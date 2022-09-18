For Inside Carolina, I’m Taylor Vippolis and this is the Insider Rundown, where I’ll cover what I’m hearing when it comes to UNC Football. Coming off an open week, the North Carolina offense should receive a big boost from the return of its top two receivers in Josh Downs and Antoine Green. They were full participants this week at practice and the expectation is that they will be available on Saturday against the Irish. In their absence, the young receivers on the Carolina roster have done a good job of picking up the slack, specifically Kobe Paysour, who in the past two games has gone for 165 yards and 2 touchdowns. I believe that Paysour has shown that regardless of who is back, the Tar Heels have to find ways to get him on the field. He’s earned that trust and the connection between him and Drake Maye looks natural.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 11 HOURS AGO