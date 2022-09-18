ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheStreet

Disney World Has a Secret You Can't Afford Not to Know

Walt Disney (DIS) commercials show families having fun at its theme parks, presenting a visit to Disney World or Disneyland as a magical vacation. That can certainly be the case as both places offer endless fun, a chance to live out fantasies, see beloved characters brought to life, and experience both nostalgia and cutting-edge technologies.
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

Family Sneaks Child Into Magic Kingdom, First Look at EPCOT 40th Anniversary Merch, Walt Disney World Store Opens at Orlando International Airport, and More: Daily Recap (9/21/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, September 21, 2022.
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

New MagicBand+ Designs Debut at Walt Disney World and shopDisney

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Today we discovered new MagicBand+ designs throughout the parks and on shopDisney. The first set of new MagicBand+ designs we found in the Emporium at the Magic Kingdom.
TRAVEL
disneytips.com

Wait Times Plummet as Guests Disappear From Walt Disney World

If you’re looking for an ideal time to visit Walt Disney World Resort but don’t have any desire to wait in ridiculously long lines… you may want to start packing your bags! New charts show the average wait times have plummeted at Walt Disney World. Summer has...
TRAVEL
disneytips.com

What’s Going On With the Lines at Walt Disney World Resort???

Recently, we reported that September is an ideal time to visit Disney Parks. Fall arrives on September 22, and with kids back in school and summer vacation coming to a close, the Parks are typically less congested. Along with fewer crowds, the weather usually starts cooling down near the end...
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

More Details on Fantasyland Brawl from Police Report, $600 Vera Wang Minnie Ears Arrive at Walt Disney World, ‘Pinocchio’ Live-Action Trailer Released, & More: Daily Recap (8/24/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, August 24, 2022.
TRAVEL
disneytips.com

Why Is Disney Closing Such a Popular Roller Coaster Attraction?

Roller coasters are undoubtedly one of the most popular types of rides Guests can experience at Disney Resorts. Some of the most epic attractions include Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind in Walt Disney World Resort and the Incredicoaster in Disney California Adventure. Movie-themed rides seem to be a hit...
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

NEW Rainbow Disney Pride Mickey Balloon Popcorn Bucket Debuts at Disneyland

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. With the popular Gay Days event just recently taking place at the park, a new rainbow Mickey balloon popcorn bucket has been released at Disneyland!. Rainbow Pride Mickey Balloon Popcorn Bucket – $18.25. The bucket is...
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

New Figment Dress Coming Soon to shopDisney and Disney Parks

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Trying to imagine the perfect outfit to match the new Figment ear headband? Disney’s got you covered. A new Figment dress is coming soon to shopDisney (and perhaps Walt Disney World as well). The ears originally...
BEAUTY & FASHION
disneytips.com

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Park Secret We Can’t Unsee

It’s time to visit Walt Disney World Resort for the vacation of a lifetime! With four impressive theme parks and beyond, there is never a shortage of Disney experiences to explore. But, before you rush off to ride the iconic Expedition Everest roller coaster at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Park… slow down and check out this secret we simply can’t unsee.
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

New Dumbo Mug and Ceramic Container From Walt Disney World

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Two new Dumbo home items are available at Walt Disney World. We found this Dumbo mug and container in Creations Shop at EPCOT. Dumbo Ceramic Container – $24.99. This small container resembles a circus tent or...
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

‘Celebration 40’ Marks 40 Years of EPCOT with Legendary Imagineers, Show Producers, and Fun for Disney Parks Fans – Streaming and In-Person Tickets On Sale Now!

Join us for CELEBRATION 40, an event presented by WDWNT celebrating the 40th anniversary of EPCOT Center! Guest speakers will include legendary former Disney Imagineer Tim Delaney and legendary show producer Don Dorsey. Celebration 40, taking place October 1 & 2, 2022 at both The Walt Disney World Resort and...
CELEBRATION, FL
CNET

Disneyland Launching MagicBand Plus in the Fall

Almost a decade after the MagicBand was first introduced at Walt Disney World in Florida, the device is finally launching on the West Coast. Disneyland said Tuesday that it'll begin offering the next-gen version of the wearable, the MagicBand Plus, in the fall. Guests can use their rechargeable MagicBand Plus...
TRAVEL

