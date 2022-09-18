Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Deadline nears to apply for $397 a month affordable housing apartments in new luxury buildingBeth TorresQueens, NY
Brooklyn Uncovers A New Talented RapperBridget MulroyBrooklyn, NY
The 9 Best Places To Eat In Sleepy Hollow, NY This OctoberGirl Eats WestchesterSleepy Hollow, NY
These Are Some of the Most Popular Foods in New York StateAlisha StarrNew York City, NY
Den Brook Trail Opens in DenvilleMorristown MinuteDenville, NJ
Related
Love Go-Karts? The World’s Largest Track is Coming to Edison, New Jersey
I remember when we were kids there was a go-kart track on Route 37 in Toms River and every so often we would make the short trip from Southern Ocean County and spend an afternoon racing at the track and it was fantastic. Talk about fun! it was a simple oval track but it was large and the go-karts were fast so we loved every minute. We weren't supposed to run each other off the track, but somehow we always managed to have a few "incidents" as we went for the checkered flag.
Barstool’s Dave Portnoy reviews more NJ pizzerias — and discovers ‘tomato pie’
Dave Portnoy, of Barstool’s One Bite Pizza Reviews, is loving himself some New Jersey lately. He’s out with a new set of reviews this time featuring four pizzerias from the Mercer County area. Palermo's in Bordentown. His first stop was at Palermo’s in Bordentown, a restaurant whose name...
5 Miniature Golf Courses Not to Miss This Fall in Ocean County, NJ
TODAY is National Mini-Golf Day. I thought this would be a perfect place to remind you of some of the "best" mini-golf here at the Jersey Shore. It's fall tomorrow and it's about making memories and a great memory is playing mini-golf with the family. You chose the "best" of the best here in Ocean County and there were 5 that topped the list of mini-golf.
New Jersey Is Dancing With The Stars, Are You Watching?
We are being represented by two of my favorite New Jersey celebrities on ABC’s Dancing With The Stars this season! Listen, 30 seasons can’t be wrong. This may be the best lineup yet. If you are a Jersey Shore fan or Jersey Shore Family Vacation, you must be...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives’ is coming back to New Jersey
Not only is Guy Fieri bringing his show "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" back to New Jersey, he’s revisiting a restaurant he’s brought his show to before. The restaurant is Carluccio’s Coal Fired Pizza in Northfield (Atlantic County) and they announced yesterday on their Facebook page that DDD was coming back for an episode that will air Sept. 23.
NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Fri 9/23
HIGH SURF ADVISORY. Due to increased swell and surf from Hurricane Fiona, ocean waves could climb as high as 8 feet Friday afternoon. A high risk of rip currents is forecast as well. Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf. SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in...
Still Waiting for the Grand Opening of the Wawa on Lanes Mill Road in Brick, NJ
Commuters are waiting for their morning coffee before work. They're still working on this Wawa. This Wawa on Lanes Mill Road in Brick has been closed for well over a year and a half. For everyone that commutes from Brick and gets on the Garden State Parkway, they've been missing...
New Jersey Needs One of These Cool Movie Theaters ASAP
This was unlike any other theater experience I've ever had. You've been to the movies before, but I bet you've never seen a movie the way I did on Friday night. Lots of theaters have gotten on board with reclining seats and food service during shows, but none have done it quite like how Alamo Drafthouse does.
RELATED PEOPLE
Take A Peek Inside The Amazing Sinatra House In Point Pleasant, NJ
I'll be honest, I don't get up to Point Pleasant as much as I'd like to. It's a beautiful beach town to walk around, so it is a bummer. That'll likely be my New Years' resolution, to get there more, a tough one!. That being said, I remember the first...
Off to a 3-0 start the Ocean Spartans will be featured on Wednesday’s
Varsity Link Coaches Corner on the Shore Sports Network. Bob Badders, Ed Sarluca and Kevin Williams will broadcast live from MJ’s Restaurant Bar and Grill in Neptune from 7-8pm and be joined by Ocean head coach Don Klein along with senior quarterback Tyler Douglas and senior tight end/defensive tackle Shane Garrett.
Thousands Head to Tuckerton This Weekend for the 40th Annual Old Time Barnegat Bay Decoy & Gunning Show
It is an annual tradition in Southern Ocean County and this year it will mark the 40th Anniversary of the Old Time Barnegat Bay Decoy & Gunning Show in Historic Tuckerton, NJ. Thousands will visit Tip Seaman Park in Tuckerton and the Historic Tuckerton Seaport. This is one of the biggest fall festivals in Ocean County.
Metuchen, NJ downtown in the running to be named best in U.S.
A New Jersey downtown area could be named as one of the best in the country. The Metuchen Downtown Alliance has been selected as one of Main Street America's eight semifinalists for the 2023 Great American Main Street Award. Each year, the award goes to communities "whose successes serve as...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NJ craft brewery sues state over event limits, other restrictions
EAST GREENWICH — A brewery and coffee roastery that has welcomed visitors to the Clarksboro section of this Gloucester County township for the last five years is bringing a lawsuit against the New Jersey Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control. The action against the ABC was filed Wednesday by Pacific...
This New Jersey Grocery Store is One of the Best in the Entire Country
Loyalty runs deep for many. I'm very brand loyal. People have their favorite restaurants, people have their favorite bars, and people have their favorite grocery stores. If there is a store that you frequent and have been loyal to for years, then there is a good chance that this will be your store for life.
Charlie Puth is coming to Monmouth County for a One Night Show at the Count Basie
If you have never seen a show at the Count Basie Center for the Arts, then you must put it on your "to-do" list here in Monmouth County. The Count Basie is an iconic theatre in Red Bank and I've seen several shows there and always enjoyed them. According to...
At One Time, You Really Could Order Pumpkin Spice Pizza In NJ
Pretty soon, the leaves will be falling, all the apples will be picked, and everyone will be cuddling on the couch watching Halloween movies and enjoying the season's favorite flavor of EVERYTHING, pumpkin spice. You can't escape the pumpkin! It seems like there is a pumpkin spice flavor for absolutely...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Watch Out, Hikers! This Might Be You With Mountain Lions On Local NJ Trails
We've been hearing an awful lot about mountain lions lurking around South Jersey lately. More and more people have been opening up about their own personal encounters with cougars in and around the South Jersey area. Apparently, it's not as much of a rarity as we thought. It's common knowledge that bobcats are on the prowl here in the Garden State, but bobcats and cougars (a.k.a. mountain lions) are two completely different animals. They're literally a different species, so don't mistake one for the other.
Why Can’t We Change When We Celebrate Halloween In New Jersey?
Today marks the first official day of Fall which in my world means bring on the pumpkin. There is so much to look forward to this season. You have apple cider donuts, haunted attractions, apple picking, pumpkin picking and of course...HALLOWEEN!. And as much as I look forward to planning...
NJ inspectors say Six Flags roller coaster is ‘structurally compromised’
JACKSON — A popular wooden roller coaster at Six Flags Great Adventure will remain closed indefinitely, as El Toro has been deemed “structurally compromised,” according to state inspectors. The 19-story tall ride has been shut down for nearly a month, since an incident in the evening on...
New Jersey Town Makes List For Best Fall Foliage Spots In America
A recently released report has listed a New Jersey town among the top 21 places to see fall foliage in the entire country. When you think about all the beautiful places that are famous for fall foliage, it's pretty amazing that a beloved New Jersey town makes a list of the top 21 in the entire nation, according to the well-respected Travel & Leisure.
105.7 The Hawk
Toms River, NJ
16K+
Followers
17K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
105.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0