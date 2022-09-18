Read full article on original website
Tampa Police Arrest Serial Burglar Linked To At Least Four Business Hits
TAMPA, Fla. – Tampa Police have arrested a suspect linked to at least four business burglaries in the city. Just before 5 AM on September 16, 2022, the front glass door of the Vincent & Tampa Cigar Company, located at 3103 N Howard Ave,
Jury finds HCSO 90 percent responsible for death of Tampa teen back in 2014
TAMPA, Fla. — A federal jury has found the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office 90 percent responsible for the death of a Tampa teen who was ejected from the Florida State Fair back in 2014. After deliberating, the jury ultimately found the sheriff's office responsible for 90 percent while they...
Pasco man exploits elderly to buy guns, alcohol, dog, deputies say
A 60-year-old New Port Richey man was arrested and accused of exploiting an elderly person to buy thousands of dollars worth of guns, alcohol, and a dog, according to arrest documents.
PHOTOS: Ambulance involved in crash near St. Pete intersection
Authorities are working to clear the scene of a crash involving an ambulance and SUV in St. Petersburg Thursday afternoon.
Former Clearwater police sergeant sues business for $30K over 2018 shootout injury
A Clearwater Police Department Sergeant is suing a business after receiving a foot injury in a 2018 shoot out on their property.
Child found wandering near Pinellas Taco Bell reunited with family
A child who was found wandering the streets of South Pasadena Thursday morning has been reunited with their family.
Driver dies in collision on U.S. 41 in Hillsborough County
An 81-year-old man died Wednesday morning after his vehicle collided with a pickup truck at a Hillsborough County intersection, authorities said.
Federal jury deliberates in wrongful Tampa teen death lawsuit against HCSO
TAMPA, Fla. — A federal jury in Tampa is now deliberating in the civil suit filed on behalf of Andrew Joseph III. Joseph was 14 years old when he was ejected from the Florida State Fair on student day in 2014. Hours later he was struck and killed by a car along I-4. His family has spent the past two weeks trying to convince a jury that theHillsborough County Sheriff’s Office violated Joseph’s civil rights by detaining him, that deputies failed to provide a safe environment for their son and that they failed to call his parents to let them know what was happening.
Jury finds Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office 90% responsible for teen’s 2014 death after state fair
A verdict has been reached in the wrongful death lawsuit filed after a 14-year-old was kicked out of the Florida State Fair in 2014, and struck by a car while trying to cross I-4.
Child Found Walking On The Streets At 2:25 AM Reunited With Her Parents
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – The child has been reunited with her parents, according to Pinellas County Sheriff. Deputies were seeking assistance in locating the parents of an unidentified juvenile who was brought to local law enforcement early this morning. On September 22, 2022, at approximately
2 hospitalized after fiery crash on I-4 in Polk County
A stretch of Interstate 4 is closed in both directions after a fiery crash involving a semi-truck.
Family of Andrew Joseph III awarded $15 million in wrongful death lawsuit against HCSO
TAMPA, Fla. - The family of 14-year-old Andrew Joseph III was awarded $15 million in a wrongful death lawsuit against the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. More than eight years after the teen was killed trying to cross I-4 after getting kicked out of the Florida State Fair, HCSO was found 90% responsible by a jury, the Joseph family attorney confirmed.
3-year-old found in South Pasadena reunited with parents, deputies say
SOUTH PASADENA, Fla. — A 3-year-old girl who was found wandering alone early Thursday morning has been reunited with her parents, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said. Deputies initially reported that the child was found walking alone near a Taco Bell on Pasadena Avenue South by a good Samaritan.
Howard Frankland Bridge SB lanes closed due to accident involving Pinellas County deputy
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Southbound lanes on the Howard Frankland Bridge are being closed due to an accident involving a Pinellas County deputy, authorities say. Tampa police are asked to close their city's side of the bridge to minimize traffic, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office. All drivers...
Officers locate missing, endangered elderly St. Pete man
Authorities are asking for the public's help in locating an 84-year-old missing and endangered man who was last seen leaving his house in St. Petersburg Tuesday evening.
TPD: 4 people arrested after drug-buy operation in Ybor City
TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department arrested four people and issued six warrants following a drug-buy operation called "Operation Last Call" in Ybor City, according to a news release. Police arrested Brandon Brinson, 33; Carlos Diaz, 33; Promise Toby, 30, and 32-year-old Ashely Poole between Sept. 13 and...
5th Avenue reopens following crash involving ambulance in St. Petersburg
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A crash involving a Sunstar ambulance shut down a portion of 5th Avenue in St. Petersburg, near the intersection with 34th Street North, on Thursday. It happened just before 11 a.m. Details about what caused the crash or if anyone was hurt have not been...
Pinellas County trains firefighters for water extractions
TARPON SPRINGS, Florida — Florida is the No. 1 state in the country for vehicles driving into a body of water. So far this year nearly 300 cars have landed underwater. “I saw it go in right there,” said Larry Henning, who witnessed a vehicle last February end up in his retention pond.
St. Pete road-rage crash brings attempted murder charges
Two people face attempted murder charges after investigators determined that a crash involving a motorcycle on Sept. 17 was caused intentionally by the driver and passenger in a white Lincoln Mercury sedan. The motorcycle was traveling east on Central Avenue in St. Petersburg approaching the 5100 block when the sedan...
Young girl found alone in Pinellas County reunited with parents: PCSO
The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said a young girl who was found alone early Thursday morning has been reunited with her parents.
