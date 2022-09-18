NASA tries fueling new moon rocket in test, but leak reoccurs | Sept. 22. NASA is not doing a very good job of convincing people that man walked on the moon in 1969. Even with 53 years of technological advances, NASA can’t get the new rocket off of Earth. America stopped exploring the moon because the cost was astronomical. It appears we are still spending that astronomical amount, but with no success. How about the United States concentrate on Earth and all its problems and leave space to the aliens?

