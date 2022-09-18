ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Here are the Best Jewish Delis in Montgomery County

As a sandwich-obsessed region with a significant Jewish community, the Philadelphia area is full of excellent Jewish delis. Two of the best are close to home in Montgomery County, writes Maddy Sweitzer-Lammé for Philadelphia Magazine. Hymie’s in Merion Station offers all the classic Jewish deli staples, including a standout...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
thedp.com

Over 350 undergraduates present summer research at the Fall Research Expo 2022

Undergraduate students who were involved in research over the summer presented their work at a research exposition and reflected on their research experiences. Over 350 undergraduates presented their research at the Fall Research Expo 2022, hosted by the Center for Undergraduate Research and Fellowships on Sept. 19. Posters were displayed from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. throughout Houston Hall. Poster topics ranged from historical analyses of literature to identifying genetic markers for diabetes.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Penn, PA
allaccess.com

WDAS/Philadelphia Holiday Jam 2022 To Feature Maxwell

IHEARTMEDIA R&B WDAS (105.3)/PHILADELPHIA will hold its 9th annual HOLIDAY JAM concert on FRIDAY DECEMBER 2nd at THE MET PHILADELPHIA. The lineup will feature MAXWELL, LEELA JAMES, and Comedian SKEET CARTER. SVP/Programming DERRICK CORBETT said, “Bringing world-class entertainment to PHILADELPHIA is an honor that we don't take lightly. To present...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Teen Wounded in Shooting in Main Line Neighborhood

Officials said two teenagers were involved in a shooting that wounded one of them Wednesday in a Main Line neighborhood, with one school district telling parents it may have involved its students. The shooting in Narberth Borough left one of the teens with a gunshot wound to the eye, a...
NARBERTH, PA
South Philly Review

South Philly native big winner on Pyramid

With $100,000, Samantha Evans could probably buy any new refrigerator she wants. But she might want to keep the old reliable one around. That’s where she kept the golden ticket that inspired her to apply to be on the $100,000 Pyramid game show. Well, it wasn’t actually gold, and it wasn’t a ticket. It was a pink Post-it note.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Sarah
Thomas Rhett
HipHopDX.com

PnB Rock Laid To Rest During Muslim Funeral Service In Philadelphia

Philadelphia, PA – PnB Rock has been laid to rest during a Muslim funeral service in Philadelphia, just over a week after his death. The service reportedly took place at the Khadijah Alderman Funeral Home on 1924 W. Hunting Park Avenue on Wednesday (September 21). The service sheet showed a photo of Rock with “In Loving Memory of Rakim Allen, December 9, 1991 – September 12, 2022” on the front, and included a copy of the Janazah prayer.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Police Officers Line Street for Final Salute to Beloved Montco K-9

It was a somber affair as police officers lined a Philadelphia street to say a special final farewell to a four-legged coworker. Rookie, a Lower Merion police K-9 who worked on security details in the five-county region for seven years, had to be put down Monday after the discovery of a tumor in her heart. Police officers and staff at the University of Pennsylvania Vet Working Dog Center were present to see her off.
LOWER MERION TOWNSHIP, PA
nationalblackguide.com

Philadelphia Black Mom & Daughter Duo Wrote Children’s Book Focusing on the Beauty of Growing Food

Stacey Woodson, a registered dietitian, food activist, and HBCU graduate from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania has partnered with her 10-year-old daughter, Paige, to write and release Grow. Eat. Repeat. A Love Letter to Black-Eyed Peas, a beautiful children’s book that centers on the beauty of Black culture by displaying the intimate relationship between generations of family, Black history and their garden. An educational and inspiring read that is sure to evoke appreciation for growing your own food.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
94.5 PST

Set Sail On This Haunted Cruise In Philadelphia, PA

If you’re looking to add more Halloween adventures to your bucket list this fall, this cruise is worth checking out. Awesome Events Philly is hosting the Spirit of Philadelphia Cruise which is a super awesome haunted dinner cruise that is not taking reservations for the Halloween season. I, personally,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

