the Carolina roster have done a good job of picking up the slack, specifically Kobe Paysour, who in the past two games has gone for 165 yards and 2 touchdowns. I believe that Paysour has shown that regardless of who is back, the Tar Heels have to find ways to get him on the field. He’s earned that trust and the connection between him and Drake Maye looks natural.
Versatile hitter Ethan Wagner commits to South Carolina

The South Carolina baseball program has added another player to its 2024 recruiting class as offensive third baseman and outfielder Ethan Wagner publicly made his pledge to the program on Tuesday. Wagner, a native of Aurora, Ill. but now attending P27 Academy in Lexington, chose the Gamecocks over several other...
SC State marching band to perform during Colts-Chiefs game

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina State University’s Marching 101 Band will perform during halftime of the Indianapolis Colts and Kansas City Chiefs game. The game is scheduled for Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium. “This is an exciting moment for the band program and the university as we are...
Allison Latos Leaving WSOC-TV: Where Is the Charlotte Anchor Going?

Allison Latos has been bringing news to the people of Charlotte in an extraordinary way for the last 11 years. People were sad when they saw the video recording of the anchor and reporter in which she announced her departure from WSOC-TV. Latos has earned the highest respect from Charlotte residents and her colleagues. So her followers had many questions when they heard Allison Latos was leaving WSOC-TV. Find out what the multi-Emmy Award-winning anchor said about the new career chapter in her life.
Another earthquake hits South Carolina

ELGIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina’s Midlands were hit by another earthquake on Tuesday. The U.S. Geological Survey said the 1.9-magnitude quake struck four miles southeast of Elgin around 11 a.m. Since December, there have been more than 80 earthquakes recorded in South Carolina.
Columbia, Bishopville residents snag winning Mega Millions lottery tickets

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Two South Carolinians are a little richer tonight. Lottery officials say someone in Columbia and Bishopville chose the correct numbers for the Mega Millions drawing and almost took it all. One of the tickets was a $50 thousand dollar winner that was sold to here in Columbia. The ticket was purchased at the Shiv Food Mart in the 1600 block of Beltline Boulevard, while a second ticket for $10 thousand dollars was sold from the Lucknow Mini Mart along Lucknow Road in Bishopville.
Columbus McKinnon Moving Their Headquarters From Upstate NY To Charlotte

Yet another major company has just announced plans to move their headquarters to the Queen City. Motion solutions manufacturer Columbus McKinnon just announced plans to move their corporate headquarters from Upstate New York to Charlotte, the same week the ACC made a similar announcement. In an interview with Buffalo News,...
Gov. McMaster discusses progress of I-26 widening project

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The I-26 widening project is underway in the Midlands. South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster spoke Wednesday morning about the progress of the estimated $512 million construction. The project will widen 16 miles of the highway between Newberry, Lexington, and Richland Counties. It is expected to be...
Quail Hollow Club membership price: What it reportedly costs to join the exclusive club

If you are a golf fan, Quail Hollow should be no stranger. Established in 1959, the prestigious Charlotte, N.C., club hosted the Kemper Open and the senior tour’s PaineWebber Invitational, and most recently it’s been home to the Wells Fargo Championship. In 2017 it hosted its first major (the PGA Championship, won by Justin Thomas), and this week it’s the site of the 14th playing of the Presidents Cup.
Family Connection of South Carolina Announces Elizabeth Kinney as Board of Directors President

Columbia, SC — Family Connection of South Carolina recently elected Elizabeth Kinney, of School District Five of Lexington and Richland Counties, as president of the board of directors. Mrs. Kinney has served as a board member since 2020. John Roberts, Partner at Burr & Forman, served as president from 2019 – August 2022. Mr. Roberts will remain a member of the board.
Kudzu Staffing-Columbia Branch Celebrates Ribbon Cutting and Grand Opening in Lexington

Hill Construction joined the owners of Kudzu Staffing with a ribbon cutting ceremony performed by the Greater Lexington Chamber of Commerce. The Kudzu Staffing Columbia Branch is off Hwy. 1 on Brookside Parkway. Located in The Barn at Brookside multi-tenant office, Kudzu has been serving staffing needs in the Upstate, Columbia, Charleston, Fort Mill as well as Augusta and Savannah, GA since 2006.
Manager Resigns – Looking to be Closer to Family

CITY OF YORK, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The City Manager in York has announced his resignation. Seth Duncan says he is heading to Mauldin, South Carolina where he will serve as city administrator. He says he made the decision so he could be closer to his family. His official...
First baby delivered at new South Carolina hospital

FORT MILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The newly opened Piedmont Medical Center in Fort Mill announced the arrival of its first baby. Alyssa Farley was born at 11:34 p.m. Wednesday to the parents of Rebekah Hatton and Chris Farley. Alyssa came in weighing seven pounds and 19 inches and joins siblings Gracie and Nathan.
