I remember when we were kids there was a go-kart track on Route 37 in Toms River and every so often we would make the short trip from Southern Ocean County and spend an afternoon racing at the track and it was fantastic. Talk about fun! it was a simple oval track but it was large and the go-karts were fast so we loved every minute. We weren't supposed to run each other off the track, but somehow we always managed to have a few "incidents" as we went for the checkered flag.

