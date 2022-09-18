Read full article on original website
Dead woman found near New Milford
The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office says a woman's body was found on Rotary Road Tuesday night.
Rockford hospital holds picnic to honor front-line workers
UW Health held something special Wednesday for their employees hard hit by the last two years of COVID-19.
'Strong demand' brings 2nd children's autism clinic to Rockford
Children's Autism Therapy Group is opening a second Rockford clinic to meet demand, the organization said Thursday.
Boy shot in July 4 parade massacre returns home to family
CHICAGO (AP) — Eight-year-old Cooper Roberts is back home after more than two months of treatment for injuries from a shooting at a Fourth of July parade in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, his family said Thursday. The attack this past summer killed seven and wounded dozens, including...
Winnebago County Animal Services at 'maximum critical capacity'
The Winnebago County Animal Services shelter says it is experiencing "maximum critical capacity."
Fire destroys Loves Park music store, CD Source
An overnight fire has destroyed CD Source on North 2nd Street.
Authorities to tap inmate phone calls at Winnebago County Jail
The Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office will soon have a new tool to prosecute more domestic violence cases.
Rockford Rotary hosts concert to support Ukrainian sister city
A Wednesday evening concert raised money to support the children of Rockford's sister city in Ukraine.
Officials: 8 injured in Chicago apartment building explosion
CHICAGO (AP) — Eight people were rushed to hospitals after being injured when an explosion Tuesday tore through the top floor of a Chicago apartment building, officials said. The explosion at the 36-unit, four-story apartment building in the South Austin neighborhood occurred at about 9 a.m., officials said. Chicago...
Beloit College president to retire
Beloit College President Scott Bierman says he will retire at the end of this academic year.
Kelli Ritschel Shows Off Nik’s Home Run Auction Items
Kelli Ritschel stop by tonight to tell us all about the Nik’s Home run event going down on October 8th. Nik’s Home Run is a 7k race to benefit the Nikolas Ritschel Foundation. Before the race there is going to be an online auction starting September 24th with over 225 items and it is free for anyone to participate. All proceeds will go to the foundation.
A hot Tuesday with a chance of storms
The National Weather Service just issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warnings for northwestern Green County until 3:15pm. This storm is moving east at 30mph producing quarter size hail. A few storms will continue to develop in central Wisconsin with most of the activity staying to our northeast but we will see a few isolated thunderstorms and showers Tuesday afternoon.
Have you registered to vote?
Monday was National Voter Registration Day, so Winnebago County did its part to get voters to the polls.
Temperatures Tumble Big-Time Following Tuesday’s 90-degree Weather
Well, it took a while but 90-degree weather finally made it’s way back to northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin. Officially, Rockford registered a high of 90-degrees Tuesday afternoon, marking the warmest day in a month and a half. But just as quick as we were to crank up the heat, a strong cold front sweeping through will help bring big changes for the days to come.
Much cooler weather on the way
Overall it was a much more comfortable day outside compared to yesterday when we hit 90. The 90 the Chicago Rockford International Airport reached was the first day at 90 since August 6th. Today temperatures climbed into the upper 70s/lower 80s.
