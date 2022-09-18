ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton, VA

WAVY News 10

Keke Palmer surprises Chesapeake resident as winner of national song contest

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – American actress and singer Keke Palmer made a surprise call to a Chesapeake man to give him the news that he had won a national singing contest!. 38-year-old Reggie Lewis Halsey Jr. won McCormick’s ‘America’s Got Tacos’ contest, in which hundreds of people across the country participated by submitting original taco-themed songs.
Vibe

Pharrell To Host A Norfolk Block Party With His Mighty Dream Agency

Pharrell is bringing a block party to Norfolk, Va. According to 13 News Now, the Grammy award-winning musician will use his new creative agency, Mighty Dream, to bring a three-day conference to the Neon District and ten nearby areas in November 2022. The event’s block party will serve as an inaugural commemoration of the agency’s inception in partnership with Edelman and sister agency UEG. More from VIBE.comPharrell Throws First Pitch At Yankees-Mets Subway Series, Talks BBC CollaborationKelis Responds To Beyonce Removing "Milkshake" SampleBeyoncé Reportedly Removes Kelis Interpolation From 'Renaissance' Commune Restaurant’s community engagement coordinator Dr. Sebrina A. Lindsay-Law disclosed her excitement over...
NORFOLK, VA
PennLive.com

The Queen’s visit to Norfolk, Va. | Opinion

During the Queen Elizabeth’s visit to Norfolk, Va., in 1957, I was young Marine PFC attached to CINCLANT/SACLANT on Hampton Blvd. My job was the driver and bodyguard for the Deputy Supreme Allied Commander, Admiral Sir John Eaton who was knighted by the Queen during this visit. My duties were to drive and see to his well-being while in the Greater Norfolk area.
NORFOLK, VA
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Virginia

What's your favorite thing to eat when you go out with your friends and family members? If the first thing that comes to mind is seafood then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food so if you have never been to any of them, definitely go and taste their food.
VIRGINIA STATE
13newsnow.com

Man killed in Portsmouth shooting

Police said they were called to the 2500 block of Victory Boulevard 15 minutes after midnight. That's next to The Luck 757 Portsmouth.
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Virginia

What's your favorite comfort food? If the answer is some crispy and hot fries with a juicy burger then keep on reading because you in the right place. Below I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you love burgers. In fact, you should visit them even if you don't love burger because these places might just change your mind about them. Are you curious to see if your favorite spots are on the list? Keep on reading to find out and don't forget to mention your favorite burger places in Virginia in the comment section.
VIRGINIA STATE
peninsulachronicle.com

New Sandwich Shop Opening In Peninsula Town Center

HAMPTON-A new deli and sandwich shop will open soon in Hampton at the Peninsula Town Center. Peninsula Town Center shared the news about its newest addition in a social media post on Tuesday, September 20. Want to read the rest of the article?. Already a subscriber? Log into your Transact...
HAMPTON, VA
southerntrippers.com

15 Best Restaurants in Norfolk VA You Must Try

Are you looking to try some of the best restaurants in Norfolk VA? You have come to the right place because when you are done here you will know right where to head. Norfolk has so many amazing local spots to choose from and there are always new ones popping up all the time.
NORFOLK, VA
13newsnow.com

Mary W. Jackson Neighborhood Center opens in Hampton

NORFOLK, Va. — The Mary W. Jackson Neighborhood Center opened with a ribbon-cutting Saturday Morning. Festivities commemorating the opening of the center lasted from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and opening day activities included tours, food and entertainment. The 231 Lincoln Street center features a gym, locker rooms, a...
HAMPTON, VA

