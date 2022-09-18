Read full article on original website
disneydining.com
Disney World announces the PERMANENT closure of Guest-favorite attraction at Animal Kingdom
On Wednesday morning, Disney World announced plans to close a popular attraction at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and we’re sad to see the hilarious show spread its wings and fly away, if we’re honest. Disney’s KiteTails joined the line-up of attractions at Disney’s Animal Kingdom as part of...
Disney World Has a Secret You Can't Afford Not to Know
Walt Disney (DIS) commercials show families having fun at its theme parks, presenting a visit to Disney World or Disneyland as a magical vacation. That can certainly be the case as both places offer endless fun, a chance to live out fantasies, see beloved characters brought to life, and experience both nostalgia and cutting-edge technologies.
WDW News Today
Family Sneaks Child Into Magic Kingdom, First Look at EPCOT 40th Anniversary Merch, Walt Disney World Store Opens at Orlando International Airport, and More: Daily Recap (9/21/22)
Family Sneaks Child Into Magic Kingdom, First Look at EPCOT 40th Anniversary Merch, Walt Disney World Store Opens at Orlando International Airport, and More: Daily Recap (9/21/22)
WDW News Today
New MagicBand+ Designs Debut at Walt Disney World and shopDisney
Today we discovered new MagicBand+ designs throughout the parks and on shopDisney. The first set of new MagicBand+ designs we found in the Emporium at the Magic Kingdom.
WDW News Today
Goofy, Star Wars, First Visit, Tiana and More NEW MagicBand+ Designs Available at Walt Disney World
We found five new MagicBand+ bands at Pin Traders at EPCOT. Find our list of previously released MagicBand+ designs here. These three bands feature the droids from Star Wars, Tiana, and all the Disney characters celebrating a first visit. Meanwhile, these two limited release magic bands debuted as Coco and...
disneytips.com
Wait Times Plummet as Guests Disappear From Walt Disney World
If you’re looking for an ideal time to visit Walt Disney World Resort but don’t have any desire to wait in ridiculously long lines… you may want to start packing your bags! New charts show the average wait times have plummeted at Walt Disney World. Summer has...
disneytips.com
What’s Going On With the Lines at Walt Disney World Resort???
Recently, we reported that September is an ideal time to visit Disney Parks. Fall arrives on September 22, and with kids back in school and summer vacation coming to a close, the Parks are typically less congested. Along with fewer crowds, the weather usually starts cooling down near the end...
WDW News Today
More Details on Fantasyland Brawl from Police Report, $600 Vera Wang Minnie Ears Arrive at Walt Disney World, ‘Pinocchio’ Live-Action Trailer Released, & More: Daily Recap (8/24/22)
More Details on Fantasyland Brawl from Police Report, $600 Vera Wang Minnie Ears Arrive at Walt Disney World, 'Pinocchio' Live-Action Trailer Released, & More: Daily Recap (8/24/22)
disneytips.com
Why Is Disney Closing Such a Popular Roller Coaster Attraction?
Roller coasters are undoubtedly one of the most popular types of rides Guests can experience at Disney Resorts. Some of the most epic attractions include Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind in Walt Disney World Resort and the Incredicoaster in Disney California Adventure. Movie-themed rides seem to be a hit...
disneytips.com
SOLD OUT! Walt Disney World’s Popular Seasonal Event Is Officially Out of Tickets
Fall at Walt Disney World is packed with special events all around each of the Parks and Resorts. The EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival is underway (followed by the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays) and Visit Orlando’s Magical Dining runs through October 2, 2022. One of the...
WDW News Today
NEW Rainbow Disney Pride Mickey Balloon Popcorn Bucket Debuts at Disneyland
With the popular Gay Days event just recently taking place at the park, a new rainbow Mickey balloon popcorn bucket has been released at Disneyland!. Rainbow Pride Mickey Balloon Popcorn Bucket – $18.25. The bucket is...
WDW News Today
Creepy & Cute ‘Hamikuma’ Merchandise Available for Halloween Horror Nights 2022 at Universal Studios Japan
During this year's Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Japan, the adorably terrifying Hamikuma possessed teddy bear is in charge of the fear-stivities, and there's a few items themed to him available at Rodeo Drive Souvenirs!
WDW News Today
New Figment Dress Coming Soon to shopDisney and Disney Parks
Trying to imagine the perfect outfit to match the new Figment ear headband? Disney's got you covered. A new Figment dress is coming soon to shopDisney (and perhaps Walt Disney World as well). The ears originally...
Is the cost of Disney World affecting the ‘magic’?
Disney World theme park has increased their price tickets along with extra service fees and some enthusiasts of Disney are not happy, according to a new study.
Viral Disney World TikTok Catches Family Pretending Older Child Is An Infant To Get Her In For Free
Some people will go to extreme lengths to avoid paying Disney World ticket prices.
disneytips.com
Disney’s Animal Kingdom Park Secret We Can’t Unsee
It’s time to visit Walt Disney World Resort for the vacation of a lifetime! With four impressive theme parks and beyond, there is never a shortage of Disney experiences to explore. But, before you rush off to ride the iconic Expedition Everest roller coaster at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Park… slow down and check out this secret we simply can’t unsee.
WDW News Today
New Dumbo Mug and Ceramic Container From Walt Disney World
Two new Dumbo home items are available at Walt Disney World. We found this Dumbo mug and container in Creations Shop at EPCOT. Dumbo Ceramic Container – $24.99. This small container resembles a circus tent or...
WDW News Today
‘Celebration 40’ Marks 40 Years of EPCOT with Legendary Imagineers, Show Producers, and Fun for Disney Parks Fans – Streaming and In-Person Tickets On Sale Now!
Join us for CELEBRATION 40, an event presented by WDWNT celebrating the 40th anniversary of EPCOT Center! Guest speakers will include legendary former Disney Imagineer Tim Delaney and legendary show producer Don Dorsey. Celebration 40, taking place October 1 & 2, 2022 at both The Walt Disney World Resort and...
‘Tornado’ Appears to Form Over Disney World Park: Photos and Video
Not even "The Most Magical Place on Earth" is immune from scary weather conditions. Guests at Walt Disney World's EPCOT were shocked Thursday (Sept. 15) when they saw what appeared to be a tornado nearly touch down at the theme park. "Tornado forming over Disney World's Epcot today," one guest...
CNET
Disneyland Launching MagicBand Plus in the Fall
Almost a decade after the MagicBand was first introduced at Walt Disney World in Florida, the device is finally launching on the West Coast. Disneyland said Tuesday that it'll begin offering the next-gen version of the wearable, the MagicBand Plus, in the fall. Guests can use their rechargeable MagicBand Plus...
