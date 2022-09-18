Read full article on original website
gobigbluecountry.com
Here is the Kentucky Basketball SEC Schedule with Time and TV Networks
Dec. 28 – Kentucky at Missouri (7 p.m. ET, SEC Network) Jan. 3 – LSU at Kentucky (8 p.m. ET, ESPN) Jan. 7 – Kentucky at Alabama (1 p.m. ET, ESPN) Jan. 10 – South Carolina at Kentucky (7 p.m. ET, ESPN/2) Jan. 14 – Kentucky...
footballscoop.com
Kentucky A.D. Mitch Barnhart says "rosters flipping so rapidly" is a factor in SEC's future football scheduling formats with OU, Texas
University of Kentucky athletics director Mitch Barnhart, one of college athletics most respected statesmen and currently the longest-tenured A.D. in the rugged Southeastern Conference, provided some insight during this week’s Big Blue Nation radio show as to SEC discussions on future football scheduling models once both Oklahoma and Texas join the league.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kentucky football: At what point is safe to mention 'Playoff'?
These are unusual days for Kentucky football. No. 8 in the AP poll, 3-0, being projected into New Year’s 6 bowl games. When can Kentucky fans reasonably start thinking even bigger? Maybe even about the College Football Playoff?. In a literal sense, there are 3 games left on UK’s...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Mark Stoops talks Chris Rodriguez, efficiency of Kentucky's passing attack
Kentucky is 3-0 on the season and has jumped to No. 8 in this week’s AP Top 25. The Wildcats take on Northern Illinois at home Saturday night. The Huskies are coming off a 38-28 loss to another SEC program, Vanderbilt. During Wednesday’s SEC coaches teleconference, Kentucky coach Mark...
aseaofblue.com
John Calipari is visiting a pair of top 2024 recruits
John Calipari and the Kentucky Wildcats are working hard on their 2024 recruiting class this week. Calipari shared a tweet that he was in the Bronx, and Jack Pilgrim of Kentucky Sports Radio reported that Cal and Orlando Antigua would be visiting Ian Jackson on Tuesday. Jackson is currently ranked...
NBC Sports
Kentucky’s Tionna Herron recovering from open-heart surgery
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky coach Kyra Elzy says freshman Tionna Herron is recovering from open-heart surgery to correct a structural abnormality. The 6-foot-4 post player learned of her condition after arriving at school in June and received other opinions before surgery was recommended. Senior trainer Courtney Jones said in a release that Herron underwent surgery Aug. 24 at Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston and is recovering at home in DeSoto, Texas.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Five Kentucky football players reportedly file lawsuit against Lexington Police Department
Five Kentucky football players are reportedly filing a lawsuit against the Lexington Police department after being charged with burglary but later cleared, according to Lex 18 News. The police said that the group of Andru Phillips, Vito Tisdale, Reuben Adams, JuTahn McClain, and Joel Williams was asked to leave an...
Watch: Dane Key Talks Freshman Records, Staying Consistent and More
Kentucky freshman wide receiver Dane Key spoke to the media on Tuesday following practice. Key has recorded a touchdown catch in each of the first three games of his collegiate career, becoming the first Wildcat to do so since La'Rod King accomplished the feat in 2011. Being attached to ...
WTVQ
Kentucky’s oldest festival, October Court Day, returning Oct. 14-17
MT. STERLING, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky’s longest-running festival will be back again in about three weeks, and the music lineup is officially set. October Court Day hosts hundreds of vendors selling handmade crafts, antiques, tools, clothing, collectibles, food and more. Live music can be heard on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 16 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on two Court Day soundstages (one behind Monarch Mill on South Maysville and the other behind Main Cross on the city lot between Main Street and Locust Street).
lanereport.com
Meet Eastern Kentucky University President: David McFaddin
Number of degree programs: Over 100 on-campus and online. How long in position: Two years (also served as interim president from December 2019 to August 2020) • Ph.D., educational leadership and policy studies—Eastern Kentucky University. • MBA—University of Kentucky Gatton College of Business and Economics. • Bachelor of...
WKYT 27
Car crashes into Lexington home
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A car crashed into a home in Lexington Thursday morning. It happened on Providence Lane around 9 a.m., not far from Christ the King. Investigators believe the driver hit the gas pedal instead of the brake, sending the car into a window. No one was hurt...
WBKO
Lexington boy’s death in state-contracted treatment facility sparks lawsuit
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A seven-year-old’s death while in state care is now the target of a lawsuit. A coroner ruled the boy’s death a homicide. At the time, he was under the care of a state-contracted facility. Now, the couple raising the boy after his biological mother lost custody has filed suit.
WTVQ
Lexington firefighters fight a tractor, hay fire
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington firefighters were called out to fight a tractor and hay bale fire Wednesday evening around 7. According to the fire department, a tractor and hay bale caught fire at 2810 Dairy Road, near Georgetown Road. The fire happened on University of Kentucky-owned property. According...
Two local educators honored at Frankfort
KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Kelly Gates, a 5th grade teacher at Pride Elementary in Hopkins County Schools, was named Kentucky Elementary Teacher of the Year. Most Tuesdays Gates can be found at Pride Elementary in Madisonville, but this Tuesday she was in Frankfort with Governor Andy Beshear and many others celebrating this huge honor. Gates has been […]
Kroger will allow shoppers to make controversial purchases for first time ever months after introducing checkout changes
KROGER is set to allow its customers to bet while shopping in-store, reports say. Gamblers in Ohio will be able to place wagers from January 1 following the legalization of sports betting. The major change comes as stores in Lexington, Kentucky are trialing technology that allows shoppers to buy a...
clayconews.com
KENTUCKY STATE POLICE INVESTIGATE A SWATTING COMPLAINT IN ANDERSON COUNTY, KENTUCKY
LAWRENCEBURG, KY (September 20, 2022) – The Kentucky State Police (KSP)) Post 12, Frankfort, is investigating a possible shooting incident that occurred just before 5:00 p.m. in the area of Salt River Road in Anderson County. The initial investigation indicates this incident was (Swatting), and law enforcement cleared the...
wymt.com
Beloved Lexington figure Bobby Flynn has died
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A beloved figure in Lexington has died. Bobby Flynn passed away early Thursday morning at the age of 95. He was a former state senator and city councilman for several years. Flynn played basketball at Lafayette High School, then joined the military before coming back home...
WKYT 27
VIDEO: Ky. student nearly hit by SUV while getting off school bus
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A driver is facing charges after a student was nearly hit by a vehicle while getting off a school bus. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says it happened on September 19 on Louisville Road as 14-year-old Travis Mason was getting off of the bus. The...
WKYT 27
Kentucky man hits it big with winning scratch-off ticket
OWINGSVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - An Owingsville man hit it big in the Kentucky Lottery. Lottery officials say the man, who is remaining anonymous, came forward with a scratch-off ticket worth $777,000. Last Thursday, he stopped at Liberty Mart 3 in Owingsville for breakfast when he bought the $20 Mega 7′s...
WKYT 27
Winchester neighborhood fighting against zoning change
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Hundreds of Winchester neighbors are concerned about a possible facility coming to their neighborhood. Now, they’re trying to get ahead of any zoning changes. One couple said they may have to move if another industrial plant calls their street home. “This is just some of...
