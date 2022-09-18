Read full article on original website
NFL World Reacts To Hilarious Dan Campbell News
Over the weekend, the Detroit Lions got their first win of the season with a 36-27 victory over the Washington Commanders. After getting the first win of the season, the Lions could relax for the rest of the Sunday slate and two games on Monday night. So, how did head coach Dan Campbell unwind after the win?
Michigan prep football notebook: Big win streaks come to an end in Week 4
All good things come to an end. For two of the state’s juggernaut football programs, Week 4 meant the end of two impressive win streaks. Warren De La Salle is considered one of the best teams in Michigan, regardless of division. The Pilots entered Week 4 with a 16-game win streak that spanned through last year’s Division 2 state championship. However, De La Salle saw its streak end last Friday when rival Brother Rice rolled into Wayne State and pulled off the 43-42 upset.
Look: Urban Meyer Makes Opinion On Michigan Fans Clear
Born and raised in Ohio and going on to coach the Ohio State Buckeyes for seven years, there's no Big Blue blood running through Urban Meyer's veins. Meyer will soon find himself back in Ann Arbor on FOX's "Big Noon Kickoff" and speaking on "Urban's Take with Tim May," the college football analyst had some nice things to say about the Wolverines and their fans.
Minnesota at Michigan State preview: Will the Gophers stay undefeated?
MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Golden Gophers travel to East Lansing to battle the Michigan State Spartans Saturday in both teams' conference opener. The Gophers are 2.5 point favorites.Minnesota is undefeated on the season with all three wins coming at home. Michigan State has won two of three, but the loss came last week at Washington, 39-28. It was only the third loss for the Spartans in the last 16 games. The Gophers have scored 149 points on the year, their fourth-biggest output in school history through the first three games of a season. However, the three teams they defeated are a...
Famed Michigan Tunnel Named After Legendary Coach
The tunnel that leads the team, the team, the team out onto the field every Saturday has been named.
Detroit Pistons Reportedly Sign New Player
According to J.D. Shaw of Hoops Rumors, the Detroit Pistons are signing Kyler Edwards to an Exhibit 10 contract.
