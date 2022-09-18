TAMPA, Fla. — A federal jury in Tampa is now deliberating in the civil suit filed on behalf of Andrew Joseph III. Joseph was 14 years old when he was ejected from the Florida State Fair on student day in 2014. Hours later he was struck and killed by a car along I-4. His family has spent the past two weeks trying to convince a jury that theHillsborough County Sheriff’s Office violated Joseph’s civil rights by detaining him, that deputies failed to provide a safe environment for their son and that they failed to call his parents to let them know what was happening.

