Tampa, FL

Federal jury deliberates in wrongful Tampa teen death lawsuit against HCSO

TAMPA, Fla. — A federal jury in Tampa is now deliberating in the civil suit filed on behalf of Andrew Joseph III. Joseph was 14 years old when he was ejected from the Florida State Fair on student day in 2014. Hours later he was struck and killed by a car along I-4. His family has spent the past two weeks trying to convince a jury that theHillsborough County Sheriff’s Office violated Joseph’s civil rights by detaining him, that deputies failed to provide a safe environment for their son and that they failed to call his parents to let them know what was happening.
Family of Andrew Joseph III awarded $15 million in wrongful death lawsuit against HCSO

TAMPA, Fla. - The family of 14-year-old Andrew Joseph III was awarded $15 million in a wrongful death lawsuit against the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. More than eight years after the teen was killed trying to cross I-4 after getting kicked out of the Florida State Fair, HCSO was found 90% responsible by a jury, the Joseph family attorney confirmed.
