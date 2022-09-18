Read full article on original website
Final South Carolina football injury report: Charlotte 49ers
The South Carolina football team may get a little bit of help this weekend with injured players returning to the lineup. The Gamecocks (1-2) are already down two players for the year with losing linebacker Mohamed Kaba and edge defender Jordan Strachan to torn knee ligaments. But either entering the game against Georgia or coming out of it, a half dozen other players are questionable going into this weekend.
Five Keys to Victory - Charlotte
South Carolina (1-2) will play host to Charlotte (1-3) tomorrow. Kickoff is set for just after 7:30 PM and will be televised by ESPNU. This article looks at five things the Gamecocks must do well to get back in the win column. 1. Hit the reset button on offense -...
UNC Insider Rundown: Formidable Challenge
For Inside Carolina, I’m Taylor Vippolis and this is the Insider Rundown, where I’ll cover what I’m hearing when it comes to UNC Football. Coming off an open week, the North Carolina offense should receive a big boost from the return of its top two receivers in Josh Downs and Antoine Green. They were full participants this week at practice and the expectation is that they will be available on Saturday against the Irish. In their absence, the young receivers on the Carolina roster have done a good job of picking up the slack, specifically Kobe Paysour, who in the past two games has gone for 165 yards and 2 touchdowns. I believe that Paysour has shown that regardless of who is back, the Tar Heels have to find ways to get him on the field. He’s earned that trust and the connection between him and Drake Maye looks natural.
Versatile hitter Ethan Wagner commits to South Carolina
The South Carolina baseball program has added another player to its 2024 recruiting class as offensive third baseman and outfielder Ethan Wagner publicly made his pledge to the program on Tuesday. Wagner, a native of Aurora, Ill. but now attending P27 Academy in Lexington, chose the Gamecocks over several other...
WIS-TV
SC State marching band to perform during Colts-Chiefs game
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina State University’s Marching 101 Band will perform during halftime of the Indianapolis Colts and Kansas City Chiefs game. The game is scheduled for Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium. “This is an exciting moment for the band program and the university as we are...
country1037fm.com
A South Carolina City Is Among The Best For Country Music Lovers
If I had to guess which North or South Carolina city made the list for best country music fans, I probably would not have guessed this city. Don’t get me wrong, I LOVE this city and get there as often as I can but this was kind of a surprise (to me).
earnthenecklace.com
Allison Latos Leaving WSOC-TV: Where Is the Charlotte Anchor Going?
Allison Latos has been bringing news to the people of Charlotte in an extraordinary way for the last 11 years. People were sad when they saw the video recording of the anchor and reporter in which she announced her departure from WSOC-TV. Latos has earned the highest respect from Charlotte residents and her colleagues. So her followers had many questions when they heard Allison Latos was leaving WSOC-TV. Find out what the multi-Emmy Award-winning anchor said about the new career chapter in her life.
FOX Carolina
Another earthquake hits South Carolina
ELGIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina’s Midlands were hit by another earthquake on Tuesday. The U.S. Geological Survey said the 1.9-magnitude quake struck four miles southeast of Elgin around 11 a.m. Since December, there have been more than 80 earthquakes recorded in South Carolina.
abccolumbia.com
Columbia, Bishopville residents snag winning Mega Millions lottery tickets
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Two South Carolinians are a little richer tonight. Lottery officials say someone in Columbia and Bishopville chose the correct numbers for the Mega Millions drawing and almost took it all. One of the tickets was a $50 thousand dollar winner that was sold to here in Columbia. The ticket was purchased at the Shiv Food Mart in the 1600 block of Beltline Boulevard, while a second ticket for $10 thousand dollars was sold from the Lucknow Mini Mart along Lucknow Road in Bishopville.
Charlotte Stories
Columbus McKinnon Moving Their Headquarters From Upstate NY To Charlotte
Yet another major company has just announced plans to move their headquarters to the Queen City. Motion solutions manufacturer Columbus McKinnon just announced plans to move their corporate headquarters from Upstate New York to Charlotte, the same week the ACC made a similar announcement. In an interview with Buffalo News,...
WIS-TV
Gov. McMaster discusses progress of I-26 widening project
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The I-26 widening project is underway in the Midlands. South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster spoke Wednesday morning about the progress of the estimated $512 million construction. The project will widen 16 miles of the highway between Newberry, Lexington, and Richland Counties. It is expected to be...
Golf.com
Quail Hollow Club membership price: What it reportedly costs to join the exclusive club
If you are a golf fan, Quail Hollow should be no stranger. Established in 1959, the prestigious Charlotte, N.C., club hosted the Kemper Open and the senior tour’s PaineWebber Invitational, and most recently it’s been home to the Wells Fargo Championship. In 2017 it hosted its first major (the PGA Championship, won by Justin Thomas), and this week it’s the site of the 14th playing of the Presidents Cup.
Soda City Biz WIRE
Family Connection of South Carolina Announces Elizabeth Kinney as Board of Directors President
Columbia, SC — Family Connection of South Carolina recently elected Elizabeth Kinney, of School District Five of Lexington and Richland Counties, as president of the board of directors. Mrs. Kinney has served as a board member since 2020. John Roberts, Partner at Burr & Forman, served as president from 2019 – August 2022. Mr. Roberts will remain a member of the board.
Soda City Biz WIRE
Kudzu Staffing-Columbia Branch Celebrates Ribbon Cutting and Grand Opening in Lexington
Hill Construction joined the owners of Kudzu Staffing with a ribbon cutting ceremony performed by the Greater Lexington Chamber of Commerce. The Kudzu Staffing Columbia Branch is off Hwy. 1 on Brookside Parkway. Located in The Barn at Brookside multi-tenant office, Kudzu has been serving staffing needs in the Upstate, Columbia, Charleston, Fort Mill as well as Augusta and Savannah, GA since 2006.
wach.com
'It's not worth it:' Deadly train collisions double in multiple counties in the Midlands
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — So far this year, two dozen people have lost their lives in deadly collisions with trains across South Carolina. It’s a harrowing statistic railroad safety advocates are working with highway patrol and the state department of transportation to put a stop to. Representatives with...
SC interstate widening projects ahead of schedule due to additional funding
State leaders said they have been able to accelerate some transportation projects in South Carolina thanks to additional federal and state funding.
This Restaurant Has The Best Burger In South Carolina
Reader's Digest compiled a list of the best burger restaurants in the country, including this spot in South Carolina.
WBTV
It’s back! The Penguin Drive-In reopens with a new location in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The Penguin Drive-In originally opened its doors in Charlotte’s Plaza Midwood neighborhood in 1954. It was a popular destination for food and entertainment, quickly becoming a cornerstone of the area until it closed in 2014. Now, The Penguin Drive-in is calling Dilworth home and...
cn2.com
Manager Resigns – Looking to be Closer to Family
CITY OF YORK, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The City Manager in York has announced his resignation. Seth Duncan says he is heading to Mauldin, South Carolina where he will serve as city administrator. He says he made the decision so he could be closer to his family. His official...
First baby delivered at new South Carolina hospital
FORT MILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The newly opened Piedmont Medical Center in Fort Mill announced the arrival of its first baby. Alyssa Farley was born at 11:34 p.m. Wednesday to the parents of Rebekah Hatton and Chris Farley. Alyssa came in weighing seven pounds and 19 inches and joins siblings Gracie and Nathan.
