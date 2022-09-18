Read full article on original website
Gibson Southern football breeds success through passionate community
FORT BRANCH, Ind. (WFIE) - Entering the 2022 season, the Gibson Southern football team seemed unsure about how this year’s group would match up with its opponents. After all the Titans were coming off the most impressive season in program history, which resulted in their first-ever state championship. Plus, the team was feeling the loss of several key playmakers, including current Purdue quarterback Brady Allen.
UE men’s basketball inches closer to start of Ragland era
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Nearly a month away from the start of another college basketball season, the University of Evansville men’s basketball team is ready to begin a new era under first-year head coach David Ragland. The Purple Aces have a challenging road ahead for Ragland’s first season at...
Princeton to hold escort for WNBA champion Jackie Young
PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - Princeton Mayor Greg Wright says they are holding an escort in honor of Jackie Young and the Las Vegas Aces winning the WNBA Championship. It’s set for Saturday at 4:00 p.m., and Jackie Young will be home for the event. But first, Tuesday night, there...
Diaz and Vidizzoni sweep weekly MVC honors for UE men’s soccer
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Tuesday, the Missouri Valley Conference announced that two players from the University of Evansville men’s soccer team swept this week’s conference honors. UE forward Nacho Diaz was named the MVC Offensive Player of the Week, while goalkeeper Alex Vidizzoni earned Defensive Player of...
Reitz football remains only undefeated team in SIAC
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Reitz Panthers are the last undefeated team left standing in the Southern Indiana Athletic Conference. The now 5-0 Panthers are off to their best start since 2017 when they went 8-2. After three back-to-back seasons under .500, the Panthers have proven to shift the narrative...
Hancock County football dominating opponents during undefeated start
LEWISPORT, Ky. (WFIE) - The Hancock County football program is one of the final unbeaten high school teams left standing in the Tri-State. Hancock County (5-0) are completing the task in dominant fashion, outscoring their opponents 220-30 in five games, including three shutout victories. Hornets’ head coach Robert Eubanks says...
Mater Dei to take on Sunrise School Spirit
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Sunrise School Spirit takes over Mater Dei early Friday morning. The Wildcats made their Sunrise School Spirit debut back in 2016 and they are ready to make a difference again this year!. Right now, Hopkins County Central is in the lead with more than 14,000 pounds...
Princeton opens splash pad due to heat
PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - Fall may be starting this week, but summer is going down kicking. The City of Princeton says they are opening the splash pad at the Aquatic Center Tuesday and Wednesday because of the heat. Near record temperatures in the mid 90s, with heat index values around...
UE hosting Constitution Day lecture
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Evansville will host a Constitution Day lecture. That’s happening at 7 Tuesday night in Smythe Lecture Hall. Dr. Luis Fraga will speak at the event. He’s a member of the political science faculty at the University of Notre Dame. His speech...
Tuesday Sunrise Headlines
(WFIE) - We have new information on a deadly shooting that happened last month in Evansville. Authorities say a man is facing a murder charge. The victim’s girlfriend is now speaking out. The world bid a final farewell to her majesty, Queen Elizabeth II. The monarch is now laid...
Ivie Duncan set to be discharged from hospital
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Ivie Duncan, also known as “Baby Ivie” is set to be discharged from the hospital Thursday, according to her mom. She was back in the hospital last week with health complications. Her mom posted to Facebook saying Ivie got a blood transfusion and an...
Mid 90s Wednesday, upper 40s Friday
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Summer’s final stand pushed temps above 90 for the second day in a row. Heat index values were around 100. The hot air will stay in place for Wednesday, when highs may peg the mid 90s, within reach of the record high of 98 set in 2010. A cold front will usher cooler air into the Tri-State beginning Wednesday night. A few showers and storms will be possible with the frontal passage. Fall begins on Thursday with high temps in the lower 70s. Friday morning will chill into the upper 40s. Mostly sunny on Friday and Saturday with a chance for rain on Sunday. Highs will rise back into the upper 70s to lower 80s, about normal for this time of the year.
Food boxes packed for Owensboro area seniors
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It is National Hunger Awareness Month, and Kentucky League of Cities officials are working to make a difference. Officials from the group packaged more than 500 boxes of food for seniors in Owensboro. They say all of them will go to seniors in the area. The...
Rare, white hummingbird spotted in Carmi yard
CARMI, Ill. (WFIE) - A rare, white hummingbird has seemingly set up shop in the yard of a Carmi, Illinois, family. Stephanie Penrod sent us photos and a video of the bird. She says it showed up Thursday, but has seemed to claim one of their 11 hummingbird feeders for its own.
Ky. League of Cities packs meals for seniors at Owensboro Convention Center
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - It’s National Hunger Awareness Month, and Kentucky League of Cities officials are raising awareness. The group packaged more than 500 boxes of food for seniors Thursday morning in Owensboro. Officials say all of them will go to seniors in the area. The Commissioner of Kentucky...
Crescent Plastics closing after 73 years
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville company is closing after more than 70 years in business. Scott Schroeder with Crescent Plastics says the closure will impact 60 employees. He says they plan to stop production by December 2 and cease operations by the end of the year. Schroeder says they...
Gov. Beshear announces infrastructure money for Hancock and Ohio Counties
OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear visited western Kentucky Thursday, handing out state money to fund local projects. There were a lot of smiles here in Hartford as Governor Beshear gave out hundreds of thousands of dollars so that several local projects, aiming to improve the lives of those that live in the area, could become a reality.
Coroner names person killed in Henderson crash
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Crews were called to a crash involving a semi Thursday in Henderson. It happened around 11:30 a.m. near the weigh station along southbound Highway 41, north of the Twin Bridges. A car and an SUV were also involved. The Henderson County Coroner says 74-year-old Thomas Boyer,...
Santa Claus, Indiana makes ‘Today Show’ top 20 list
SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WFIE) - Here in the Tri-State, we all know the premier Christmas destination is Santa Claus, Indiana. Now, the whole country knows with a little recognition from the “Today Show.”. The show released its top twenty Christmas getaways, and the Christmas-themed town made the list. The...
Hebron Elementary student continues family tradition as school safety patrol
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation’s Hebron Elementary is guarding a few of its crosswalks with a student-led safety patrol. This may be just a position for some, but others see it as a family tradition. Violet Buttrum, a fifth-grade student at Hebron Elementary, is the fourth...
