Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Automated pizza shop opening 3 locations in New Orleans, open 24 hoursKristen WaltersNew Orleans, LA
3 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Former Saints coach Sean Payton weighs in on Sunday's fightTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints WR Jarvis Landry honored by Lutcher High SchoolTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
After a 2-year hiatus, Gretna Fest is back!Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Related
CBS Sports
Veteran DT Ndamukong Suh draws interest from several teams, wants to sign with contender, per report
Five-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh has not yet signed with an NFL team for the 2022 season, but he reportedly has some options. According to Heavy.com, there are approximately three to five teams that have expressed interest in Suh -- who reportedly wants to play for a contender.
CBS Sports
Packers' Randall Cobb: Comes down with illness
Cobb didn't practice Wednesday due to an illness. It's unclear if Cobb's absence is related to COVID-19, but if so, he may be in danger of sitting out a key Week 3 road matchup with the Buccaneers. Meanwhile, all of Allen Lazard (ankle), Sammy Watkins (hamstring) and Christian Watson (hamstring) were limited participants Wednesday, so the Packers' receiving corps is in danger of being compromised this weekend.
CBS Sports
Cowboys' Jerry Jones suggests Cooper Rush could steal Dak Prescott's job, references Tony Romo departure
Jerry Jones has been optimistic about Dak Prescott's return from injury ever since the quarterback fractured his thumb in the Cowboys' season-opening loss to the Buccaneers. But that doesn't mean the outspoken team owner is committed to Prescott as Dallas' starter for the rest of 2022. Discussing backup Cooper Rush ahead of Week 3 against the Giants, Jones told reporters Thursday that he'd welcome QB controversy, even comparing the situation to when Prescott replaced Tony Romo years ago.
CBS Sports
Jets' Corey Davis: Added to injury report
Davis (knee) was listed as a limited practice participant Thursday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports. Davis practiced fully Wednesday, so his addition to the Jets' Week 3 injury report is notable. Cimini notes that he saw the wideout in the team's locker room after practice Thursday, and he "seemed OK," but this nonetheless is a situation to monitor ahead of Sunday's game against the Bengals. Through his first two games this season, Davis has put up an 8-160-1 line on 14 targets.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS Sports
Panthers' Chuba Hubbard: Plays two offensive snaps
Hubbard failed to record a single carry in Sunday's 19-16 loss to the Giants. Hubbard took over as the Panthers' primary kickoff returner in the contest with Andre Roberts (knee) on injured reserve. Though not involved in the offensive game plan, the 23-year-old totaled 75 yards on three kickoff returns. Barring an injury to Christian McCaffrey, it's likely Hubbard will struggle to see much of an opportunity in Carolina's backfield, especially since D'Onta Foreman has established himself as the team's No. 2 running back. The second-year back will likely to continue to focus on handling kickoff return duties for the foreseeable future.
CBS Sports
Why the Steelers haven't turned to Kenny Pickett yet and what the rookie QB can bring to Pittsburgh's offense
Not even two games into Mitch Trubisky's tenure as the Steelers' starting quarterback, Pittsburgh faithful began raining chants for Kenny Pickett upon Acrisure Stadium. Big-name predecessor Ben Roethlisberger doesn't think Trubisky deserves the boos, and coach Mike Tomlin is "exercising appropriate patience" with his current starter. But why, you ask? Why, after making such a premium investment in Pickett, are the Steelers still committed to the Trubisky experiment entering Week 3?
CBS Sports
Panthers' Frankie Luvu: Limited Thursday
Luvu (shoulder) was a limited participant in practice Thursday, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports. Luvu is a new addition to the injury report Thursday, as he was a full participant Wednesday. A late week appearance on the injury report could be troubling, but he was also limited in practice last week for the same reason and still played Sunday against the Giants. If Luvu is unable to go in Week 3 against the Saints it'd certainly be a blow to the team's defense, while also leading to extra opportunity for Brandon Smith.
CBS Sports
Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Missing Thursday's skate test
Oshie (upper body) did not participate in Thursday's physical tests but is expected to be a full participant in training camp, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports. Oshie underwent a surgical procedure in the offseason but has been a regular participant during informal skating sessions at the Capitals training facility in recent days. The 35-year-old's preseason availability is not expected to be threatened and his absence from Thursday's tests is likely just a precaution.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Sports
Quinn Ewers injury update: Texas star QB to travel, dress for Week 4 game at Texas tech
Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers will be in uniform for the No. 22 Longhorns this week as they travel to face Texas Tech in the Big 12 opener for both teams, coach Steve Sarkisian said Thursday. Ewers' return to uniform comes two weeks after suffered an SC joint sprain in a loss against No. 2 Alabama, but Sarkisian did not reveal whether the redshirt freshman will be ready to start against the Red Raiders.
CBS Sports
Lions' John Cominsky: Undergoes surgey
Cominsky underwent thumb surgery Tuesday, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports. Cominsky was listed as a non-participant Wednesday due to a wrist injury in the Lions' practice report, so the exact extent of the injury is still unclear. However, what is known is the 26-year old is expected to miss multiple weeks, although the team is not expected to place him on IR just yet.
CBS Sports
Ravens' Marcus Peters: Not practicing Wednesday
Peters (knee) didn't practice Wednesday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports. Peters was limited twice during practice last week but still made his season debut during Sunday's loss to the Dolphins. He played only 62 percent of the defensive snaps and may be in danger of missing another game after not practicing Wednesday.
CBS Sports
LSU placed on probation, former assistant given show-cause for violating NCAA recruiting dead period rules
LSU has been placed on probation for one year, while former offensive line coach James Cregg has been given a three-year show-cause order, following an investigation into Level II recruiting violations that occurred during the extended COVID-19 recruiting dead period, the NCAA announced Thursday. The program also faces several self-imposed...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS Sports
Pirates' Eric Stout: Sidelined with back injury
Stout was placed on the 15-day injured list with lower back discomfort Thursday, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports. Stout was hit hard during Wednesday's relief appearance against the Yankees, allowing four runs on three hits and a walk while striking out one in one inning. It's possible that the southpaw's back injury contributed to his struggles, and he'll be forced to miss the remainder of the year after landing on the IL. Over 20 relief appearances between the Cubs and Pirates this year, Stout posted a 5.64 ERA and 1.84 WHIP in 22.1 innings.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Xavien Howard: Returns to practice Thursday
Howard (groin) practiced Thursday, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports. Howard sat out Wednesday's practice, but his return Thursday is a promising sign regarding his availability for Sunday's showdown with the Bills. If Howard winds up sidelined or limited, that would be a major blow to a Dolphins defense that will need all hands on deck to try to slow down the Josh Allen-led Buffalo offense.
CBS Sports
Pirates' Michael Chavis: Still on bench Thursday
Chavis isn't in the lineup Thursday against the Cubs, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports. Chavis has gone 0-for-12 with four strikeouts over the last four games, and he'll head to the bench for the third time in the last four matchups. Zack Collins is starting at first base and batting eighth.
CBS Sports
Packers' Sammy Watkins: Misses practice Thursday
Watkins (hamstring) didn't practice Thursday, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports. Watkins was one of four Packers wide receivers missing from Thursday's practice, along with Allen Lazard (ankle), Christian Watson (hamstring) and Randall Cobb (illness). Romeo Doubs is currently the top healthy wide receiver for Green Bay heading into a daunting Week 3 matchup against the Buccaneers defense, with Friday's injury report slated to add further context to the Sunday status of the team's key wideouts.
CBS Sports
49ers unique contract with Jimmy Garoppolo will allow the QB to earn millions in bonus money this year
With Trey Lance officially done for the season, that means Jimmy Garoppolo will be taking over as the 49ers starting quarterback for the rest of the year and thanks to the revised deal he signed with the team in August, Garoppolo will almost certainly end up making millions of dollars in bonus money over the next few months.
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football Week 3 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em Wide Receivers: Brandin Cooks ready to get hot
So many injuries and so many questions for Week 3. Among the prominent wideouts who are injured and might be sidelined are Jerry Jeudy, Michael Pittman, Gabe Davis, Keenan Allen, Chris Godwin, Julio Jones, Hunter Renfrow, Rondale Moore and more. That doesn't even account for Mike Evans, who'll be sitting out a suspension. Fantasy managers will still have plenty of options, but coming up with the best ones is another matter.
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Jamal Adams: Undergoes successful surgery
Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said Tuesday "everybody sounds pleased" in regards to Adams' recent knee surgery, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports. Carroll added that the safety, who has already been ruled out for the season, is going to be away from the team for the early part of his recovery from the torn quadriceps tendon in his left knee, which he sustained during the team's season-opening win over the Broncos. The procedure was Adams' fourth since he joined the Seahawks ahead of the 2020 campaign, and he'll only play 25 games through his first three seasons with the team. When Adams was placed on injured reserve last week, Seattle signed defensive back Teez Tabor off Atlanta's practice squad to fill the empty roster spot, but Josh Jones has taken over as the starting safety next to Quandre Diggs.
Comments / 0