Here are the Best Jewish Delis in Montgomery County
As a sandwich-obsessed region with a significant Jewish community, the Philadelphia area is full of excellent Jewish delis. Two of the best are close to home in Montgomery County, writes Maddy Sweitzer-Lammé for Philadelphia Magazine. Hymie’s in Merion Station offers all the classic Jewish deli staples, including a standout...
These Haverford High Seniors Had Dreams in 1987. How Did It Work Out?
Candice Polsky holds a Philadelphia Inquirer from 35 years ago when she was profiled as a Haverford High School graduating senior. Five high-achieving Haverford High School seniors were profiled back in 1987 by the Philadelphia Inquirer as they prepared for their freshman year of college, writes Melanie Burney for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
thedp.com
Over 350 undergraduates present summer research at the Fall Research Expo 2022
Undergraduate students who were involved in research over the summer presented their work at a research exposition and reflected on their research experiences. Over 350 undergraduates presented their research at the Fall Research Expo 2022, hosted by the Center for Undergraduate Research and Fellowships on Sept. 19. Posters were displayed from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. throughout Houston Hall. Poster topics ranged from historical analyses of literature to identifying genetic markers for diabetes.
fox29.com
'I feel blessed': Philadelphia Acme manager forms special bond with customer in need
PHILADELPHIA - Sometimes special people come into our lives in the most unexpected ways, like shopping at your local food store. Nancy Ostroff has been a customer at the Amce Market in North Philadelphia for 60 years. However, one day, store manager Sue Thomas noticed that Nancy was missing. "She...
allaccess.com
WDAS/Philadelphia Holiday Jam 2022 To Feature Maxwell
IHEARTMEDIA R&B WDAS (105.3)/PHILADELPHIA will hold its 9th annual HOLIDAY JAM concert on FRIDAY DECEMBER 2nd at THE MET PHILADELPHIA. The lineup will feature MAXWELL, LEELA JAMES, and Comedian SKEET CARTER. SVP/Programming DERRICK CORBETT said, “Bringing world-class entertainment to PHILADELPHIA is an honor that we don't take lightly. To present...
New Hope House, Once Owned by Famous Philadelphia Artist, Hits the Market
The New Hope home was once owned by a famous artist from Philadelphia. An 1861 New Hope cottage that once belonged to Mary Elizabeth Price, an Impressionist painter and member of the female group of artists known as the Philadelphia Ten, has hit the market for $1.1 million, writes Angela Serratore for The New York Times.
Ridley Park Man Lived at Vet Stadium in Secret, Tells All in Book
Walt Disney had his secret apartment located in the Disneyland firehouse. Tom Garvey had his secret spot at Veteran’s Stadium, writes Stephanie Farr for The Philadelphia Inquirer. “I was like a kid with a Willy Wonka golden ticket,” he says. The Ridley Park native who now lives in...
These PA Restaurants Were Named Among Best In America
Three restaurants in Pennsylvania were named among the best in the country in a brand-new list curated by the New York Times. The spots were mentioned on the outlet's 2022 Best Restaurants list published on Monday, Sept. 19. It highlighted “50 places in America we’re most excited about right now."
NBC Philadelphia
Teen Wounded in Shooting in Main Line Neighborhood
Officials said two teenagers were involved in a shooting that wounded one of them Wednesday in a Main Line neighborhood, with one school district telling parents it may have involved its students. The shooting in Narberth Borough left one of the teens with a gunshot wound to the eye, a...
phillychitchat.com
Sugar Factory Closes? Natalie Dormer spotted Filming Audrey’s Children & Iroquois Returns
I headed over yesterday to see for myself, and sure enough there is a sign on the window saying “Closed Permanently”. They were always packed so I was surprised they closed this spot. I see the named key chains were popular. If they have indeed closed, someone needs to...
phillyvoice.com
Satanists win again in Delco as another school district amends its dress code
A group of Satanists successfully lobbied the Garnet Valley School District to alter its dress code policy, which prohibited students from wearing clothing with Satanic or cultic references. The Delaware County district eliminated the rule at the beginning of the school year after a months-long campaign spearheaded by Satanic Delco,...
South Philly native big winner on Pyramid
With $100,000, Samantha Evans could probably buy any new refrigerator she wants. But she might want to keep the old reliable one around. That’s where she kept the golden ticket that inspired her to apply to be on the $100,000 Pyramid game show. Well, it wasn’t actually gold, and it wasn’t a ticket. It was a pink Post-it note.
HipHopDX.com
PnB Rock Laid To Rest During Muslim Funeral Service In Philadelphia
Philadelphia, PA – PnB Rock has been laid to rest during a Muslim funeral service in Philadelphia, just over a week after his death. The service reportedly took place at the Khadijah Alderman Funeral Home on 1924 W. Hunting Park Avenue on Wednesday (September 21). The service sheet showed a photo of Rock with “In Loving Memory of Rakim Allen, December 9, 1991 – September 12, 2022” on the front, and included a copy of the Janazah prayer.
NBC Philadelphia
Police Officers Line Street for Final Salute to Beloved Montco K-9
It was a somber affair as police officers lined a Philadelphia street to say a special final farewell to a four-legged coworker. Rookie, a Lower Merion police K-9 who worked on security details in the five-county region for seven years, had to be put down Monday after the discovery of a tumor in her heart. Police officers and staff at the University of Pennsylvania Vet Working Dog Center were present to see her off.
Reggie Jackson’s Boyhood Home Could Well Be Out in Wyncote, Turned into a Parking Lot
A run-down two-story building is covered in vines along Greenwood Avenue in Wyncote. Despite its unassuming appearance, the abandoned house has quite a history. It’s where Baseball Hall of Famer Reggie Jackson spent his childhood. But purchasers of the property may soon turn it into a parking lot, writes Marina Affo for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Recent Temple grad shot, killed in West Philadelphia, cutting short a ‘bright future’
A recent Temple University graduate was shot and killed Thursday morning near the campus of Drexel University in West Philadelphia. In a statement released later in the day, Temple officials identified the victim as 23-year-old Everett Beauregard.
nationalblackguide.com
Philadelphia Black Mom & Daughter Duo Wrote Children’s Book Focusing on the Beauty of Growing Food
Stacey Woodson, a registered dietitian, food activist, and HBCU graduate from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania has partnered with her 10-year-old daughter, Paige, to write and release Grow. Eat. Repeat. A Love Letter to Black-Eyed Peas, a beautiful children’s book that centers on the beauty of Black culture by displaying the intimate relationship between generations of family, Black history and their garden. An educational and inspiring read that is sure to evoke appreciation for growing your own food.
Set Sail On This Haunted Cruise In Philadelphia, PA
If you’re looking to add more Halloween adventures to your bucket list this fall, this cruise is worth checking out. Awesome Events Philly is hosting the Spirit of Philadelphia Cruise which is a super awesome haunted dinner cruise that is not taking reservations for the Halloween season. I, personally,...
Food Network Declares ‘Best Hoagie on Earth’ is Just Outside of Philadelphia, PA
Sure, the Philadelphia region is home to the hoagie and countless eateries try to make the absolute best sandwich that they can, but one place, according to experts, makes the best. And not just the best in the area or even the best in the country -- it's the best...
thedp.com
Penn students reflect on memories of Rittenhouse Barnes & Noble after relocation announcement
Philadelphia’s flagship Barnes and Noble location on 18th and Walnut streets will relocate a few blocks south to 17th and Chestnut streets, contributing to a post-pandemic retail metamorphosis in the city. Located just east of the Schuylkill River, the present location — containing three floors of retail and an...
