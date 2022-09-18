Hurricane Fiona Strengthens As It Slams Puerto Rico

(Miami, FL) -- Puerto Rico is under a state of emergency as Hurricane Fiona slams the island with high winds and torrential rain.

The latest update from the National Hurricane Center says Fiona's winds have increased to 85 miles-an-hour with higher gusts as it churns just offshore. Power is out across the island and forecasters warn of tidal surge, heavy flooding and mudslides with up to two feet of rainfall expected.

A hurricane warnings is in effect for the Dominican Republic with a tropical storm warning posted for the U.S. Virgin Islands.

CHANGES WITH THE 5P ADVISORY:

The government of the Bahamas has issued a Tropical Storm Warning for the Turks and Caicos and for the Southeastern Bahamas, including the Acklins, Crooked Island, Long Cay, the Inaguas, Mayaguana, and the Ragged Islands.

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for...

* Puerto Rico, including Vieques and Culebra

* The coast of the Dominican Republic from Cabo Caucedo to Cabo Frances Viejo

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for...

* North coast of the Dominican Republic from Cabo Frances Viejo westward to Puerto Plata

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for...

* U.S. Virgin Islands

* British Virgin Islands

* North coast of the Dominican Republic from Cabo Frances Viejo westward to Puerto Plata

* Turks and Caicos

* Southeastern Bahamas, including the Acklins, Crooked Island, Long Cay, the Inaguas, Mayaguana, and the Ragged Islands

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for...

* South coast of the Dominican Republic west of Cabo Caucedo to Barahona