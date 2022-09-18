Read full article on original website
Cinnaholic to open first Indiana shop Sept. 30 in Carmel
Cinnaholic will open its first shop in Indiana on Sept. 30 at 1350 S. Range Line Rd. in Carmel. The Georgia-based shop is a plant-based bakery that specializes in gourmet cinnamon rolls, brownies, edible cookie dough and other treats. Customers can choose from more than 40 frostings and toppings to customize their order.
LIST: Central Indiana festivals and spooky season activities that will give you all the fall feels
INDIANAPOLIS — The season of pumpkin spice and everything nice (and spooky) has arrived. Fall officially started Thursday, Sept. 22. That not only means re(leaf) from the heat, but that plenty of feasts and fright are in our near future. There are a lot of events happening across central...
Fox 59
Amanda’s Market returns to Carmel this Saturday
INDIANAPOLIS — A fall-themed outdoor vendor market is coming to Amanda’s Exchange in Carmel with more than 50 local artisans and vendors, five food trucks and several beverage options, including beer, wine and non-alcoholic drinks. Event Co-Founders Sara Baldwin, owner of Lux & Ivy in Carmel, and Wyatt...
West Side bakery serving up a taste of Hispanic culture
Artisan Bakery and Pastries on the Indianapolis’ west side has been serving up tasty treats since 2018.
Letter: Disappointed, disheartened by cover
I am an eighth-grade student at Creekside Middle School. I am disappointed and disheartened by the front page of the Sept. 20 Current in Carmel. On the front page you portrayed the next mayor of Carmel, using the stereotypical silhouette of a masculine or male figure. I am disappointed that your paper is making the assumption and reinforcing the idea that the next mayor will be male. We are in a day and age when anyone could be our next mayor.
Local students inducted into nursing program
Nine nursing students from Hamilton County attending Indiana University-Kokomo were among 68 students recently inducted into the nursing profession. The school inducted 51 incoming students in the four-year Bachelor of Science in nursing program, as well as 17 individuals in the accelerated second degree nursing track for those who previously earned a bachelor’s degree in another field.
Union Brewing Company marches bar top to new space on Gradle Drive
Union Brewing Company owner Nathan Doyle is sad to leave the Monon Square Shopping Center, but he is taking a piece of the bar with him to the new location. On the business’ final day Sept. 18, a brass band followed a group of 20 Union Brewing regulars carrying the bar top. Doyle said he believes the bar top weighs more than 500 pounds.
Developing Kids: KidStrong opens in Noblesville with focus on physical activities, socialization, problem-solving
A new development training center in Noblesville wants to impact children through fitness, problem solving and building confidence. KidStrong focuses on brain, physical and character development at its facility, 9510 E. 146th St., Suite 102, for children walking up to age 11, said Samantha Snowden, who owns and operates KidStrong with her business partner, Manuel Torres. Snowden said the overall goal of KidStrong is to build stronger and more confident kids.
Where’s Amy attends Center Celebration
Where’s Amy attends the Center Celebration Sept. 16 at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel for the annual arts gala. Manhattan Transfer, Straight No Chaser and the Lennon sisters were inducted into the Songbook Hall of Fame. Guests enjoyed a lovely dinner, fabulous auction and a great concert featuring Michael Feinstein with the Gregory Hancock Dance Theatre performers and Straight No Chaser. The gala raised money for programming for kids and young adults to be a part of great music programs. Guests were dressed to the nines celebrating and supporting the arts. Through table reservations, auction sales, partnerships and donations, the gala, presented by Krieg DeVault, raised more than $689,000 in support of the Center’s arts and educational programming.
West Indianapolis woman shuts down pantry she'd been operating since COVID started
INDIANAPOLIS — “One of my gifts is the gift of giving,” said 71-year-old Shirley Crumley, who has always believed it’s better to give than receive. That’s why two months into the COVID pandemic in 2020, Crumley started a food pantry outside her house in Indy’s Eagledale neighborhood on the city’s west side.
WIBC.com
Fall at Tuttle Orchards
GREENFIELD — If you’ve felt a bit discouraged by recent events, you might enjoy taking a trip to an orchard. Tuttle Orchards is an accessible stop if you live in central Indiana. Located in Greenfield, the orchard has a variety of fall activities. There, you can pick your...
Complete survey to help guide conversations with Carmel school board candidates
The Carmel Clay Public Library Foundation, the Carmel Education Foundation and OneZone chamber of commerce are partnering to host three separately recorded conversations with the 2022 Carmel Clay Schools board of trustees candidates by district. “We aim to create a thoughtful, unbiased and nonpartisan atmosphere where each candidate has an...
'The caboose is staying': Daughter honoring her father's legacy in McCordsville
A piece of history in Hancock County was torn down earlier this month, but something new is on the way. The new owner is now honoring the legacy of her late father.
Mars Hill family home set for auction as homeowner feels failed by system
Katrena Karandos can't fathom leaving her Mars Hill home that has been in her family for decades. That may soon become a reality.
Night & Day diversions – September 20, 2022
“Escape to Margaritaville” runs through Oct. 2 at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre in Indianapolis. For more, visit beefandboards.com. “DECEPTION: An Evening of Magic & Lies” is set for 7:30 p.m. Sept. 22 at Feinstein’s cabaret at Hotel Carmichael in Carmel. For more, visit feinsteinshc.com. ‘Hands on...
Food 4 Souls helps homeless community in Indianapolis
Every Sunday, a group of Hamilton County volunteers spend time provide hot meals to people in downtown Indianapolis who are without stable housing. The volunteers are from Food 4 Souls, a Fishers-based nonprofit that has been helping homeless people in Indianapolis for nine years. The meals served in downtown Indianapolis are provided by volunteers through local partnerships with restaurants like Domino’s and the Dametra Cafe in Carmel, which alternate months providing food for the weekly excursions. The volunteers also help at Daniel’s House on Eastern Avenue in Indianapolis. Daniel’s House serves as a food pantry, helps with laundry and hygiene needs and provides local resources for those in need.
Brazilian performer to join Carmel Symphony Orchestra for concert
Carmel Symphony Orchestra Music Director Janna Hymes watched Brazilian pianist and vocalist Clarice Assad perform a set of pieces in a concert in Maine. Hymes liked what she saw and invited her to perform with the CSO. “I was with musicians who just got together to perform that one concert...
Free Admission to The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis for Fiesta de la Familia
Celebrate the music, crafts and colors of Latin American culture when The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis hosts Fiesta de la Familia on Sunday, September 25, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is FREE as the museum honors National Hispanic Heritage month. Fiesta de la Familia Activities. During...
Lawrence Advance Academy Teacher Awarded Policy Fellowship
Teach Plus Indiana, an organization that educates teachers about policy and practice issues in their field, recently selected a dozen educators across the nation to receive a policy fellowship. Jaquia Stacy, a teacher at Lawrence Advance Academy, has received one of the fellowships. LAA is a program in Indianapolis that...
The Apple Works Orchard and Farm Market
The Apple Works is a family-run, family-oriented apple orchard and pumpkin patch located on gently rolling hills in Trafalgar, Indiana. The country store and grounds of Apple Works are open 7 days a week April-December, but fall is when the farm really gets to shine. During the weekends of September and October, visitors can enjoy live music and other entertainment, a train ride called the Apple Express, a petting zoo, a bamboo maze, a super slide, and more.
