Much of Puerto Rico remains without power or clean water. They are living in the aftermath of Hurricane Fiona, which struck just five years after the devastation of Hurricane Maria. Puerto Rico is not a state, so it does not have a state delegation in Congress, but it is allowed a nonvoting representative. And she is Jenniffer Gonzalez-Colon, who is a member of the Republican Party.
Hurricane Fiona dumped so much rain on Puerto Rico that its network of rivers flooded, causing catastrophic damage in many communities. It was worsened by poor past planning and development choices. JUANA SUMMERS, HOST:. When Hurricane Fiona stormed across Puerto Rico this week, it dumped a torrent of rain that...
Hurricane Fiona walloped all of Puerto Rico, but areas in the south were particularly hard hit. Unrelenting rain flooded out communities and swamped many neighborhoods. We have a look now at some of the damage from Hurricane Fiona. NPR's Greg Allen is in Puerto Rico. GREG ALLEN, BYLINE: Maunabo is...
Hurricane Fiona's flooding washed out bridges and roads in several mountain communities in Puerto Rico. In Orocovis, the local government is scrambling to repair roads to hundreds of families. MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:. In Puerto Rico, hundreds of thousands of people are still waiting for water and power to be...
This is FRESH AIR. I'm Terry Gross. Today marks the end of summer, another summer of extreme weather. This one ended with a catastrophic hurricane, Fiona. August brought extreme rain and flooding in eastern Kentucky and Saint Louis. Flooding caused a drinking water crisis in Jackson, Miss. In many places, rainfall amounts that previously would have taken days poured down in a matter of hours. Parts of the West have been experiencing the opposite extreme - drought and massive fires. The principal climate scientists at the Union of Concerned Scientists says some scientists have started to refer to the warm season as danger season.
Did we really walk on the moon in 1969? NASA is making me wonder | Letters
NASA tries fueling new moon rocket in test, but leak reoccurs | Sept. 22. NASA is not doing a very good job of convincing people that man walked on the moon in 1969. Even with 53 years of technological advances, NASA can’t get the new rocket off of Earth. America stopped exploring the moon because the cost was astronomical. It appears we are still spending that astronomical amount, but with no success. How about the United States concentrate on Earth and all its problems and leave space to the aliens?
