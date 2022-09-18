Read full article on original website
NBC4 Columbus
Weather Alert: Storms this evening, big drop in temps for Columbus area
Rain showers and some storms will form ahead and along a cold front that will approach overnight. The strongest storms will be ahead of the front, with much colder air to follow on Thursday. QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:. Tonight: Showers & storms early, mostly cloudy, low 61. Thursday: Breezy, cool, with...
NBC4 Columbus
Weather Alert Day: Hot afternoon ahead of evening storms
Today: Sunny, breezy, hot, strong storms late, high 90, heat index 95. Tonight: Thunderstorms, some could be severe, clearing later, low 61. Sunday: Partly sunny, then chance for afternoon showers, high 75. FORECAST DISCUSSION:. Good afternoon & happy Wednesday!. It’s going to be a warm and muggy day ahead of...
NBC4 Columbus
Hot and stormy end to summer on Wednesday
We start the early morning hours off with a cluster of storms moving through the area, mainly tapering off by the morning commute. On the backend of this, we’ll see some clearing, and a strong southerly breeze. Those two things will allow us to heat up BIG TIME this afternoon, sending our daytime highs into the low 90s, but feeling even hotter with increased humidity.
NBC4 Columbus
Warming trend ahead of rain & thunderstorms
Wednesday: Sunshine early, hot, few p.m. storms, high 89. A warming trend will kick in today and tomorrow ahead of a strong cold front that will bring in the next round of thunderstorms and a much more fall-like temperature trend. Today, high pressure has aided in clearing out clouds and...
Seven tips for Lost Lands Music Festival in Licking County
THORNVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — From Apashe to Zubah and about 160 bands in between, the Lost Lands music festival near Thornville is open until Sunday. About 25,000 cars from all over the country — as well as people from Australia, Great Britain, and France — will travel toward Thornville and Legend Valley, where the Licking […]
‘Paz’ for a minute, adopt him for $18
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Less than a month after the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center hosted the annual Clear the Shelters event, there are still some lovable pooches waiting for their 4Ever Home. Paz has been at the shelter since late spring. This 3.5-year-old is fun-loving and ready to go. This guy is […]
NBC4 Columbus
Amish Heritage for Ohio Tourism Week
We live in a pretty incredible state, but how much have you really seen of it? We are tagging along with the Live Happy Live Well team to explore the hidden gems that are rich in history!
614now.com
Here at last: Dave’s Hot Chicken opening first Columbus location next week
We’ve seen locations pop up all across the country over the past year, and it’s finally our turn. Columbus is getting a Dave’s Hot Chicken. The eatery, which was named America’s fastest-growing restaurant earlier this year by a Technomic study, will hold the grand opening of its first Columbus location on Sept. 30. Grand opening details are listed on the restaurant website, and a Dave’s Hot Chicken representative confirmed the opening.
New program aims to ‘beautify’ Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — City leaders are calling on residents to submit their ideas to “beautify” Columbus. 614 Beautiful is a program that is looking to make improvements to the city through a number of projects, including new parks, landscape enhancements and public art. The ideas are being solicited from the community, with the winning […]
columbusnavigator.com
Lost Mansions Of Columbus: The Frisbie Mansion
In the late 1800s, one of the most beautiful private residences in Columbus was built. Designed by Architect H. A. Linwaite, the sprawling mansion was constructed for Mary L. Frisbie, the widow of a prominent hardware merchant. Located at 750 E Broad Street, the home was truly stunning. Designed in...
4 Places To Get Sandwiches in Ohio
Are you looking for a great deli that serves tasty sandwiches?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio. The sandwiches at this deli in central Ohio are big on flavor and in size. Their most popular sandwich is their Reuben, which is stuffed with hot corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and their house-made Russian dressing on grilled rye bread. Customers also love their pastrami and Kahrl's Killer Club, a delicious club sandwich filled with oven roasted turkey breast, honey ham, applewood smoked bacon, Vermont white cheddar, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on three slices of challah.
Nature Stone addresses cracking, discolored floors in Ohio homes
GALLOWAY, Ohio (WCMH) – Barbara Snyder was less-than-pleased with the patio floor at her Galloway home. “The cement wasn’t very nice. And it cracked,” Snyder said. So, for Mother’s Day in 2013, her son gifted her a new floor, refinished by Nature Stone. But not long after, Snyder said she noticed some changes. “It’s just […]
Dinner from Windward Passage tastes like home
👋 Alissa here. As someone who grew up in a Lake Erie town, there's no delicacy quite as nostalgic as a deep-fried perch dinner.Sadly, they aren't easy to find around these parts.Yes, but: Windward Passage, which celebrates 50 years in business next year, has me hooked with a meal that tastes just like home.⚓ Vibe check: Entering this old-school staple is like stepping back into an old-timey ship at sea. Oars, ropes, bells and lanterns hang on the wood-paneled walls. A large helm and the wafting scent of seafood greets you at the door.What I ate: Six big pieces of...
List: 2022 Trick-or-Treat dates in central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Cities and towns across central Ohio have set a date and time for Beggars’ Night this October. Find your local trick-or-treat date below. The Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission (MORPC) suggests that when Oct. 31 falls on a Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, or Thursday, trick or treating be held on Oct. 31. When […]
NBC4 Columbus
Columbus school board stresses communication about metal detectors
Columbus school board stresses communication about metal detectors. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3S9gCnR. Columbus school board stresses communication about …. Man faces prison time for flying into Cincinnati …. Why and when you should get a colonoscopy.
The Best Pumpkin Pie in Ohio Can Be Found Inside This Middle-Of-Nowhere Bakery
If you're looking for some of the best donuts, cookies, cakes, and pies the state of Ohio has to offer, look no further than this small town bakery that's been family owned and operated for more than 60 years.
Ready to ‘call a strike,’ central Ohio union schedules one more negotiation with Kroger
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The union representing Kroger employees said Wednesday that Kroger will come back and bargain, as both the grocery chain and union simultaneously take measures to prepare for a labor strike that could come. “We are working to secure a deal that works for them, and have scheduled a time to return […]
3 Great Burger Places in Ohio
What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a good, juicy burger and some nice, crispy fries on the side then you are in the right place because below you'll find a list of three amazing burger spots in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you love eating out-of-this-word burgers. All of them have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both local people and travellers.
Dump truck crash closes Alum Creek Drive through morning
UPDATE: Franklin County Engineer Office said Alum Creek Drive at Toy Road was re-opened around 10:00 a.m. HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A dump truck crash has closed an area of Alum Creek Drive Wednesday morning as crews continue to make repairs. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says they received a call just before 11:00 […]
Center for human trafficking survivors coming to Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Housing for survivors of human trafficking is coming to Columbus in 2023. A 52-unit facility called Harriet’s Hope — after Harriet Tubman, the African American woman who rescued people from slavery in the 1800s — will be a first for Columbus, Columbus Metropolitan Housing Authority said in a media release. CMHA […]
