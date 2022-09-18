Healthy Choice Power Bowl frozen beef products recalled for misbranding, undeclared allergens

Read full article on original website
Adobe Blues just got a little bigger. But no worries – margaritas will flow again.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A few months after Adobe Blues changed hands earlier this year, green construction fencing went up around the property. By late summer, steel beams heightened the New Brighton structure, prompting questions from readers on the Southwestern saloon’s future. A spokesman for the restaurant and...
NYC Health Commissioner makes first official S.I. visit to tout Public Health Corps
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — City Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan visited Staten Island’s Department of Health and Mental Hygiene headquarters in Stapleton Wednesday as part of a citywide tour touting the anniversary of a public health program. The city Public Health Corps, launched under former Mayor Bill de...
‘This is the best day’: Hundreds of doughnut lovers line up for much-anticipated Krispy Kreme grand opening on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- As Maria Capua waited in the drive-thru line at the newly opened Krispy Kreme in New Springville on Tuesday, she rolled down her window to let the delicate aroma of hot glazed doughnuts waft through her car. “My son begged me to come out for this;...
Food that is art: Why the delightful Lebanese Eatery draws raves on Staten Island
Editor’s Note: This is the first part of the “Eat Around the World on Staten Island” series, which explores the incredible breadth of delicious dining possibilities on the borough. Food expert Pamela Silvestri makes her picks of the best global eats on Staten Island -- tastes you won’t want to miss! Up first: Staten Island’s best Lebanese eats.
New report highlights ‘remarkable advances’ in cancer treatment: 3.5 million deaths avoided
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Cancer death rates in the United States have been steadily falling in recent decades, and the number of people surviving after a diagnosis has been on a consistent rise, according to a new report issued this week. The findings, released Wednesday by the American Association...
Six Flags El Toro roller coaster closes indefinitely due to structural damage, report says
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Six Flags Great Adventure’s popular roller coaster El Toro has been closed indefinitely after inspectors determined the ride was “structurally compromised” following a malfunction last month that injured 14 park-goers, according to a recent report. The Advance/SILive.com’s sister site, NJ.com, reported that...
Here’s what NY is doing to prepare residents for winter’s utility bill spike
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- With recent news headlines warning New Yorkers about utility price hikes, Governor Kathy Hochul announced new state actions on Thursday to best help residents’ protect their pocketbooks. The global commodity costs of natural gas, heating oil, and propane have continued to rise, resulting in utility...
Here are the 25 lowest-paying education jobs in NYC, according to this study
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — When it comes to choosing a career in the classroom, many teachers go through years of school to help shape the future leaders of the world. But some jobs in the educator sector bring in less than others. Data journalism website Stacker compiled a list...
Costumes in Aisle 3? Former Staten Island ShopRite building now being transformed into Spirit Halloween.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Spirit Halloween, the destination costume shop that famously begins hawking its spooky wares at abandoned storefronts and vacant retail spaces every September, has announced a significant new Staten Island retail lease for the 2022 haunting season: Starting at the end of this month, the former ShopRite in New Dorp, located at 2424 Hylan Blvd., will be a part of the seasonal retailer’s temporary cache of stores.
Airport customer satisfaction: Where do JFK, Newark and LaGuardia rank nationwide?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- For the fourth year in a row, one of the Port Authority’s three major airports is vastly outperforming the others in terms of satisfied customers. J.D. Power, a global marketing information services company, has released its 2022 North American Airport Satisfaction Study, ranking the overall airport experience of customers at mega- and large-sized airports in North America.
How many moving violations were issued on Staten Island in August?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- There were 1,954 moving violations summonses issued on Staten Island in the month of August, according to NYPD traffic data.
Pleasant Plains resident lauded at Notre Dame University for directing the Bread of Life Food Drive nationwide
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Pleasant Plains resident Joseph Delaney and Lou Holtz, the legendary Notre Dame Head Football Coach, were recognized on the campus of the Indiana University for their efforts to fight “food insecurity” across America though Delaney’s annual Notre Dame Bread of Life Food Drive.
New all-inclusive Staten Island center offers everything from fitness to fashion for kids and adults
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Four Staten Island professionals have teamed up to create one mega recreation center where clients of all ages and backgrounds can get fit, delve into the arts, and learn about new subjects all under one roof. The entrepreneurs set out to combine their talents and expertise...
Thunderstorms and rain could soak Staten Island on Thursday
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Thunderstorms and showers might start raining down on Staten Island during the Thursday morning rush hour and continue into the afternoon, according to forecasters. With a little luck, the skies will clear before the evening rush hour, according to AccuWeather.com. Downpours and gusty winds in...
Haitian restaurant opens in NYC, first on Staten Island dedicated to the cuisine
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — To take an insightful dive into Haitian Creole cooking, a new restaurant has opened for the experience. Delmas 48 served its inaugural meals this past weekend in West Brighton at 809 Castleton Avenue, former home to a yoga studio. Blondine Deprinvil is the proprietor behind...
Update: Congestion clearing on Outerbridge Crossing, Goethals Bridge following earlier delays
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Delays are reported on the Goethals Bridge to Staten Island and the Staten Island Expressway, Brooklyn bound, during the Wednesday morning commute. The Outerbridge Crossing to Staten Island has delays due to sun glare and volume, according to an alert issued around 7:15 a.m. from the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.
NYC will no longer create $202 million universal math, reading curriculum for public schools
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A new reading and math curriculum announced by New York City’s previous administration under former Mayor Bill de Blasio as part of the city’s academic recovery plan for students impacted by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic will no longer be created. In June 2021,...
Lawsuit alleges overcharging, racketeering at towing firm that services Staten Island highways
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – For the second time in three years, a lawsuit has been filed against Queens-based Runway Towing Corporation that services Staten Island highways alleging it has been overcharging customers for years, and that the company ran an illegal “racketeering enterprise.”. The class-action suit -- which...
Cops: Body of woman recovered in waters off of Staten Island park
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The body of a woman was recovered in the waters off of Great Kills Park on Thursday morning, according to police. The medical examiner will determine the cause of death for the unidentified woman whose body was spotted just before 7 a.m in the vicinity of the Great Kills Park Marina near Crookes Point, according to a spokeswoman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
When does Daylight Saving Time 2022 end?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y -- Bathe in the sunlight while you can — Daylight Saving Time 2022 will end on Sunday, Nov. 6, at 2 a.m. On that Sunday, before bedtime, most people will “fall back” and set their clocks back one hour — allowing for an extra hour of sleep and returning to Standard Time.
