William and Kate thank staff during first engagement since Queen’s funeral
The Prince and Princess of Wales are meeting volunteers and operational staff to thank them for their work on the Queen’s committal service at Windsor Castle.William and Kate arrived at Windsor Guildhall on Thursday for their first royal engagement since the late monarch’s funeral.The pair will pass on their appreciation to volunteers and staff who worked on the service at St George’s Chapel on Monday afternoon.They will also thank the group for supporting the large crowds that gathered in Windsor to commemorate the Queen and watch the procession of her coffin up the Long Walk to the castle before...
Drag performer George Ward, known as Cherry Valentine, dies aged 28
Drag queen George Ward, best known by his stage name Cherry Valentine, has died at the age of 28.The performer, who appeared on the second series of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, died on Sunday (18 September), his family announced.A statement from his family was released on Friday (23 September), reading: “It is with the most heart-wrenching and deepest sadness to inform you that our George – Cherry Valentine – has tragically passed away.“This will come as a profound shock to most people and we understand there is no easy way for this to be announced.“As his family, we are...
Trump news - live: Ex-president promises to deport ‘millions and millions’ if re-elected in 2024
Former president Donald Trump has said that he would deport “millions and millions” of immigrants if he were re-elected in 2024. During an interview with Fox News, when the host Sean Hannity asked him “if you were to win and became president… how long do you believe you could get things back to where you had it when you left?” the former president said: “Very quickly, except for one thing: millions of people are in our country now that shouldn’t be here. Many of them are prisoners, criminals.”
Boris Johnson inadvertently thanks Vladimir Putin for ‘inspirational leadership’
Boris Johnson made a significant verbal slip-up as he thanked Vladimir Putin instead of Volodymyr Zelensky for his “inspirational leadership”.In his first major contribution as a backbench MP during a Commons debate, the Conservative former prime minister said it is important to “double down in our defence of the Ukrainians” if Mr Putin doubles down on his “aggression”.As he listed the reasons why Ukraine’s counter-offensive is proving to be successful, though, Mr Johnson inadvertently thanked Mr Putin for his “inspirational leadership”, before quickly correcting himself and thanking Mr Zelensky.He said: “Thanks to the heroism of the Ukrainian armed forces,...
