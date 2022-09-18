Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said Tuesday "everybody sounds pleased" in regards to Adams' recent knee surgery, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports. Carroll added that the safety, who has already been ruled out for the season, is going to be away from the team for the early part of his recovery from the torn quadriceps tendon in his left knee, which he sustained during the team's season-opening win over the Broncos. The procedure was Adams' fourth since he joined the Seahawks ahead of the 2020 campaign, and he'll only play 25 games through his first three seasons with the team. When Adams was placed on injured reserve last week, Seattle signed defensive back Teez Tabor off Atlanta's practice squad to fill the empty roster spot, but Josh Jones has taken over as the starting safety next to Quandre Diggs.

